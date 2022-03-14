Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  S.C. Promateris S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PPL   ROPRLAACNOR7

S.C. PROMATERIS S.A.

(PPL)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  03-10
16.2 RON    --.--%
01:14pS C PROMATERIS S A : Promateris increase share capital to finance the accelerated growth
PU
12:54pS C PROMATERIS S A : Board's Resolution of share capital increase
PU
03/10Promateris Mulls Acquisitions
CI
S C Promateris S A : Board's Resolution of share capital increase

03/14/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
To:

BURSA DE VALORI BUCUREȘTI S.A.

AUTORITATEA DE SUPRAVEGHERE FINANCIARĂ

CURRENT REPORT 13/2022

According to Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or Rulebook of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator.

Date of report

14.03.2022

Name of the Company

PROMATERIS S.A.

Registered Office

Șos. București - Târgoviște Nr. 1, Buftea, Ilfov,

Romania

Phone

+40 786 083 603

Email

shares@promateris.com

Registration nr. with Trade Registry

J23/835/2018

Fiscal Code

RO 108

Subscribed and paid share capital

28,699,303 lei

Total number of shares

28,699,303

Market where securities are traded

Main Market of Bucharest Stock Exchange, Standard

Category, symbol PPL

Important events to be reported:Decision of the Board of Directors to propose a share capital increase by cash contribution

The management of PROMATERIS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market about the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company to propose to the shareholders a share capital increase operation. The operation is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the General Meeting of Shareholders, which will take place on April 18/19th, 2022.

Following the decisions adopted in the EGMS from 14.09.2021 regarding the needed capital to support the organic growth and through acquisitions carried out by the Company, the objective is to raise approximately 125 million lei through BVB. The share capital increase targets both organic growth through investments and identifying M&A opportunities in the region, which will help Promateris accelerate its expansion and strengthen its position in the region. Promateris seeks to acquire new companies to be integrated in the Group, in order to diversify its product portfolio. This will enable the production of high added value products and will support the creation of group synergies.

Since the share capital increase operation is subject to identifying both organic growth and acquisition opportunities, the details of the share capital increase operation are proposed to be delegated to the Board of Directors, who will be authorized to perform the operation for a period up to 3 years. The proposal of the Board of Directors will be further detailed in the convening notice for the General Meeting of the shareholders which will be published in due time to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

CEO

Tudor Alexandru GEORGESCU

Promateris HQ - Șoseaua București-Târgoviște 1, Buftea, Ilfov, România

Fiscal code: RO 108

Phone: +4021 252 35 78 | Fax: +4021 252 36 17

Registration no: J23/835/2018

Email: office@promateris.com | promateris.com

Disclaimer

Prodplast SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 16:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
