  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  S.C. Comcm S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CMCM   ROCMCMACNOR0

S.C. COMCM S.A.

(CMCM)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
0.3180 RON    0.00%
S C Comcm S A : 19. Buletin vot secret corespondenta - pct 3 - lb. engleza

03/13/2023 | 04:27am EDT
COMCM S.A. CONSTANTA

B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, Constanţa County

J13 / 613/1991, TIN RO 1868287

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 23,631,667.80 lei

Total number of shares: 236,316,678

ABSENTEE BALLOT PAPER

FOR THE ELECTION OF THE FINANCIAL AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY FOR A 2-YEAR MANDATE,

RESPECTIVELY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RELATED TO THE YEARS 2022 AND 2023.

O.G.M.S. OF COMCM S.A. DATED 03/04.04.2023

ITEM 3

Number of shares_____________________

No.

CANDIDATES

IN FAVOUR

AGAINST

ABSTENTION

Financial Audit Office -

Ms. MUNTEANU I.

IONELA - Certified

1. financial auditor

The vote will be expressed by marking an "X" in a single box corresponding to the voting option, and will contain at most one voting option "For", assigned to a single candidate from the total number of candidates.

This ballot paper is drawn up in compliance with the legal provisions and the notice published for the OGMS of COMCM S.A. dated 03.04.2023/04.04.2023.

Any annotation, modification, completion or erasure on the ballot paper will invalidate it.

Date:_______________________

Disclaimer

COMCM SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 08:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 11,7 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
Net income 2021 -5,30 M -1,15 M -1,15 M
Net cash 2021 4,57 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,1 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 1,51%
Chart S.C. COMCM S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Comcm S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gabriela Alexe Chairman, General Manager & Finance Director
Arion Cosmin Director
Arion Irina-Elena Director
Bogdan Nicolae Rosu Director
Filip Bogdan Liviu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.C. COMCM S.A.8.90%16
HOLCIM LTD20.97%37 027
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.93%21 517
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD8.33%11 550
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED12.42%11 526
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 553