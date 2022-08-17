S C Comcm S A : NOTA INFORMARE ACTIONARI - EN

CONSTRUCTION-ERECTION COMPANY

Constanta, b-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144 - post codr 900498, Tel 0241/617.308; Fax 0241/616.023;

TIN RO 1868287

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION NOTE

CONCERNING THE CALL OF THE EGMS SET FOR 17/18.09.2022

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is called to discuss an Indicative Offer to purchase the asset, that was received at the company's registered address, which is the subject of the resolution approving the sale at point 3 of the agenda of EGMS set for 17/18.09.2022. In order to obtain the best price, we propose to the shareholders that the minimum sale price be 10,600,000 euros, and that the sale be made through a public procurement procedure.

By point 2 of the agenda of EGMS called for 17/18.09.2022, we offer shareholders the opportunity to capitalize on their investment in COMCM shares, the source of funds for the payment of the redeemed shares being, as mentioned in the agenda, the company's own financial resources and the proceeds of the sale of land for which the purchase offer was received.

This sale and the program to buy back own shares, followed by their cancellation and the consequent decrease of the share capital, does not affect in any way the operation of the company, considering that since 2015, the main business activity, namely concrete manufacturing, has no longer been carried on.

GENERAL MANAGER,

GABRIELA ALEXE