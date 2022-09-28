S C Comcm S A : Proiect de hotarare AGOA COMCM S.A_EN 28.10.2022
09/28/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
DRAFT RESOLUTION
With the majority provided in the Company's Articles of Incorporation, this General
Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM S.A. Constanta, duly gathered on .........................
,
adopts the following resolution:
Elect the secretariat of the meeting consisting of one person, namely Mr. Calin Dragos, shareholder of the company with the identification data available at the company's registered office, in charge of verifying the presence of shareholders, fulfilling the formalities required by law and the Articles of Incorporation for holding the General Meeting, counting the votes cast during the General Meeting and drawing up the minutes of the meeting.
Completes the Board of Directors by electing …………………………… for the vacant office, following the resignation of Mr. Busu Cristian, for an office length equal to that of the acting administrators.
Notes that Mr. Busu Cristian resigns from the office of administrator of the company and orders his name to be deregistered from the records of the Trade Registry Office attached to Constanta District Court.
Appoints Mr. Stefan Rosu as conventional proxy of COMCM S.A. Constanta to sign the Addendum to the Management Agreement as a result of the modification of the Board of Directors members.
Appoints Mr. Mihaita - Giani Vatuiu as chairman of the Board of Directors, with the possibility of delegating a third person, to carry out all the steps necessary for the publication and registration of the resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.