S C Electroarges S A : Litigations - 20.07.2022 - English version
07/27/2022 | 11:04am EDT
TO: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
THE FINANCIAL REGULATOR
Current report in accordance with Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations.
Report date: 20.07.2022
Issuer: Electroarges SA
Registered office: Bucuresti, Sector 1, Str. Horatiu, Nr. 8-10
Trade Register Registration Code: RO156027
Trade Register Registration Number: J40/8487/2022
Share capital: 6.976.465,00 lei
Important events to report:
Disputes - 20.07.2022
Electroarges S.A. in accordance with the provisions of Art. 234, letter l) of the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations informs the shareholders about the list of disputes in which the company is a party, updatedon 20.07.2022:
being CII LCA, a company in
insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII MVB and Prosaino SA, a company in insolvency procedure, judicial administrator being CII LCA. Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant A SA, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant
Gheorghe Ramona (former Papadopol), which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Takes note of the transaction concluded between the claimant Electroarges SA and the defendant Marchis Corina Andreea, which is an integral part of this decision, as follows: "...". Partially admits the sue petition filed by the claimant Electroarges SA against the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay to the claimant Electroarges SA 263,865.93 lei as compensation, the amount at which the legal penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 3 of GO no. 13/2011 from the date of filing the sue petition, respectively 29.11.2018, and until the full payment of the main debt by each of the defendants. Rejects the claimant's request having as object the payment of the remunerative interest and the payment of the
penalizing interest calculated according to art. 3 paragraph 1 of GO no. 13/2011. Obliges the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu to each pay to the claimant 6,243.65 lei as court costs. Rejects as inadmissible the counterclaim filed by the defendant A SA against the defendants Debrocons SA, Lineas Trade SRL, Filmansat SA, A SA, Bunu Antonel Cristi, Petcu Vasile and Andronache Gelu. With the right to appeal within 30 days of the communication that will be submitted to the Cluj Specialized Court. Pronounced in open court on 02.06.2020.
Bucharest
2 12169/3/2021 County
Court
Arges
3 120/1259/2021 Specialized
Court
Bran Oil - in
Finding
bankruptcy
document null
Claimant
and void
Requests based
on GEO
Amattis SA
116/2009 request
for intervention
Intervener
in the Arges
Trade Register
Case no.
23493/29.04.2021
Settlement in appeal:
Admits the exception of the lateness of the appeal submitted by B.A.C. and consequently: Rejects as late the appeal filed by B.A.C. against the Civil Sentence no. 537/2.06.2020 of the Cluj Specialized Court. Rejects the appeals filed by D.SA, F.SA, A.SA and A.SA against the Civil Sentence no. 537 of 02.06.2020, pronounced in the Case no. 1058/1285/2018 of the Cluj Specialized Court, and keeps it as it is. With the right to second appeal within 30 days of the communication. The second appeal will be submitted, under the sanction of nullity, to the Cluj Court of Appeal. Pronounced in open court on 13.04.2021.
Document: Decision 201/2021 13.04.2021
Settlement in the second appeal: Settlement: Second appeal rejection - Ungrounded
Settlement details: Rejects as ungrounded the second appeals filed by the appellant-defendant BUNU ANTONEL CRISTI and by the
appellant-defendants FIMANSAT S.A., AMICOSOTTIS S.A. and DEBROCONS S.A. against the Decision no. 201/2021 of April 13, 2021 pronounced by the Cluj Court of Appeal - Second Civil Division against
theappellee-claimant ELECTROARGES S.A. and appellees-
defendants ALTUR S.A.,
ANDRONACHE GELU, PETCU VASILE and LINEAS TRADE S.A. Final.
Settlement on the merits:
Type of settlement: Rejects the request
Settlement
in
brief: Labels
the
exception
of
inadmissibility
as
substantive defense. Rejects the sue
18.04.2022
Merits
petition as ungrounded. With the right
to appeal within 30 days of notifying
the parties. The appeal will be filed at
the Bucharest Court office, the 6th Civil
Division. Pronounced in open court,
today, 18.04.2022.
Settlement on the merits:
Admits the request for trial suspension. In accordance with the provisions of art. 413 paragraph (1)
22.06.2021 Merits section 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure, suspends the trial until the final settlement of the Case no. 131/1259/2021. With appeal during the period of suspension
Pitesti
4 130/1259/2021 Court of
Appeal
Bran Oil SA - in
faliment
Claimant
Bran Oil SA -in
Action for
annulment of
the GMS
Decision
Annulment of
the Electroarges
SA OGMS
Decision no.
