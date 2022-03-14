S C Electroarges S A : Litigations - 09.03.2022 - English version
TO: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
THE FINANCIAL REGULATOR
Current report in accordance with Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations.
Report date: 09.03.2022
Issuer: Electroarges SA
Registered office: Curtea de Arges, str. Albesti, nr. 12, jud. Arges
Trade Register Registration Code: RO156027
Trade Register Registration Number: J03/758/1991
Share capital: 6,976,465.00 lei
Important events to report:
Disputes - 09.03.2022.
Electroarges S.A. in accordance with the provisions of Art. 234, letter l) of the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations informs the shareholders about the list of disputes in which the company is a party, updatedon 09.03.2022:
ISS
OBJECT
CASE
UE
CASE NO.
COURT
ADVERSE PARTY
LAST TERM
PROCEDURE
STATUS
NO.
Scop Line SA,
Mattera Com SA,
Alfaline SA,
Geochis SA,
Prosanio SA,
Romanian
Debrocons SA,
High Court
Lineas Trade SA,
Second
of
1
1058/1285/2018
Fimansat SA,
Claims
07.04.2022
Cassation
appeal
Amicosottis SA,
and Justice
Redont SRL,
Altur SA,
Marchis Corina
Andreea,
Gheorghe (former
Papadopol)
MENTIONS
Settlement on the merits:
It admits the exception of the defendant's R SA lack of using
procedural capacity and, consequently, rejects the request for summons formulated by the claimant Electroarges SA, as well as the counterclaim formulated by the defendant A SA against this defendant. Pursuant to art. 75 paragraph 1 the final thesis of Law no. 85/2014 terminates the civil action filed by the claimant Electroarges SA, as well as the counterclaim filed by the defendant A SA against the defendants Scope Line SRL, a company in insolvency procedure,
Ramona,
Chirila Gheorghe,
Bunu Antonel
Cristi,
Petcu Vasile,
Andronache Gelu
Defendants
judicial liquidator being S 2000 SPRL, Mattera Com SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA, A SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII MVB and Prosaino SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA. Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant A SA, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant Gheorghe Ramona (former Papadopol), which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant Marchis Corina Andreea, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Partially admits the lawsuit filed by the claimant Electroarges SA against the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay to the claimant Electroarges SA 263,865.93 lei as compensation, the amount at which the legal penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 3 of GO no. 13/2011 from the date of formulating the request for summons, respectively 29.11.2018, and until the full payment of the main debt by each of the defendants. Rejects the claimant request having as object the payment of the remunerative interest and the payment of the penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 1 of GO no. 13/2011. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay each to the claimant 6,243.65 lei as
2
12169/3/2021
Bucharest
Bran Oil - in
Finding
bankruptcy
document null
Court
Claimant
and void
Requests based
on GEO
Arges
116/2009 request
3
120/1259/2021
Amattis SA
for intervention
Specialized
Intervener
in the Argeş
Court
Trade Register
case no.
23493/29.04.2021
Action for
annulment of
the GMS
Decision
Arges
Bran Oil SA - in
Annulment of
4
130/1259/2021
the Electroarges
Specialized
bankruptcy
SA OGMS
Court
Claimant
Decision no.
110/26.04.2021
and the EGMS
Decision no.
109/26.04.2021
28.03.2022 Merits
22.06.2021 Merits
24.11.2021 Merits
court costs. Rejects as inadmissible the counterclaim filed by the defendant A SA against the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu. With the right to appeal within 30 days of the communication that will be submitted to the Cluj Specialized Court. Pronounced in open court on 02.06.2020
Settlement in appeal:
Admits the exception of the lateness of the appeal submitted by B.A.C. and consequently: Rejects as late the appeal made by B.A.C. against the Civil Sentence no. 537 / 2.06.2020 of the Cluj Specialized Court. Rejects the appeals declared by D.SA, F.SA, A.SA and A.SA against the civil sentence no. 537 of 02.06.2020, pronounced in the file no. 1058/1285/2018 of the Cluj Specialized Court, and keeps it as it is. With the right to appeal within 30 days from the communication. The appeal request will be submitted, under the sanction of nullity, to the Cluj Court of Appeal. Pronounced in open court on 13.04.2021.
