    ELGS   ROELGSACNOR6

S.C. ELECTROARGES S.A.

(ELGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
0.4060 RON   -0.49%
S C Electroarges S A : Litigations - 20.07.2022 - English version

07/27/2022 | 11:04am EDT
TO: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

THE FINANCIAL REGULATOR

Current report in accordance with Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

Report date: 20.07.2022

Issuer: Electroarges SA

Registered office: Bucuresti, Sector 1, Str. Horatiu, Nr. 8-10

Trade Register Registration Code: RO156027

Trade Register Registration Number: J40/8487/2022

Share capital: 6.976.465,00 lei

Important events to report:

Disputes - 20.07.2022

Electroarges S.A. in accordance with the provisions of Art. 234, letter l) of the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations informs the shareholders about the list of disputes in which the company is a party, updatedon 20.07.2022:

ISSUE

NO.

1

CASE NO.

COURT

ADVERSE PARTY

OBJECT

LAST

CASE

PROCEDURE

TERM

STATUS

Scop Line SA,

Mattera Com SA,

Alfaline SA,

Geochis SA,

Prosanio SA,

Debrocons SA,

Lineas Trade SA,

Romanian

Fimansat SA,

High Court

Amicosottis SA,

Second

1058/1285/2018

of

Redont SRL,

Claims

07.04.2022

appeal

Cassation

Altur SA,

and Justice

Marchis Corina

Andreea,

Gheorghe (former

Papadopol)

Ramona,

Chirila Gheorghe,

Bunu Antonel

Cristi,

MENTIONS

Settlement on the merits:

Admits the exception of the defendant's R SA lack of using

procedural capacity and, consequently, rejects the request for summons filed by the claimant Electroarges SA, as well as the counterclaim filed by the defendant A SA against this defendant. Pursuant to art. 75 paragraph 1 the final thesis of Law no. 85/2014 terminates the civil action filed by the claimant Electroarges SA, as well as the counterclaim filed by the defendant A SA against the defendants Scope Line SRL, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial liquidator being S 2000 SPRL, Mattera Com SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA, A SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator

Petcu Vasile,

Andronache Gelu

Defendants

being CII LCA, a company in

insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII MVB and Prosaino SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA. Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant A SA, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant

Gheorghe Ramona (former Papadopol), which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant Marchis Corina Andreea, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Partially admits the sue petition filed by the claimant Electroarges SA against the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay to the claimant Electroarges SA 263,865.93 lei as compensation, the amount at which the legal penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 3 of GO no. 13/2011 from the date of filing the sue petition, respectively 29.11.2018, and until the full payment of the main debt by each of the defendants. Rejects the claimant's request having as object the payment of the remunerative interest and the payment of the

penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 1 of GO no. 13/2011. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay to the claimant 6,243.65 lei as court costs. Rejects as inadmissible the counterclaim filed by the defendant A SA against the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu. With the right to appeal within 30 days of the communication that will be submitted to the Cluj Specialized Court. Pronounced in open court on 02.06.2020.

Bucharest

2 12169/3/2021 County

Court

Arges

3 120/1259/2021 Specialized

Court

Bran Oil - in

Finding

bankruptcy

document null

Claimant

and void

Requests based

on GEO

Amattis SA

116/2009 request

for intervention

Intervener

in the Arges

Trade Register

Case no.

23493/29.04.2021

Settlement in appeal:

Admits the exception of the lateness of the appeal submitted by B.A.C. and consequently: Rejects as late the appeal filed by B.A.C. against the Civil Sentence no. 537/2.06.2020 of the Cluj Specialized Court. Rejects the appeals filed by D.SA, F.SA, A.SA and A.SA against the Civil Sentence no. 537 of 02.06.2020, pronounced in the Case no. 1058/1285/2018 of the Cluj Specialized Court, and keeps it as it is. With the right to second appeal within 30 days of the communication. The second appeal will be submitted, under the sanction of nullity, to the Cluj Court of Appeal. Pronounced in open court on 13.04.2021.

Document: Decision 201/2021 13.04.2021

Settlement in the second appeal: Settlement: Second appeal rejection - Ungrounded

Settlement details: Rejects as ungrounded the second appeals filed by the appellant-defendant BUNU ANTONEL CRISTI and by the

appellant-defendants FIMANSAT S.A., AMICOSOTTIS S.A. and DEBROCONS S.A. against the Decision no. 201/2021 of April 13, 2021 pronounced by the Cluj Court of Appeal - Second Civil Division against

theappellee-claimant ELECTROARGES S.A. and appellees-

defendants ALTUR S.A.,

ANDRONACHE GELU, PETCU VASILE and LINEAS TRADE S.A. Final.

Settlement on the merits:

Type of settlement: Rejects the request

Settlement

in

brief: Labels

the

exception

of

inadmissibility

as

substantive defense. Rejects the sue

18.04.2022

Merits

petition as ungrounded. With the right

to appeal within 30 days of notifying

the parties. The appeal will be filed at

the Bucharest Court office, the 6th Civil

Division. Pronounced in open court,

today, 18.04.2022.

