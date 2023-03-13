S C Comcm S A : 12. Imputernicire vot secret pct 2 - lb. engleza

COMCM S.A. CONSTANTA

B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, Constanţa County

J13 / 613/1991, TIN RO 1868287

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 23,631,667.80 lei

Total number of shares: 236,316,678

SPECIAL POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR SECRET BALLOT

I/We, ______________________________________________, with domicile / corporate

seat in (state city/town)_______________, str. ______________________, nr._____,

county/district___________, country_______, identified with ID/passport serial

number_____________, issued by_____________, on____________, valid until ______________,

PIN ________________________, / registered at the Trade Register Office attached to the

_________________ Court with no. J / ______ / ______, tax identification number

__________________, duly represented by ____________________________ acting in his/her

capacity as __________________,

Holder of a number of _________________ shares issued by COMCM SA, representing

______% of the share capital, which entitle to a number of ___________ votes at the Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM S.A., hereinafter referred to as the PRINCIPAL, hereby authorize ______________________________________, with domicile / corporate

seat in __________________, str ._______________________, nr ._____, county / district

___________, country _______________, identified with ID / passport series ______ number

____________, issued by ________________ on _________, valid until ______________, PIN

____________________________, hereinafter referred to as the PROXY

To act as my/our Proxy at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM SA set for the first call on 03.04.2023, 12.00 hrs, at Company's registered office in CONSTANŢA, b-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, County of Constanta, or on 04.04.2023, at the same time and at the same address, set as the second call, in case the first one could not take place, and exercise my/our voting right related to participating interests registered in the Register of Shareholders on 23.03.2023, as follows:

Item 2 of the agenda subject to secret voting at the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders - Find the termination of the office of financial auditor COMBINED IDEAS SRL as a result of the firm withdrawal from the office of financial auditor of COMCM SA

No. Item 2 of the agenda IN FAVOUR AGAINST ABSTENTION

Find the termination of the office of financial auditor COMBINED IDEAS S.R.L. as a result of the firm withdrawal from the office of financial auditor

1.of COMCM SA

The vote will be expressed by marking with an "X" in a single box corresponding to the voting intention, respectively " In favour ", " Against " or " Abstention ", for each resolution.

", " " or " ", for each resolution. Vote cancelling criteria:

marking two or three of the voting options "In favour", "Against" or "Abstention" to a single proposal subject to vote; any annotation, modification, addition or deletion to the ballot paper.



Date _____________________

Shareholders'/shareholder representative's signature____________________