S C Comcm S A : IMPUTERNICIRE SPECIALA VOT SECRET AGOA PCT 7_EN

COMCM S.A. CONSTANTA

B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, Constanţa County

J13 / 613/1991, TIN RO 1868287

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 23,631,667.80 lei

Total number of shares: 236,316,678

SPECIAL POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR SECRET BALLOT

I/We, ______________________________________________, with domicile /

corporate seat in (state city/town)_______________, str. ______________________, nr._____,

county/district___________, country_______, identified with ID/passport serial

number_____________, issued by_____________, on____________, valid until

______________, PIN ________________________, / registered at the Trade Register Office

attached to the _________________ Tribunal with no. J / ______ / ______, tax identification

number __________________, duly represented by ____________________________ acting

in his/her capacity as __________________,

Holder of a number of _________________ shares issued by COMCM SA, representing

______% of the share capital, which entitle to a number of ___________ votes at the Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM S.A., hereinafter referred to as the PRINCIPAL,

hereby authorize ______________________________________, with the domicile /

corporate seat in __________________, str ._______________________, nr ._____, county /

district ___________, country _______________, identified with ID / passport series ______

number ____________, issued by ________________ on _________, valid until

______________, PIN ____________________________, hereinafter referred to as the

PROXY

To act as my/our Proxy at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM SA set for the first call on 29.04.2021, 10.00 hrs, in CONSTANŢA County, CONSTANŢA, Bd. Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, management building, or on 30.04.2021, at the same time and at the same address, set as the second call, in case the first one could not take place, and exercise my/our voting right related to participating interests registered in the Register of Shareholders on 19.04.2021, as follows:

Item 7 on the agenda put to the vote at the For Against Abstention Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Revocation of administrators Ms. Vereș Diana and Mr. Szitas Ştefan, as a result of the termination of their respective offices as administrators of COMCM SA, following their resignations from their positions;