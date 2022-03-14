Log in
    ELGS   ROELGSACNOR6

S.C. ELECTROARGES S.A.

(ELGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S C Electroarges S A : Litigations - 09.03.2022 - English version

03/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
TO: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

THE FINANCIAL REGULATOR

Current report in accordance with Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

Report date: 09.03.2022

Issuer: Electroarges SA

Registered office: Curtea de Arges, str. Albesti, nr. 12, jud. Arges

Trade Register Registration Code: RO156027

Trade Register Registration Number: J03/758/1991

Share capital: 6,976,465.00 lei

Important events to report:

Disputes - 09.03.2022.

Electroarges S.A. in accordance with the provisions of Art. 234, letter l) of the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations informs the shareholders about the list of disputes in which the company is a party, updatedon 09.03.2022:

ISS

OBJECT

CASE

UE

CASE NO.

COURT

ADVERSE PARTY

LAST TERM

PROCEDURE

STATUS

NO.

Scop Line SA,

Mattera Com SA,

Alfaline SA,

Geochis SA,

Prosanio SA,

Romanian

Debrocons SA,

High Court

Lineas Trade SA,

Second

of

1

1058/1285/2018

Fimansat SA,

Claims

07.04.2022

Cassation

appeal

Amicosottis SA,

and Justice

Redont SRL,

Altur SA,

Marchis Corina

Andreea,

Gheorghe (former

Papadopol)

MENTIONS

Settlement on the merits:

It admits the exception of the defendant's R SA lack of using

procedural capacity and, consequently, rejects the request for summons formulated by the claimant Electroarges SA, as well as the counterclaim formulated by the defendant A SA against this defendant. Pursuant to art. 75 paragraph 1 the final thesis of Law no. 85/2014 terminates the civil action filed by the claimant Electroarges SA, as well as the counterclaim filed by the defendant A SA against the defendants Scope Line SRL, a company in insolvency procedure,

Ramona,

Chirila Gheorghe,

Bunu Antonel

Cristi,

Petcu Vasile,

Andronache Gelu

Defendants

judicial liquidator being S 2000 SPRL, Mattera Com SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA, A SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII MVB and Prosaino SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA. Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant A SA, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant Gheorghe Ramona (former Papadopol), which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant Marchis Corina Andreea, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Partially admits the lawsuit filed by the claimant Electroarges SA against the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay to the claimant Electroarges SA 263,865.93 lei as compensation, the amount at which the legal penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 3 of GO no. 13/2011 from the date of formulating the request for summons, respectively 29.11.2018, and until the full payment of the main debt by each of the defendants. Rejects the claimant request having as object the payment of the remunerative interest and the payment of the penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 1 of GO no. 13/2011. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay each to the claimant 6,243.65 lei as

2

12169/3/2021

Bucharest

Bran Oil - in

Finding

bankruptcy

document null

Court

Claimant

and void

Requests based

on GEO

Arges

116/2009 request

3

120/1259/2021

Amattis SA

for intervention

Specialized

Intervener

in the Argeş

Court

Trade Register

case no.

23493/29.04.2021

Action for

annulment of

the GMS

Decision

Arges

Bran Oil SA - in

Annulment of

4

130/1259/2021

the Electroarges

Specialized

bankruptcy

SA OGMS

Court

Claimant

Decision no.

110/26.04.2021

and the EGMS

Decision no.

109/26.04.2021

28.03.2022 Merits

22.06.2021 Merits

24.11.2021 Merits

court costs. Rejects as inadmissible the counterclaim filed by the defendant A SA against the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu. With the right to appeal within 30 days of the communication that will be submitted to the Cluj Specialized Court. Pronounced in open court on 02.06.2020

Settlement in appeal:

Admits the exception of the lateness of the appeal submitted by B.A.C. and consequently: Rejects as late the appeal made by B.A.C. against the Civil Sentence no. 537 / 2.06.2020 of the Cluj Specialized Court. Rejects the appeals declared by D.SA, F.SA, A.SA and A.SA against the civil sentence no. 537 of 02.06.2020, pronounced in the file no. 1058/1285/2018 of the Cluj Specialized Court, and keeps it as it is. With the right to appeal within 30 days from the communication. The appeal request will be submitted, under the sanction of nullity, to the Cluj Court of Appeal. Pronounced in open court on 13.04.2021.

