S C Promateris S A : Board's Resolution of share capital increase

To:
BURSA DE VALORI BUCUREȘTI S.A.
AUTORITATEA DE SUPRAVEGHERE FINANCIARĂ
CURRENT REPORT 13/2022
According to Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or Rulebook of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator.
|
Date of report
|
14.03.2022
|
Name of the Company
|
PROMATERIS S.A.
|
Registered Office
|
Șos. București - Târgoviște Nr. 1, Buftea, Ilfov,
|
|
Romania
|
Phone
|
+40 786 083 603
|
Email
|
shares@promateris.com
|
Registration nr. with Trade Registry
|
J23/835/2018
|
Fiscal Code
|
RO 108
|
Subscribed and paid share capital
|
28,699,303 lei
|
Total number of shares
|
28,699,303
|
Market where securities are traded
|
Main Market of Bucharest Stock Exchange, Standard
|
|
Category, symbol PPL
Important events to be reported:Decision of the Board of Directors to propose a share capital increase by cash contribution
The management of PROMATERIS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market about the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company to propose to the shareholders a share capital increase operation. The operation is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the General Meeting of Shareholders, which will take place on April 18/19th, 2022.
Following the decisions adopted in the EGMS from 14.09.2021 regarding the needed capital to support the organic growth and through acquisitions carried out by the Company, the objective is to raise approximately 125 million lei through BVB. The share capital increase targets both organic growth through investments and identifying M&A opportunities in the region, which will help Promateris accelerate its expansion and strengthen its position in the region. Promateris seeks to acquire new companies to be integrated in the Group, in order to diversify its product portfolio. This will enable the production of high added value products and will support the creation of group synergies.
Since the share capital increase operation is subject to identifying both organic growth and acquisition opportunities, the details of the share capital increase operation are proposed to be delegated to the Board of Directors, who will be authorized to perform the operation for a period up to 3 years. The proposal of the Board of Directors will be further detailed in the convening notice for the General Meeting of the shareholders which will be published in due time to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
CEO
Tudor Alexandru GEORGESCU
|
Promateris HQ - Șoseaua București-Târgoviște 1, Buftea, Ilfov, România
|
Fiscal code: RO 108
|
Phone: +4021 252 35 78 | Fax: +4021 252 36 17
|
Registration no: J23/835/2018
|
Email: office@promateris.com | promateris.com
|
Disclaimer
Prodplast SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 16:53:06 UTC.