Document: Decision 201/2021 13.04.2021
Pending
Pending:
Admits the request for suspension of the trial. In accordance with the provisions of art. 413 paragraph
section 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure, suspends the trial until the final settlement of the case no. 131/1259/2021. With appeal during the period of suspension
Settlement on the merits:
Settlement type: Admits the request
The settlement in brief: Dismisses the exception of the lawyer's signing the application lack of representative capacity of the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. Rejects the exception of lack of active procedural capacity. Admits the request made by the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. - in bankruptcy,
Presidential
Ordinance
suspending the
Bran Oil SA -in
enforcement of
the Electroarges
bankruptcy
Arges
SA OGMS
247/1259/2020*
Claimant
Second
5
Specialized
Decision no.
16.09.2021
Investments
appeal
Court
107/04.08.2020
Constantin
and the
Defendant
Electroarges SA
EGMS Decision
no.
108/04.08.2020
Arges
Amattis
Requests based
6
132/1259/2021
Claimant
on GEO
29.09.2021
Merits
Specialized
116/2009
Balac Gheorghe
Court
requests for
Complainant
intervention in
with registered office in Galati m, Str. Grigore Ventura nr. 2, camera 11, Jud. Galaţi, J17/1502/2011, Tax Code 29434636, through the judicial liquidator DOA INSOLV SPRL, against the defendant ELECTROARGES S.A., with the registered office in Curtea de Arges, Str. Albesti nr. 12, Jud. Arges, J3/758/1991, Tax Code 156027 and with the procedural
address chosen at SCA Gherbovan-Silinescu of Bucharest, str. Sabiutei nr. 14 B, sector 6.
Annuls Decision no.
110/26.04.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Annuls Decision no.
109/26.04.2021 of the
ELECTROARGESS.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders. Obliges the defendant ELECTROARGES S.A. to pay the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. the amount of 100 lei as court costs representing the judicial stamp duty. With the right to appeal within 30 days from the communication. The appeal is submitted to the Arges Specialized Court. Pronounced, by making the settlement available to the parties by the court registry, today,
24.11.2021, at the Arges Specialized Court.
Settlement in the second appeal:
Admits the appeal submitted by
the defendant appellant Electroarges SA against the Council Chamber Decision of 23.02.2021, Pronounced by the Pitesti Court of Appeal, Civil Section II in the case no. 247/1259/2020*. Cancels Pitesti Court of Appeal Decision no. 101 / A-C of 24.02.2021 and sends the case for retrial to the court of appeal
Settlement on the merits:
Admits in principle the request for intervention submitted by the claimant Amattis SA, with the
the Argeş Trade
National Trade Register case no.
Register 26739/12.05.2021 Appellee
registered office in ..., represented by the statutory administrator Procopenco Ala. Rejects, as unfounded, the request for intervention submitted by the claimant AMATTIS SA, with the registered office in ..., through the legal representative Procopenco Ala, at the request no. 26739 / 12.05.2021 for registration in the Trade Register attached to the Arges Court of the mentions
regarding the company ELECTROARGES SA, based on the ELECTROARGES SA OGMS decision no. 1 / 27.04.2021 regarding the amendment of the articles of association regarding: revocation / appointment of proxies, request made by Balac Gheorghe, as proxy.
Admits in principle the request for intervention formulated by the claimant ELECTROARGES SA, with the registered office in ..., represented by Constantin Stefan - the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Admits the request for intervention formulated by the claimant ELECTROARGES SA, with the registered office in ...
through legal representative Constantin Stefan, to the request no. 26739 / 12.05.2021 for registration in the Trade Register attached to the Arges Court of the mentions regarding the company ELECTROARGES SA, based on the ELECTROARGES SA OGMS Decision no. 1 / 27.04.2021 regarding the amendment of the articles of association regarding: revocation / appointment of proxies, request made by Balac Gheorghe, as proxy. Rejects the application for registration in the Trade Register attached to the Arges Court of the mentions
regarding the company ELECTROARGES SA, with the registered office in ..., based on the
ELECTROARGES SA OGMS Decision 1 / 27.04.2021 regarding
