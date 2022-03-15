S C Electroarges S A : Major Holdings Notice - Holdings/Voting Threshold, >10% - English version

Date: 09 March 2022

MAJOR HOLDINGS REPORT

ACCORDING TO ART. 69 (1) Law 24/2017 and ASF Regulation 5/2018 annex 18

Major holdings notification (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)

1. Identity of the issuer or the issuer of the existing supporting shares, to which voting rights are attached Trading company: ELECTROARGES SA

Unique registration code: 156027; J03/1758/1991

Symbol on the regulated market: ELGS

2. Reasons for notification (please fill in the appropriate box or box(es):

_ ] An acquisition or transfer of voting rights

[ X ] An acquisitionor transfer of financial instruments

_ ] An event that changes the distribution of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify ) ii

3. Details of the person subject to the notification obligation