110/26.04.2021 and the EGMS Decision no. 109/26.04.2021
Presidential
Ordinance
suspending the enforcement of
22.09.2022 Appeal
Settlement on the merits:
Type of settlement: Admits the request
Settlement in brief: Rejects the exception of lack of representative capacity of the attorney's signing the application on behalf of the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. Rejects the exception of lack of active procedural capacity. Admits the request filed by the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. - in bankruptcy, with registered office in Galati, Str. Grigore Ventura nr. 2, camera 11, Jud. Galati, J17/1502/2011, Tax Code 29434636, through the judicial liquidator DOA INSOLV
SPRL, against the defendant ELECTROARGES S.A., with the registered office in Curtea de Arges, Str. Albesti nr. 12, Jud. Arges, J3/758/1991, Tax Code 156027 and with the procedural address chosen at SCA Gherbovan-Silinescu of Bucharest, str. Sabiutei nr. 14 B, sector 6. Annuls the Decision no. 110/26.04.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Annuls the Decision no. 109/26.04.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Obliges the defendant ELECTROARGES S.A. to pay the claimant BRAN OIL S.A. the amount of 100 lei as court costs representing the judicial stamp duty. With the right to appeal within 30 days of the communication. The appeal is filed at
the Arges Specialized Court. Pronounced, by making the settlement available to the parties by the court registry, today, 24.11.2021, at the Arges Specialized Court.
Settlement in the second appeal:
Admits the second appeal filed by the appellant defendant Electroarges SA against the Council Chamber Hearing
247/1259/2020*
Arges
bankruptcy
Claimant
the Electroarges
SA OGMS
Second
Report of 23.02.2021, pronounced by
5Specialized Court
Investments Constantin
Defendant
Decision no.
107/04.08.2020
and the
Electroarges SA EGMS Decision no. 108/04.08.2020
16.09.2021 appeal
the Pitesti Court of Appeal, Second Civil Division in the Case no. 247/1259/2020*. Quashes the Pitesti Court of Appeal Decision no. 101/A-C of 24.02.2021 and sends the case for retrial to the court of appeal
6
250/1259/2021
Amattis SA
ArgesIntervener
Specialized National Trade
CourtRegister
Appellee
Pitesti
Bran Oil SA - in
Requests based
on GEO 116/2009 requests for intervention in the Arges Trade Register Case no. 77230/30.09.2021
Action for
annulment of
the GMS
Decision
Annulment of
the Electroarges
10.11.2021 Merits
Settlement on the merits:
Admits the request to suspend the trial. In accordance with the provisions of art. 413 paragraph (1) section 1 Code of Civil Procedure, suspends the trial until the final settlement of the Case no. 266/1259/2021. With appeal during the period of suspension.
Settlement on the merits:
Type of settlement: Admitted
Settlement in brief: Rejects the plea of the claimant's lack of active procedural capacity. Admits the sue petition. Annuls the Decision no. 112/20.09.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Decision no. 111/20.09.2021 of the ELECTROARGES S.A. Extraordinary
266/1259/2021
312/1259/2021
Court of
bankruptcy
Appeal
Claimant
Bran Oil SA - in
bankruptcy
Arges Complainant Specialized
Court Trade Register
-
Appellee
SA OGMS
Decision no.
112/20.09.2021 and the EGMS Decision no. 111/220.09.2021
Other requests -
request for
intervention in the Argeş Trade Register Office Case no. 89683/26.11.2021
23.09.2022 Appeal
22.06.2022 Merits
General Meeting of Shareholders. Obliges the defendant to pay to the claimant the amount of 5989.43 lei as court costs. With the right to appeal within 30 days of the communication. The appeal is filed to the Arges Specialized Court. Pronounced, by making the solution available to the parties by the court registry, today, 02.02.2022, at the Arges Specialized Court.
Settlement on the merits:
Type of settlement: Rejects the request
Settlement in brief: Admits in principle the request for intervention filed by the complainant ELECTROARGES SA, with its registered office in Curtea de Arges, Str. Albesti, nr. 12, jud. Arges, J3/758/1991, Tax Code 156027, represented by Constantin Ştefan - Chairman of the Board of Directors. Rejects, as ungrounded, the request for intervention filed by the complainant ELECTROARGES SA, with its registered office in Curtea de Arges, Str. Albesti, nr. 12, jud. Arges, J3/758/1991, Tax Code 156027 - through legal representative Constantin Ştefan, upon application no. 89683/26.11.2021 for registration in the records of the Trade Register attached to the Arges
Court of the Sentence no. 223/CC/16.12.2020 pronounced by the Arges Specialized Court in the Case no. 238/1259/2020, final by the Decision no. 448/A-C/20.09.2021 of the Pitesti Court of Appeal regarding the company ELECTROARGES S.A., request filed by DOA INSOLV SPRL, as judicial liquidator of the company BRAN OIL SA. Admits the application for
