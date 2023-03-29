Advanced search
    CMCM   ROCMCMACNOR0

S.C. COMCM S.A.

(CMCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
0.3200 RON    0.00%
S C Comcm S A : 11. Proiect de hotarare AGOA - lb. engleza

03/29/2023 | 10:28am EDT
DRAFT

RESOLUTION No. 1 of 29/30.04.2023 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM S.A. Constanta

On _____________, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM SA took place, duly convened, at ______ call, with the participation of shareholders present in person or by proxy and shareholders that cast their vote by mail, holding a number of _______ shares, representing _____% of the share capital . With _______ of the votes cast, the following resolutions were adopted, according to the items on the agenda:

1. Approves/rejects the election of the meeting secretary consisting of one individual, namely Mrs. Gabriela Alexe, shareholder of the company with identification data available at the company's registered office, responsible for verifying the presence of shareholders, fulfilling the formalities required by law and the Articles of Incorporation for holding the general meeting, counting the votes cast during the general meeting and drawing up the minutes of the meeting;

2. Approves/rejects the discussion and approval of the annual financial statements, namely the balance sheet, the profit and loss account and the explanatory notes to the annual financial statements, drawn up for the 2022 financial year, based on the reports presented by the Board of Directors and the financial auditor;

  • 3. Approves/rejects the Remuneration Report for 2022;

  • 4. Approves/rejects the discharge of administrators for the activity carried out in the 2022 financial year;

5. Approves/rejects the presentation, debate and approval of the Income and Expenditure Budget for the year 2023;

6. Approves/rejects the presentation, debate and approval of the Investment Program for the year 2023;

7. Approves/rejects the date of 19.05.2023, as the registration date for the identification of the shareholders on whom the effects of the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are applied;

8. Approves/rejects the authorization of the General Manager of the Company, Ms. Alexe Gabriela, with the possibility of delegating third parties, to carry out all the formalities of publicity and registration of the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

Disclaimer

COMCM SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:27:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 11,7 M 2,57 M 2,57 M
Net income 2021 -5,30 M -1,16 M -1,16 M
Net cash 2021 4,57 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,6 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 1,51%
Chart S.C. COMCM S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Comcm S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gabriela Alexe Chairman, General Manager & Finance Director
Arion Cosmin Director
Arion Irina-Elena Director
Bogdan Nicolae Rosu Director
Filip Bogdan Liviu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.C. COMCM S.A.9.59%17
HOLCIM LTD20.09%36 784
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.73%20 881
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD9.51%11 228
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED8.17%11 063
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 117
