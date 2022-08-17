Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  S.C. Comcm S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CMCM   ROCMCMACNOR0

S.C. COMCM S.A.

(CMCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
0.2480 RON   +14.81%
05/16S.C. Comcm S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29S.C. Comcm S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/21S C COMCM S A : Buletin completat VOT DESCHIS CORESPONDENTA AGEA_EN 09-10.05.2022
PU
S C Comcm S A : NOTA INFORMARE ACTIONARI - EN

08/17/2022 | 11:24am EDT
CONSTRUCTION-ERECTION COMPANY

Constanta, b-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144 - post codr 900498, Tel 0241/617.308; Fax 0241/616.023;

TIN RO 1868287

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION NOTE

CONCERNING THE CALL OF THE EGMS SET FOR 17/18.09.2022

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is called to discuss an Indicative Offer to purchase the asset, that was received at the company's registered address, which is the subject of the resolution approving the sale at point 3 of the agenda of EGMS set for 17/18.09.2022. In order to obtain the best price, we propose to the shareholders that the minimum sale price be 10,600,000 euros, and that the sale be made through a public procurement procedure.

By point 2 of the agenda of EGMS called for 17/18.09.2022, we offer shareholders the opportunity to capitalize on their investment in COMCM shares, the source of funds for the payment of the redeemed shares being, as mentioned in the agenda, the company's own financial resources and the proceeds of the sale of land for which the purchase offer was received.

This sale and the program to buy back own shares, followed by their cancellation and the consequent decrease of the share capital, does not affect in any way the operation of the company, considering that since 2015, the main business activity, namely concrete manufacturing, has no longer been carried on.

GENERAL MANAGER,

GABRIELA ALEXE

COMCM SA published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11,7 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net income 2021 -5,30 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net cash 2021 4,57 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,6 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 1,51%
Chart S.C. COMCM S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Comcm S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gabriela Alexe Chairman, General Manager & Finance Director
Cosmin Arion Director
Arion Irina-Elena Director
Bogdan Nicolae Rosu Director
Bogdan Liviu Filip Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.C. COMCM S.A.24.62%12
HOLCIM LTD-0.56%29 587
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-19.51%24 494
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-27.30%14 205
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-34.27%11 355
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC0.70%10 412