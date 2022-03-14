Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  S.C. Electroarges S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ELGS   ROELGSACNOR6

S.C. ELECTROARGES S.A.

(ELGS)
S C Electroarges S A : Preliminary Financial Results 2021 - English version

03/14/2022
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ON DECEMBER 31st 2021 (expressed in lei, unless specified otherwise

December 31 2021

December 31 2020

Income from contracts

302,853,908

245,397,097

Other operating income

6,314,391

4,641,499

Changes in inventories

901,478

1,233,886

Raw materials and consumables

(224,973,446)

(184,806,464)

Expenses on personnel

(28,511,036)

(26,681,202)

Amortization

(9,662,732)

(8,467,874)

Other operating expenses

(45,774,007)

(27,953,648)

Operating profit

1,148,556

3,363,294

Financial income

11,576

57,782

Financial expenses

(2,260,548)

(17,109,064)

Profit/loss before taxation

(1,100,416)

(13,687,990)

Expenses with the tax on profit

996,107

-

Income from deferred tax on profit

-

1,276,823

Loss

(2,096,523)

(12,411,167)

Basic/diluted earnings per share

(0.0301)

(0.1780)

The financial results of 2021 were also influenced by:

  • Financial loss amounting to 2,248,972 lei (MOBT);
  • Expenses with repairs amounting to 757,217 lei;
  • Depreciation expenses with a total value of 9,662,732 lei.

Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Financial Manager,

Roxana Scarlat

Iulia Petre

1

FINANCIAL STATEMENT ON DECEMBER 31st 2021

(expressed in lei, unless specified otherwise)

Assets

December 31 2021

December 31 2020

Fixed assets

Tangible assets

64,430,157

52,219,321

Intangible assets

852,328

848,229

Financial assets

15,196,418

19,409,756

Deferred tax

1,232,761

1,232,761

Fixed assets

1,516,522

1,464,045

TOTAL FIXED ASSETS

83,228,186

75,174,112

Current assets

Inventories

17,032,020

11,003,137

Trade receivables and of other nature

29,602,157

33,263,066

Other financial assets

0

Cash and cash equivalents

11,010,955

13,973,596

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

57,645,132

58,239,799

TOTAL ASSETS

140,873,318

133,413,911

Trade liabilities and of other nature

52,960,256

51,122,987

Short-term loans from banking

institutions

7,857,828

13,473,803

Financial leasing

2,533,932

2,323,344

Employee benefits the short-term due

part

116,190

487,707

Long-term loans from banking

institutions - current due date

-

-

Liabilities regarding the tax on profit

467,931

224,063

TOTAL SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES

63,936,137

67,631,904

Long-term loans from banking

institutions

9,997,365

-

Grants

4,190,123

1,349,561

Employee benefits the long-term due

part

236,316

545,248

Leasing

5,495,993

5,674,341

Deferred tax on profit

-

-

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

19,919,797

7,569,150

TOTAL LIABILITIES

83,855,934

75,201,054

NET ASSETS

57,017,384

58,212,857

December 31 2021

December 31 2020

Share capital

6,976,465

6,976,465

Legal reserve

1,617,005

1,617,005

Net reserves from revaluation

6,827,207

9,075,585

Other reserves

44,442,530

44,442,530

Retained earnings

(2,845.,23)

(3,898,728)

TOTAL EQUITY

57,017,384

58,212,857

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

140,873,318

133,413,911

Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Financial Manager,

Roxana Scarlat

Iulia Petre

3

Disclaimer

Electroarges SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
