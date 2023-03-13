S C Comcm S A : 16. Buletin vot secret corespondenta - pct 2 - lb. engleza

COMCM S.A. CONSTANTA

B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, Constanţa County

J13 / 613/1991, TIN RO 1868287

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 23,631,667.80 lei

Total number of shares: 236,316,678

ABSENTEE BALLOT PAPER

FOR THE ITEM 2 OF THE AGENDA - FIND THE TERMINATION OF THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL AUDITOR COMBINED IDEAS SRL AS A RESULT OF THE FIRM WITHDRAWAL FROM THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL AUDITOR OF COMCM SA

O.G.M.S. OF COMCM S.A. DATED 03/04.04.2023

Number of shares_____________________

No. ITEM 2 OF THE AGENDA IN FAVOUR AGAINST ABSTENTION

FIND THE

TERMINATION OF THE

OFFICE OF FINANCIAL

AUDITOR COMBINED

IDEAS SRL AS A

RESULT OF THE FIRM

WITHDRAWAL FROM

THE OFFICE OF

FINANCIAL AUDITOR

1. OF COMCM SA

The vote will be expressed by marking an "X" in a single box corresponding to the voting option, and will contain at most one voting option "For", assigned to a single candidate from the total number of candidates.

This ballot paper is drawn up in compliance with the legal provisions and the notice published for the OGMS of COMCM S.A. dated 03.04.2023/04.04.2023.

Any annotation, modification, completion or erasure on the ballot paper will invalidate it.

Date:_______________________