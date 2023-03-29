Advanced search
    CMCM   ROCMCMACNOR0

S.C. COMCM S.A.

(CMCM)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
0.3200 RON    0.00%
10:38aS C Comcm S A : 13. Buletin VOT DESCHIS CORESPONDENTA AGOA - lb. engleza
PU
10:28aS C Comcm S A : 11. Proiect de hotarare AGOA - lb. engleza
PU
08:26aS C Comcm S A : 3. CONVOCATOR COMCM SA AGOA 29-30.04.2023 - lb. engleza
PU
S C Comcm S A : 13. Buletin VOT DESCHIS CORESPONDENTA AGOA - lb. engleza

03/29/2023 | 10:38am EDT
COMCM S.A. CONSTANŢA

B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, County of ConstanţaJ 13/613/1991, T.I.N. RO 1868287

Issued and paid-up capital : 23.631.667,80 leiTotal number of shares : 236.316.678

ABSENTEE BALLOT PAPER (OPEN BALLOT)

I/We corporate seat in(state city/town) , str. _ , county/district

, with domicile/ _, no.

_,country

,holder of identity card/ passport seriesissued valid untilnumber _ on , personal identification number

_,,, /registered at the Office of Trade Register attached toCourt with number J / _/ , tax identification number, duly represented by _ in his/her capacity of , holder of(specify number) _sharesissued by COMCM S.A, representing the right to (specify number)

%of the company's capital, which confer votes at

the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM S.A., which is set for the first call on 29.04.2023 11.00 hrs., at company's registered office in CONSTANŢA, b-dul Aurel Vlaicu nr.144, County of Constanta, or on 30.04.2023 at the same time and at the same address, set as a second call if the first will not take place for various reasons, hereby exercise my/our voting right in accordance with the shares owned and registered in the Shareholders' Register as valid on 19.04.2023, as follows:

Items on the agenda put to the vote at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

In favor

Against

Abstentio n

1.Elect the meeting secretary consisting of one individual, namely Mrs. Gabriela Alexe, shareholder of the company with identification data available at the company's registered office, responsible for verifying the presence of shareholders, fulfilling the formalities required by law and the Articles of Incorporation for holding the general meeting, counting the votes cast during the general meeting and drawing up the minutes of the meeting;

2.Discuss and approve the annual financial statements, namely the balance sheet, the profit and loss account and the explanatory notes to the annual financial statements, drawn up for the 2022 financial year, based on the reports presented by the Board of Directors and the financial auditor;

3.Approve the Remuneration Report for 2022;

4.Approve the discharge of administrators for the activity carried out in the 2022 financial year;

5.Present, debate and approve the Income and Expenditure Budget for the year 2023;

6.Present, debate and approve the Investment Program for the year 2023;

7.Establish the date of 19.05.2023, as the registration date for the identification of the shareholders on whom the effects of the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are applied;

8.Authorize the General Manager of the Company, Ms. Alexe Gabriela, with the possibility of delegating third parties, to carry out all the formalities of publicity and registration of the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

* the vote will be expressed by marking an "X" in a single box corresponding to the voting intention,respectively "In favor", "Against" or "Abstention" for each resolution.

** Vote cancelling criteria:

-

marking two or three of the voting options "In favor", "Against" or "Abstention" to

a singleproposal subject to vote;

-

any annotation, modification, addition or deletion to the ballot paper.

Date

Shareholders'/shareholder representative's signature

Disclaimer

COMCM SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
