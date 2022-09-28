S C Comcm S A : SOLICITARE CONVOCARE AGOA_EN 28.10.2022

/rectangle In/Out stamp/

/rectangle outgoing document stamp/

To: COMCM S.A. Constanta

Attn: Board of Directors

We, TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S.A., with registered address in Braşov, str. Nicolae lorga nr. 2, Braşov County, tax identification number RO 3047687, registered at the Trade Register attached to Braşov Court with no. J08/3306/1992, duly represented by Mr. Radu-Claudiu Roşca, acting in his capacity as Executive President, as a shareholder of COMCM S.A. Constanta, by holding a number of 134,049,930 shares with a nominal value of 0.10 lei each, representing 56.7247% of the Company's total share capital, pursuant to the provisions of art. 119 para. (1) of Companies Act no. 31/1990 republished and of art. 105 para. (23) of Law no. 24/2017 republished, requests the convening of General Shareholders' Meeting, with the following items on the agenda:

Elect the secretariat of the meeting consisting of one person, namely Mr. Calin Dragos, shareholder of the company with the identification data available at the company's registered office, in charge of verifying the presence of shareholders, fulfilling the formalities required by law and the Articles of Incorporation for holding the General Meeting, counting the votes cast during the General Meeting and drawing up the minutes of the meeting.

Completion of the Board of Directors by electing an administrator for the vacant office, following the resignation of Mr. Busu Cristian, for an office length equal to that of the acting administrators.

Mr. Busu Cristian resigns from the office of administrator of the company and it is ordered that he be deleted from the records of the Trade Registry Office attached to Constanta District Court.

Appoint Mr. Stefan Rosu as conventional proxy of COMCM S.A. Constanta to sign the Addendum to the Management Agreement as a result of the modification of the Board of Directors members.