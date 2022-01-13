S C Electroarges S A : Informare Publicare Materiale si Proceduri AGEA/AGOA din 31.01./01.02.2022 - Eng

TO: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

THE FINANCIAL REGULATOR

Current report in accordance with: Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

Report date: 04.01.2022

Issuer's name: Electroarges SA

Registered office: Curtea de Arges, str. Albesti, nr. 12, jud. Arges

Trade Register Registration Code: RO156027

Trade Register Registration Number: J03/758/1991

Share capital: 6,976,465.00 lei

Important events to report:

Notification on the Publishing of Materials and Procedures for the

EGMS/OGMS of 31.01/01.02.2022

Electroarges SA informs the shareholders and potential investors that in accordance with the legal provisions and with the Summoning Notice for EGMS and OGMS of 31.01.2022, published on bse, the "elgs" section, on 29.12.2021, were published on the company's website electroarges.ro"Comunicate" section, the materials related to the EGMS and OGMS of 31.01.2022, respectively the Special Power of Attorney forms, the Absentee Ballots, the procedure related to items 8 and 9 of the OGMS, the draft decisions of the General Meetings, as well as the materials related to the items subject to the approval of the OGMS agenda of 31.01.2022.

Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Roxana Scarlat