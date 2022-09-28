Advanced search
    CMCM   ROCMCMACNOR0

S.C. COMCM S.A.

(CMCM)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
0.2980 RON   +4.20%
0.2980 RON   +4.20%
12:46pS C Comcm S A : Solicitare convocare agoa_en 28.10.2022
PU
12:36pS C Comcm S A : Proiect de hotarare AGOA COMCM S.A_EN 28.10.2022
PU
09/01S C Comcm S A : Proiect de hotarare AGEA COMCM S.A_EN TT 31.08.2022
PU
S C Comcm S A : SOLICITARE CONVOCARE AGOA_EN 28.10.2022

09/28/2022
Translation from Romanian

/rectangle In/Out stamp/

/rectangle outgoing document stamp/

To: COMCM S.A. Constanta

Attn: Board of Directors

We, TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S.A., with registered address in Braşov, str. Nicolae lorga nr. 2, Braşov County, tax identification number RO 3047687, registered at the Trade Register attached to Braşov Court with no. J08/3306/1992, duly represented by Mr. Radu-Claudiu Roşca, acting in his capacity as Executive President, as a shareholder of COMCM S.A. Constanta, by holding a number of 134,049,930 shares with a nominal value of 0.10 lei each, representing 56.7247% of the Company's total share capital, pursuant to the provisions of art. 119 para. (1) of Companies Act no. 31/1990 republished and of art. 105 para. (23) of Law no. 24/2017 republished, requests the convening of General Shareholders' Meeting, with the following items on the agenda:

  1. Elect the secretariat of the meeting consisting of one person, namely Mr. Calin Dragos, shareholder of the company with the identification data available at the company's registered office, in charge of verifying the presence of shareholders, fulfilling the formalities required by law and the Articles of Incorporation for holding the General Meeting, counting the votes cast during the General Meeting and drawing up the minutes of the meeting.
  2. Completion of the Board of Directors by electing an administrator for the vacant office, following the resignation of Mr. Busu Cristian, for an office length equal to that of the acting administrators.
  3. Mr. Busu Cristian resigns from the office of administrator of the company and it is ordered that he be deleted from the records of the Trade Registry Office attached to Constanta District Court.
  4. Appoint Mr. Stefan Rosu as conventional proxy of COMCM S.A. Constanta to sign the Addendum to the Management Agreement as a result of the modification of the Board of Directors members.
  5. Appoint Mr. Mihaita - Giani Vatuiu as chairman of the Board of Directors, with the possibility of delegating a third person, to carry out all the steps necessary for the publication and registration of the resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Page 1/2

Transilvania investment Alllance S.A.

Str. Nicolae Iorga 3, Brasov

Tel: +40 258 415 529

office@transillvaniainvestments,ro

TIN/PIN: RO3047567

500057, Romania

Tel.: +40 268 416 171

www. transillvaniainvestments,ro

TR: J08/3306/1992

A.F.I.A. license:

F.I.A.I.R. license:

LEI code (legal entity identifier):

Share capital:

ASF license no. 40/15.02.2018

ASF license no. 150/09.07.2021

254900E2IL36VM93H128

216.244.579,70 lei

ASF Register no.:

ASF license no.

IBAN B.C.R. Brasov:

PJRD71AFIAA/080005

PJRD09AFIAA/080006

RO08 RNCB 0053 0085 8144 0001

A company with two-tier management

For item 2 on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of art. 1171 par. (2) of Companies Act no. 31/1990 republished in 2004, as amended and supplemented, we submit the candidacy of Mr. DĂNUŢ CULEŢU, domiciled in Constanta city, Constanta County, profession economist.

Enclosed documents:

  • Account statement issued by BRD-Groupe Societe Generale regarding the number of shares held by Transilvania Investments Alliance at the issuer COMCM S.A. (CMCM), at the end of 08.08.2022.
  • Draft resolution for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
  • Certificate of good standing no. 87581/03.08.2022.

Executive president Radu_Claudiu ROSCA /illegible signature, stamp/

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

COMCM SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
