S C Electroarges S A : Preliminary Financial Results 2021 - English version
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ON DECEMBER 31st 2021 (expressed in lei, unless specified otherwise
December 31 2021
December 31 2020
Income from contracts
302,853,908
245,397,097
Other operating income
6,314,391
4,641,499
Changes in inventories
901,478
1,233,886
Raw materials and consumables
(224,973,446)
(184,806,464)
Expenses on personnel
(28,511,036)
(26,681,202)
Amortization
(9,662,732)
(8,467,874)
Other operating expenses
(45,774,007)
(27,953,648)
Operating profit
1,148,556
3,363,294
Financial income
11,576
57,782
Financial expenses
(2,260,548)
(17,109,064)
Profit/loss before taxation
(1,100,416)
(13,687,990)
Expenses with the tax on profit
996,107
-
Income from deferred tax on profit
-
1,276,823
Loss
(2,096,523)
(12,411,167)
Basic/diluted earnings per share
(0.0301)
(0.1780)
The financial results of 2021 were also influenced by:
Financial loss amounting to 2,248,972 lei (MOBT);
Expenses with repairs amounting to 757,217 lei;
Depreciation expenses with a total value of 9,662,732 lei.
Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors,
Financial Manager,
Roxana Scarlat
Iulia Petre
1
FINANCIAL STATEMENT ON DECEMBER 31st 2021
(expressed in lei, unless specified otherwise)
Assets
December 31 2021
December 31 2020
Fixed assets
Tangible assets
64,430,157
52,219,321
Intangible assets
852,328
848,229
Financial assets
15,196,418
19,409,756
Deferred tax
1,232,761
1,232,761
Fixed assets
1,516,522
1,464,045
TOTAL FIXED ASSETS
83,228,186
75,174,112
Current assets
Inventories
17,032,020
11,003,137
Trade receivables and of other nature
29,602,157
33,263,066
Other financial assets
0
Cash and cash equivalents
11,010,955
13,973,596
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
57,645,132
58,239,799
TOTAL ASSETS
140,873,318
133,413,911
Trade liabilities and of other nature
52,960,256
51,122,987
Short-term loans from banking
institutions
7,857,828
13,473,803
Financial leasing
2,533,932
2,323,344
Employee benefits the short-term due
part
116,190
487,707
Long-term loans from banking
institutions - current due date
-
-
Liabilities regarding the tax on profit
467,931
224,063
TOTAL SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES
63,936,137
67,631,904
Long-term loans from banking
institutions
9,997,365
-
Grants
4,190,123
1,349,561
Employee benefits the long-term due
part
236,316
545,248
Leasing
5,495,993
5,674,341
Deferred tax on profit
-
-
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
19,919,797
7,569,150
TOTAL LIABILITIES
83,855,934
75,201,054
NET ASSETS
57,017,384
58,212,857
December 31 2021
December 31 2020
Share capital
6,976,465
6,976,465
Legal reserve
1,617,005
1,617,005
Net reserves from revaluation
6,827,207
9,075,585
Other reserves
44,442,530
44,442,530
Retained earnings
(2,845.,23)
(3,898,728)
TOTAL EQUITY
57,017,384
58,212,857
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
140,873,318
133,413,911
Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors,
Financial Manager,
Roxana Scarlat
Iulia Petre
3