Document: Decision 201/2021 13.04.2021

Pending

Pending:

Admits the request for suspension of the trial. In accordance with the provisions of art. 413 paragraph

  1. section 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure, suspends the trial until the final settlement of the case no. 131/1259/2021. With appeal during the period of suspension
    Settlement on the merits:
    Settlement type: Admits the request
    The settlement in brief: Dismisses the exception of the lawyer's signing the application lack of representative capacity of the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. Rejects the exception of lack of active procedural capacity. Admits the request made by the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. - in bankruptcy,

Presidential

Ordinance

suspending the

Bran Oil SA -in

enforcement of

the Electroarges

bankruptcy

Arges

SA OGMS

247/1259/2020*

Claimant

Second

5

Specialized

Decision no.

16.09.2021

Investments

appeal

Court

107/04.08.2020

Constantin

and the

Defendant

Electroarges SA

EGMS Decision

no.

108/04.08.2020

Arges

Amattis

Requests based

6

132/1259/2021

Claimant

on GEO

29.09.2021

Merits

Specialized

116/2009

Balac Gheorghe

Court

requests for

Complainant

intervention in

with registered office in Galati m, Str. Grigore Ventura nr. 2, camera 11, Jud. Galaţi, J17/1502/2011, Tax Code 29434636, through the judicial liquidator DOA INSOLV SPRL, against the defendant ELECTROARGES S.A., with the registered office in Curtea de Arges, Str. Albesti nr. 12, Jud. Arges, J3/758/1991, Tax Code 156027 and with the procedural

address chosen at SCA Gherbovan-Silinescu of Bucharest, str. Sabiutei nr. 14 B, sector 6.

Annuls Decision no.

110/26.04.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Annuls Decision no.

109/26.04.2021 of the

ELECTROARGESS.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders. Obliges the defendant ELECTROARGES S.A. to pay the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. the amount of 100 lei as court costs representing the judicial stamp duty. With the right to appeal within 30 days from the communication. The appeal is submitted to the Arges Specialized Court. Pronounced, by making the settlement available to the parties by the court registry, today,

24.11.2021, at the Arges Specialized Court.

Settlement in the second appeal:

Admits the appeal submitted by

the defendant appellant Electroarges SA against the Council Chamber Decision of 23.02.2021, Pronounced by the Pitesti Court of Appeal, Civil Section II in the case no. 247/1259/2020*. Cancels Pitesti Court of Appeal Decision no. 101 / A-C of 24.02.2021 and sends the case for retrial to the court of appeal

Settlement on the merits:

Admits in principle the request for intervention submitted by the claimant Amattis SA, with the

the Argeş Trade

National Trade Register case no.

Register 26739/12.05.2021 Appellee

registered office in ..., represented by the statutory administrator Procopenco Ala. Rejects, as unfounded, the request for intervention submitted by the claimant AMATTIS SA, with the registered office in ..., through the legal representative Procopenco Ala, at the request no. 26739 / 12.05.2021 for registration in the Trade Register attached to the Arges Court of the mentions

regarding the company ELECTROARGES SA, based on the ELECTROARGES SA OGMS decision no. 1 / 27.04.2021 regarding the amendment of the articles of association regarding: revocation / appointment of proxies, request made by Balac Gheorghe, as proxy.

Admits in principle the request for intervention formulated by the claimant ELECTROARGES SA, with the registered office in ..., represented by Constantin Stefan - the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Admits the request for intervention formulated by the claimant ELECTROARGES SA, with the registered office in ...

through legal representative Constantin Stefan, to the request no. 26739 / 12.05.2021 for registration in the Trade Register attached to the Arges Court of the mentions regarding the company ELECTROARGES SA, based on the ELECTROARGES SA OGMS Decision no. 1 / 27.04.2021 regarding the amendment of the articles of association regarding: revocation / appointment of proxies, request made by Balac Gheorghe, as proxy. Rejects the application for registration in the Trade Register attached to the Arges Court of the mentions

regarding the company ELECTROARGES SA, with the registered office in ..., based on the

ELECTROARGES SA OGMS Decision 1 / 27.04.2021 regarding

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Electroarges SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
