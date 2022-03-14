S C Electroarges S A : Preliminary Financial Results 2021 - English version

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ON DECEMBER 31st 2021 (expressed in lei, unless specified otherwise

December 31 2021 December 31 2020 Income from contracts 302,853,908 245,397,097 Other operating income 6,314,391 4,641,499 Changes in inventories 901,478 1,233,886 Raw materials and consumables (224,973,446) (184,806,464) Expenses on personnel (28,511,036) (26,681,202) Amortization (9,662,732) (8,467,874) Other operating expenses (45,774,007) (27,953,648) Operating profit 1,148,556 3,363,294 Financial income 11,576 57,782 Financial expenses (2,260,548) (17,109,064) Profit/loss before taxation (1,100,416) (13,687,990) Expenses with the tax on profit 996,107 - Income from deferred tax on profit - 1,276,823 Loss (2,096,523) (12,411,167) Basic/diluted earnings per share (0.0301) (0.1780)

The financial results of 2021 were also influenced by:

Financial loss amounting to 2,248,972 lei (MOBT);

Expenses with repairs amounting to 757,217 lei;

Depreciation expenses with a total value of 9,662,732 lei.

