S C Comcm S A : IMPUTERNICIRE SPECIALA VOT SECRET AGOA PCT 8_EN

COMCM S.A. CONSTANTA
B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, Constanţa County
J13 / 613/1991, TIN RO 1868287
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 23,631,667.80 lei
Total number of shares: 236,316,678
SPECIAL POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR SECRET BALLOT
I/We, ______________________________________________, with domicile /
corporate seat in (state city/town)_______________, str. ______________________, nr._____,
county/district___________, country_______, identified with ID/passport serial
number_____________, issued by_____________, on____________, valid until
______________, PIN ________________________, / registered at the Trade Register Office
attached to the _________________ Tribunal with no. J / ______ / ______, tax identification
number __________________, duly represented by ____________________________ acting
in his/her capacity as __________________,
Holder of a number of _________________ shares issued by COMCM SA, representing
______% of the share capital, which entitle to a number of ___________ votes at the Ordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM S.A., hereinafter referred to as the PRINCIPAL,
hereby authorize ______________________________________, with the domicile /
corporate seat in __________________, str ._______________________, nr ._____, county /
district ___________, country _______________, identified with ID / passport series ______
number ____________, issued by ________________ on _________, valid until
______________, PIN ____________________________, hereinafter referred to as the
PROXY
To act as my/our Proxy at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM SA set for the first call on 29.04.2021, 10.00 hrs, in CONSTANŢA County, CONSTANŢA, Bd. Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, management building, or on 30.04.2021, at the same time and at the same address, set as the second call, in case the first one could not take place, and exercise my/our voting right related to participating interests registered in the Register of Shareholders on 19.04.2021, as follows:
ITEM 8 on the agenda put to the vote at the ordinary general Meeting of Shareholders - FOR Election of two members of the board of directors, for a term of office equal to the term of office of the current members of the board of directors
|
No.
|
CANDIDATES
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
1.
|
ROSU BOGDAN - NICOLAE
|
|
|
|
2.
|
FILIP BOGDAN - LIVIU
|
|
|