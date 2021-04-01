Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  S.C. Comcm S.A.    CMCM   ROCMCMACNOR0

S.C. COMCM S.A.

(CMCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 03/26
0.212 RON   +14.59%
11:14aS C COMCM S A  : Buletin vot corespondenta - agea_en
PU
11:08aS C COMCM S A  : Imputernicire speciala vot secret agoa pct 7_en
PU
11:06aS C COMCM S A  : IMPUTERNICIRE SPECIALA VOT SECRET AGOA - pct 6_EN
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S C Comcm S A : IMPUTERNICIRE SPECIALA VOT SECRET AGOA - pct 6_EN

04/01/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMCM S.A. CONSTANTA

B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, Constanţa County

J13 / 613/1991, TIN RO 1868287

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 23,631,667.80 lei

Total number of shares: 236,316,678

SPECIAL POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR SECRET BALLOT

I/We, ______________________________________________, with domicile /

corporate seat in (state city/town)_______________, str. ______________________, nr._____,

county/district___________, country_______, identified with ID/passport serial

number_____________, issued by_____________, on____________, valid until

______________, PIN ________________________, / registered at the Trade Register Office

attached to the _________________ Tribunal with no. J / ______ / ______, tax identification

number __________________, duly represented by ____________________________ acting

in his/her capacity as __________________,

Holder of a number of _________________ shares issued by COMCM SA, representing

______% of the share capital, which entitle to a number of ___________ votes at the Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM S.A., hereinafter referred to as the PRINCIPAL,

hereby authorize ______________________________________, with the domicile /

corporate seat in __________________, str ._______________________, nr ._____, county /

district ___________, country _______________, identified with ID / passport series ______

number ____________, issued by ________________ on _________, valid until

______________, PIN ____________________________, hereinafter referred to as the

PROXY

To act as my/our Proxy at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of COMCM SA set for the first call on 29.04.2021, 10.00 hrs, in CONSTANŢA County, CONSTANŢA, Bd. Aurel Vlaicu, nr. 144, management building, or on 30.04.2021, at the same time and at the same address, set as the second call, in case the first one could not take place, and exercise my/our voting right related to participating interests registered in the Register of Shareholders on 19.04.2021, as follows:

Item 6 on the agenda put to the vote at the

For

Against Abstention

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Revocation of financial auditor RAMIBO FINANCIAL S.R.L, as a result of the expiration of office and revocation of financial auditor A.B.A AUDIT S.R.L, as a result of resignation;

  • the vote will be expressed by marking with an "X" in a single box corresponding to the voting intention, respectively "For", "Against" or "Abstention", for each resolution.
  • The ballot will be invalidated in the following situations:
  • marking two or three of the "For", "Against" or "Abstentions" voting options on a single proposal to be voted;
  • any annotation, modification, completion or deletion on the ballot paper.

Date __________________

Signature of shareholder / authorized representative____________________

Disclaimer

COMCM SA published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 15:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.C. COMCM S.A.
11:14aS C COMCM S A  : Buletin vot corespondenta - agea_en
PU
11:08aS C COMCM S A  : Imputernicire speciala vot secret agoa pct 7_en
PU
11:06aS C COMCM S A  : IMPUTERNICIRE SPECIALA VOT SECRET AGOA - pct 6_EN
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,60 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
Net income 2020 -2,02 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net cash 2020 1,41 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,1 M 11,9 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 26,1x
EV / Sales 2020 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart S.C. COMCM S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Comcm S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gabriela Alexe Chairman & Finance Director
Stefan Szitas Director
Diana Veres Director
Cosmin Arion Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.C. COMCM S.A.52.52%12
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED4.12%39 714
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD14.23%36 048
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED22.71%14 532
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC4.24%13 472
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.8.33%9 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