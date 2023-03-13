Advanced search
    CMCM   ROCMCMACNOR0

S.C. COMCM S.A.

(CMCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
0.3180 RON    0.00%
04:17aS C Comcm S A : 12. Imputernicire vot secret pct 2 - lb. engleza
PU
S C Comcm S A : 15. Imputernicire vot secret pct 3 - lb. engleza

03/13/2023 | 04:27am EDT
COMCM S.A. CONSTANTA

B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, Constanţa County

J13 / 613/1991, TIN RO 1868287

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 23,631,667.80 lei

Total number of shares: 236,316,678

SPECIAL POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR SECRET BALLOT

I/We, ______________________________________________, with domicile / corporate

seat in (state city/town)_______________, str. ______________________, nr._____,

county/district___________, country_______, identified with ID/passport serial

number_____________, issued by_____________, on____________, valid until ______________,

PIN ________________________, / registered at the Trade Register Office attached to the

_________________ Court with no. J / ______ / ______, tax identification number

__________________, duly represented by ____________________________ acting in his/her

capacity as __________________,

Holder of a number of _________________ shares issued by COMCM SA, representing

______% of the share capital, which entitle to a number of ___________ votes at the Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM S.A., hereinafter referred to as the PRINCIPAL, hereby authorize ______________________________________, with domicile / corporate

seat in __________________, str ._______________________, nr ._____, county / district

___________, country _______________, identified with ID / passport series ______ number

____________, issued by ________________ on _________, valid until ______________, PIN

____________________________, hereinafter referred to as the PROXY

To act as my/our Proxy at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM SA set for the first call on 03.04.2023, 12.00 hrs, at Company's registered office in CONSTANŢA, b-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, County of Constanta, or on 04.04.2023, at the same time and at the same address, set as the second call, in case the first one could not take place, and exercise my/our voting right related to participating interests registered in the Register of Shareholders on 23.03.2023, as follows:

Item 3 of the agenda subject to secret voting at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - The election of the financial auditor of the company for a 2-year mandate, respectively for the audit of the financial statements related to the years 2022 and 2023.

No.

1.

CANDIDATES

Financial Audit Office -

Ms. MUNTEANU I.

IONELA - Certified

financial auditor

IN FAVOUR

AGAINST

ABSTENTION

  • The vote will be expressed by marking with an "X" in a single box corresponding to the voting intention, respectively "In favour", "Against" or "Abstention", for each resolution.
  • Vote cancelling criteria:
    • marking two or three of the voting options "In favour", "Against" or "Abstention" to a single proposal subject to vote;
    • any annotation, modification, addition or deletion to the ballot paper.

Date _____________________

Shareholders'/shareholder representative's signature____________________

Disclaimer

COMCM SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 11,7 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
Net income 2021 -5,30 M -1,15 M -1,15 M
Net cash 2021 4,57 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,1 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 1,51%
Chart S.C. COMCM S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Comcm S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gabriela Alexe Chairman, General Manager & Finance Director
Arion Cosmin Director
Arion Irina-Elena Director
Bogdan Nicolae Rosu Director
Filip Bogdan Liviu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.C. COMCM S.A.8.90%16
HOLCIM LTD20.97%37 027
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.93%21 517
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD8.33%11 550
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED12.42%11 526
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 553