Settlement on the merits:

Admits the request for trial suspension. In accordance with the provisions of art. 413 paragraph (1)

22.06.2021 Merits section 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure, suspends the trial until the final settlement of the Case no. 131/1259/2021. With appeal during the period of suspension

Pitesti

4 130/1259/2021 Court of

Appeal

Bran Oil SA - in

faliment

Claimant

Bran Oil SA -in

Action for

annulment of

the GMS

Decision

Annulment of

the Electroarges

SA OGMS

Decision no.

110/26.04.2021 and the EGMS Decision no. 109/26.04.2021

Presidential

Ordinance

suspending the enforcement of

22.09.2022 Appeal

Settlement on the merits:

Type of settlement: Admits the request

Settlement in brief: Rejects the exception of lack of representative capacity of the attorney's signing the application on behalf of the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. Rejects the exception of lack of active procedural capacity. Admits the request filed by the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. - in bankruptcy, with registered office in Galati, Str. Grigore Ventura nr. 2, camera 11, Jud. Galati, J17/1502/2011, Tax Code 29434636, through the judicial liquidator DOA INSOLV

SPRL, against the defendant ELECTROARGES S.A., with the registered office in Curtea de Arges, Str. Albesti nr. 12, Jud. Arges, J3/758/1991, Tax Code 156027 and with the procedural address chosen at SCA Gherbovan-Silinescu of Bucharest, str. Sabiutei nr. 14 B, sector 6. Annuls the Decision no. 110/26.04.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Annuls the Decision no. 109/26.04.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Obliges the defendant ELECTROARGES S.A. to pay the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. the amount of 100 lei as court costs representing the judicial stamp duty. With the right to appeal within 30 days of the communication. The appeal is filed at

the Arges Specialized Court. Pronounced, by making the settlement available to the parties by the court registry, today, 24.11.2021, at the Arges Specialized Court.

Settlement in the second appeal:

Admits the second appeal filed by the appellant defendant Electroarges SA against the Council Chamber Hearing

247/1259/2020*

Arges

bankruptcy

Claimant

the Electroarges

SA OGMS

Second

Report of 23.02.2021, pronounced by

5Specialized Court

Investments Constantin

Defendant

Decision no.

107/04.08.2020

and the

Electroarges SA EGMS Decision no. 108/04.08.2020

16.09.2021 appeal

the Pitesti Court of Appeal, Second Civil Division in the Case no. 247/1259/2020*. Quashes the Pitesti Court of Appeal Decision no. 101/A-C of 24.02.2021 and sends the case for retrial to the court of appeal

6

250/1259/2021

Amattis SA

ArgesIntervener

Specialized National Trade

CourtRegister

Appellee

Pitesti

Bran Oil SA - in

Requests based

on GEO 116/2009 requests for intervention in the Arges Trade Register Case no. 77230/30.09.2021

Action for

annulment of

the GMS

Decision

Annulment of

the Electroarges

10.11.2021 Merits

Settlement on the merits:

Admits the request to suspend the trial. In accordance with the provisions of art. 413 paragraph (1) section 1 Code of Civil Procedure, suspends the trial until the final settlement of the Case no. 266/1259/2021. With appeal during the period of suspension.

Settlement on the merits:

Type of settlement: Admitted

Settlement in brief: Rejects the plea of the claimant's lack of active procedural capacity. Admits the sue petition. Annuls the Decision no. 112/20.09.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Decision no. 111/20.09.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Extraordinary

  • 266/1259/2021
  • 312/1259/2021

Court of

bankruptcy

Appeal

Claimant

Bran Oil SA - in

bankruptcy

Arges Complainant Specialized

Court Trade Register

-

Appellee

SA OGMS

Decision no.

112/20.09.2021 and the EGMS Decision no. 111/220.09.2021

Other requests -

request for

intervention in the Argeş Trade Register Office Case no. 89683/26.11.2021

23.09.2022 Appeal

22.06.2022 Merits

General Meeting of Shareholders. Obliges the defendant to pay to the claimant the amount of 5989.43 lei as court costs. With the right to appeal within 30 days of the communication. The appeal is filed to the Arges Specialized Court. Pronounced, by making the solution available to the parties by the court registry, today, 02.02.2022, at the Arges Specialized Court.

Settlement on the merits:

Type of settlement: Rejects the request

Settlement in brief: Admits in principle the request for intervention filed by the complainant ELECTROARGES SA, with its registered office in Curtea de Arges, Str. Albesti, nr. 12, jud. Arges, J3/758/1991, Tax Code 156027, represented by Constantin Ştefan - Chairman of the Board of Directors. Rejects, as ungrounded, the request for intervention filed by the complainant ELECTROARGES SA, with its registered office in Curtea de Arges, Str. Albesti, nr. 12, jud. Arges, J3/758/1991, Tax Code 156027 - through legal representative Constantin Ştefan, upon application no. 89683/26.11.2021 for registration in the records of the Trade Register attached to the Arges

Court of the Sentence no. 223/CC/16.12.2020 pronounced by the Arges Specialized Court in the Case no. 238/1259/2020, final by the Decision no. 448/A-C/20.09.2021 of the Pitesti Court of Appeal regarding the company ELECTROARGES S.A., request filed by DOA INSOLV SPRL, as judicial liquidator of the company BRAN OIL SA. Admits the application for

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Electroarges SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 15:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
