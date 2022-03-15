Log in
    ELGS   ROELGSACNOR6

S.C. ELECTROARGES S.A.

(ELGS)
  Report
S C Electroarges S A : Major Holdings Notice - Holdings/Voting Threshold, >10% - English version

03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Date: 09 March 2022

MAJOR HOLDINGS REPORT

ACCORDING TO ART. 69 (1) Law 24/2017 and ASF Regulation 5/2018 annex 18

Major holdings notification (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)

1. Identity of the issuer or the issuer of the existing supporting shares, to which voting rights are attached Trading company: ELECTROARGES SA

Unique registration code: 156027; J03/1758/1991

Symbol on the regulated market: ELGS

2. Reasons for notification (please fill in the appropriate box or box(es):

  • _ ] An acquisition or transfer of voting rights

[ X ] An acquisitionor transfer of financial instruments

  • _ ] An event that changes the distribution of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify) ii

3. Details of the person subject to the notification obligation

Name: STANDARD EQUITY SRL

Registered office city and country (if applicable)

Bucharest,ROMANIA

4. Full name of the shareholder (s) (if different from point 3)

5. Date of falling below, reaching or exceeding the threshold(voting percentage): 03.03.2022 - date of the transaction 6. Total positions of persons subject to the notification obligation:

% of the voting

% of the

Total of the two

rights

%

voting rights

attached to the

via

shares (total from

(7.A + 7.B)

7.A)

The issuer's total number of voting rightsvi

The resulting situation, at the date when it fell below, exceeded

10.47%

0

10.47%

69,764,650

or reached the threshold

Position at the date of the previous notification (if applicable)

9.57%

0

9.57%

69,764,650

7. Information to be notified on the resulting situation, on the date on which exceeded, fell below or reached the threshold A: Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights

% of the voting rights

Class / type of shares ISIN code, as applicable

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

Art. 69

Art. 69

Art. 70 of the

Art. 70 of the Law

paragraphs. (1)-

paragraphs. (1)-

Law

24/2017

(3)

(3)

of the Law

24/2017

of the Law

24/2017

24/2017

ROELGSACNOR6

6,825,324

481,000

9.78%

0,69%

SUBTOTAL A

B 1: Financial instruments in accordance with art. 73 paragraph (1) letter a) of Law no. 24/2017

Number of voting

%

Conversion

rights that can be

Date of expiry ix

acquired if the

Type of financial instrument

/exercise

instrument is

(due date)

of the voting

period x

exercised /

converted

rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial instruments with a similar economic effect in accordance with art. 73 paragraph (1) letter b) Law no. 24/2017

Type of financial instrument

Date of expiry ix

Conversion/

Physical or

Number of

% of the

(due date)

exercise

cash

voting rights

voting

period

settlement

rights

SUBTOTAL

B.2

8. Information regarding the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the appropriate box)

  • X] The person subject to the obligation notification is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any entity (ies) that have directly or indirectly an exposure in the issuer of the supporting shares. xii
  • _ ] The complete chain of controlled persons through which voting rights and / or financial instruments are actually held, starting with the natural person or the last level legal entity that controls them xiii:

% of voting rights if it is equal

Name xivto or higher than the threshold to

be notified

  • of voting rights through financial instruments if it is equal to or higher than the required threshold to be notified

The total of the two, if it is equal to or greater than the threshold to be notified

  1. In case of voting by proxy: [proxy's name] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights starting with [date].
  2. Additional information xv:

DIRECTOR

ROBERT ZISU

(indecipherable signature)

Date: 09 March 2022

Disclaimer

Electroarges SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 250 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net income 2020 -18,9 M -4,19 M -4,19 M
Net Debt 2020 7,90 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,1 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 454
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart S.C. ELECTROARGES S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Electroarges S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,37 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Michele Borgia Deputy General Director
Iulia Nicut Financial Manager
Constantin Stefan Chairman
Marin Barbu Technical Director
Ion Gavrila Chairman & General Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.C. ELECTROARGES S.A.-2.60%6
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-10.80%27 982
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-20.66%10 885
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-27.12%9 925
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.43%5 343
COWAY CO., LTD.-11.16%3 870