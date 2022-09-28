S C Comcm S A : Proiect de hotarare AGOA COMCM S.A_EN 28.10.2022

DRAFT RESOLUTION

With the majority provided in the Company's Articles of Incorporation, this General

Elect the secretariat of the meeting consisting of one person, namely Mr. Calin Dragos, shareholder of the company with the identification data available at the company's registered office, in charge of verifying the presence of shareholders, fulfilling the formalities required by law and the Articles of Incorporation for holding the General Meeting, counting the votes cast during the General Meeting and drawing up the minutes of the meeting.

Completes the Board of Directors by electing …………………………… for the vacant office, following the resignation of Mr. Busu Cristian, for an office length equal to that of the acting administrators.

Notes that Mr. Busu Cristian resigns from the office of administrator of the company and orders his name to be deregistered from the records of the Trade Registry Office attached to Constanta District Court.

Appoints Mr. Stefan Rosu as conventional proxy of COMCM S.A. Constanta to sign the Addendum to the Management Agreement as a result of the modification of the Board of Directors members.