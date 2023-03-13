S C Comcm S A : 16. Buletin vot secret corespondenta - pct 2 - lb. engleza

COMCM S.A. CONSTANTA
B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, Constanţa County
J13 / 613/1991, TIN RO 1868287
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 23,631,667.80 lei
Total number of shares: 236,316,678
ABSENTEE BALLOT PAPER
FOR THE ITEM 2 OF THE AGENDA - FIND THE TERMINATION OF THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL AUDITOR COMBINED IDEAS SRL AS A RESULT OF THE FIRM WITHDRAWAL FROM THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL AUDITOR OF COMCM SA
O.G.M.S. OF COMCM S.A. DATED 03/04.04.2023
Number of shares_____________________
|
No. ITEM 2 OF THE AGENDA IN FAVOUR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTENTION
FIND THE
TERMINATION OF THE
OFFICE OF FINANCIAL
AUDITOR COMBINED
IDEAS SRL AS A
RESULT OF THE FIRM
WITHDRAWAL FROM
THE OFFICE OF
FINANCIAL AUDITOR
1. OF COMCM SA
The vote will be expressed by marking an "X" in a single box corresponding to the voting option, and will contain at most one voting option "For", assigned to a single candidate from the total number of candidates.
This ballot paper is drawn up in compliance with the legal provisions and the notice published for the OGMS of COMCM S.A. dated 03.04.2023/04.04.2023.
Any annotation, modification, completion or erasure on the ballot paper will invalidate it.
Date:_______________________
