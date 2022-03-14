S C Electroarges S A : Litigations - 09.03.2022 - English version

judicial liquidator being S 2000 SPRL, Mattera Com SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA, A SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII MVB and Prosaino SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA. Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant A SA, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant Gheorghe Ramona (former Papadopol), which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant Marchis Corina Andreea, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Partially admits the lawsuit filed by the claimant Electroarges SA against the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay to the claimant Electroarges SA 263,865.93 lei as compensation, the amount at which the legal penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 3 of GO no. 13/2011 from the date of formulating the request for summons, respectively 29.11.2018, and until the full payment of the main debt by each of the defendants. Rejects the claimant request having as object the payment of the remunerative interest and the payment of the penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 1 of GO no. 13/2011. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay each to the claimant 6,243.65 lei as