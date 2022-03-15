S C Electroarges S A : Major Holdings Notice - Holdings/Voting Threshold, >10% - English version
03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Date: 09 March 2022
MAJOR HOLDINGS REPORT
ACCORDING TO ART. 69 (1) Law 24/2017 and ASF Regulation 5/2018 annex 18
Major holdings notification (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)
1. Identity of the issuer or the issuer of the existing supporting shares, to which voting rights are attached Trading company: ELECTROARGES SA
Unique registration code: 156027; J03/1758/1991
Symbol on the regulated market: ELGS
2. Reasons for notification (please fill in the appropriate box or box(es):
_ ] An acquisition or transfer of voting rights
[ X ] An acquisitionor transfer of financial instruments
_] An event that changes the distribution of voting rights [] Other (please specify)ii
3. Details of the person subject to the notification obligation
Name: STANDARD EQUITY SRL
Registered office city and country (if applicable)
Bucharest,ROMANIA
4. Full name of the shareholder (s) (if different from point 3)
5. Date of falling below, reaching or exceeding the threshold(voting percentage): 03.03.2022 - date of the transaction 6. Total positions of persons subject to the notification obligation:
% of the voting
% of the
Total of the two
rights
%
voting rights
attached to the
via
shares (total from
(7.A + 7.B)
7.A)
The issuer's total number of voting rightsvi
The resulting situation, at the date when it fell below, exceeded
10.47%
0
10.47%
69,764,650
or reached the threshold
Position at the date of the previous notification (if applicable)
9.57%
0
9.57%
69,764,650
7. Information to be notified on the resulting situation, on the date on which exceeded, fell below or reached the threshold A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights
% of the voting rights
Class / type of shares ISIN code, as applicable
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Art. 69
Art. 69
Art. 70 of the
Art. 70 of the Law
paragraphs. (1)-
paragraphs. (1)-
Law
24/2017
(3)
(3)
of the Law
24/2017
of the Law
24/2017
24/2017
ROELGSACNOR6
6,825,324
481,000
9.78%
0,69%
SUBTOTAL A
B 1: Financial instruments in accordance with art. 73 paragraph (1) letter a) of Law no. 24/2017
Number of voting
%
Conversion
rights that can be
Date of expiry ix
acquired if the
Type of financial instrument
/exercise
instrument is
(due date)
of the voting
period x
exercised /
converted
rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial instruments with a similar economic effect in accordance with art. 73 paragraph (1) letter b) Law no. 24/2017
Type of financial instrument
Date of expiry ix
Conversion/
Physical or
Number of
% of the
(due date)
exercise
cash
voting rights
voting
period
settlement
rights
SUBTOTAL
B.2
8. Information regarding the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the appropriate box)
X] The person subject to the obligation notification is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any entity (ies) that have directly or indirectly an exposure in the issuer of the supporting shares.xii
_ ] The complete chain of controlled persons through which voting rights and / or financial instruments are actually held, starting with the natural person or the last level legal entity that controls themxiii:
% of voting rights if it is equal
Namexivto or higher than the threshold to
be notified
of voting rights through financial instruments if it is equal to or higher than the required threshold to be notified
The total of the two, if it is equal to or greater than the threshold to be notified
In case of voting by proxy: [proxy's name] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights starting with [date].
Additional informationxv:
DIRECTOR
ROBERT ZISU
(indecipherable signature)
Date: 09 March 2022
MAJOR HOLDINGS REPORT
ACCORDING TO ART. 69 (1) Law 24/2017 and ASF Regulation 5/2018 annex 18
Major holdings notification (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)
1. Identity of the issuer or the issuer of the existing supporting shares, to which voting rights are attached Trading company: ELECTROARGES SA
Unique registration code: 156027; J03/1758/1991
Symbol on the regulated market: ELGS
2. Reasons for notification (please fill in the appropriate box or box(es):
_ ] An acquisition or transfer of voting rights
[ X ] An acquisitionor transfer of financial instruments
_] An event that changes the distribution of voting rights [] Other (please specify)ii
3. Details of the person subject to the notification obligation
Name: ZISU ROBERT
Registered office city and country (if applicable)
Bucharest,ROMANIA
4. Full name of the shareholder (s) (if different from point 3)
5. Date of falling below, reaching or exceeding the threshold(voting percentage): 03.03.2022 - date of the transaction 6. Total positions of persons subject to the notification obligation:
% of the voting
% of the
Total of the two
rights
%
voting rights
attached to the
via
shares (total from
(7.A + 7.B)
7.A)
The issuer's total number of voting rightsvi
The resulting situation, at the date when it fell below, exceeded
10.47%
0
10.47%
69,764,650
or reached the threshold
Position at the date of the previous notification (if applicable)
9.57%
0
9.57%
69,764,650
7. Information to be notified on the resulting situation, on the date on which exceeded, fell below or reached the threshold A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights
% of the voting rights
Class / type of shares ISIN code, as applicable
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Art. 69
Art. 69
Art. 70 of the
Art. 70 of the Law
paragraphs. (1)-
paragraphs. (1)-
Law
24/2017
(3)
(3)
of the Law
24/2017
of the Law
24/2017
24/2017
ROELGSACNOR6
481,000
6,825,324
0.69%
9.78%
SUBTOTAL A
B 1: Financial instruments in accordance with art. 73 paragraph (1) letter a) of Law no. 24/2017
Number of voting
%
Conversion
rights that can be
Date of expiry ix
acquired if the
Type of financial instrument
/exercise
instrument is
(due date)
of the voting
period x
exercised /
converted
rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial instruments with a similar economic effect in accordance with art. 73 paragraph (1) letter b) Law no. 24/2017
Type of financial instrument
Date of expiry ix
Conversion/
Physical or
Number of
% of the
(due date)
exercise
cash
voting rights
voting
period
settlement
rights
SUBTOTAL
B.2
8. Information regarding the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the appropriate box)
X] The person subject to the obligation notification is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any entity (ies) that have directly or indirectly an exposure in the issuer of the supporting shares.xii
_ ] The complete chain of controlled persons through which voting rights and / or financial instruments are actually held, starting with the natural person or the last level legal entity that controls themxiii:
% of voting rights if it is equal
Namexivto or higher than the threshold to
be notified
of voting rights through financial instruments if it is equal to or higher than the required threshold to be notified
The total of the two, if it is equal to or greater than the threshold to be notified
In case of voting by proxy: [proxy's name] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights starting with [date].