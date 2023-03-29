S C Comcm S A : 11. Proiect de hotarare AGOA - lb. engleza

DRAFT

RESOLUTION No. 1 of 29/30.04.2023 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM S.A. Constanta

On _____________, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM SA took place, duly convened, at ______ call, with the participation of shareholders present in person or by proxy and shareholders that cast their vote by mail, holding a number of _______ shares, representing _____% of the share capital . With _______ of the votes cast, the following resolutions were adopted, according to the items on the agenda:

1. Approves/rejects the election of the meeting secretary consisting of one individual, namely Mrs. Gabriela Alexe, shareholder of the company with identification data available at the company's registered office, responsible for verifying the presence of shareholders, fulfilling the formalities required by law and the Articles of Incorporation for holding the general meeting, counting the votes cast during the general meeting and drawing up the minutes of the meeting;

2. Approves/rejects the discussion and approval of the annual financial statements, namely the balance sheet, the profit and loss account and the explanatory notes to the annual financial statements, drawn up for the 2022 financial year, based on the reports presented by the Board of Directors and the financial auditor;

3. Approves/rejects the Remuneration Report for 2022;

4. Approves/rejects the discharge of administrators for the activity carried out in the 2022 financial year;

5. Approves/rejects the presentation, debate and approval of the Income and Expenditure Budget for the year 2023;

6. Approves/rejects the presentation, debate and approval of the Investment Program for the year 2023;

7. Approves/rejects the date of 19.05.2023, as the registration date for the identification of the shareholders on whom the effects of the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are applied;

8. Approves/rejects the authorization of the General Manager of the Company, Ms. Alexe Gabriela, with the possibility of delegating third parties, to carry out all the formalities of publicity and registration of the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING