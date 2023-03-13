S C Comcm S A : 19. Buletin vot secret corespondenta - pct 3 - lb. engleza

COMCM S.A. CONSTANTA

B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, Constanţa County

J13 / 613/1991, TIN RO 1868287

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 23,631,667.80 lei

Total number of shares: 236,316,678

ABSENTEE BALLOT PAPER

FOR THE ELECTION OF THE FINANCIAL AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY FOR A 2-YEAR MANDATE,

RESPECTIVELY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RELATED TO THE YEARS 2022 AND 2023.

O.G.M.S. OF COMCM S.A. DATED 03/04.04.2023

ITEM 3

Number of shares_____________________

No. CANDIDATES IN FAVOUR AGAINST ABSTENTION

Financial Audit Office -

Ms. MUNTEANU I.

IONELA - Certified

1. financial auditor

The vote will be expressed by marking an "X" in a single box corresponding to the voting option, and will contain at most one voting option "For", assigned to a single candidate from the total number of candidates.

This ballot paper is drawn up in compliance with the legal provisions and the notice published for the OGMS of COMCM S.A. dated 03.04.2023/04.04.2023.

Any annotation, modification, completion or erasure on the ballot paper will invalidate it.

Date:_______________________