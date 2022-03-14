S C Promateris S A : Board's Resolution of share capital increase

To:

BURSA DE VALORI BUCUREȘTI S.A.

AUTORITATEA DE SUPRAVEGHERE FINANCIARĂ

CURRENT REPORT 13/2022

According to Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or Rulebook of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator.

Date of report 14.03.2022 Name of the Company PROMATERIS S.A. Registered Office Șos. București - Târgoviște Nr. 1, Buftea, Ilfov, Romania Phone +40 786 083 603 Email shares@promateris.com Registration nr. with Trade Registry J23/835/2018 Fiscal Code RO 108 Subscribed and paid share capital 28,699,303 lei Total number of shares 28,699,303 Market where securities are traded Main Market of Bucharest Stock Exchange, Standard Category, symbol PPL

Important events to be reported:Decision of the Board of Directors to propose a share capital increase by cash contribution

The management of PROMATERIS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market about the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company to propose to the shareholders a share capital increase operation. The operation is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the General Meeting of Shareholders, which will take place on April 18/19th, 2022.

Following the decisions adopted in the EGMS from 14.09.2021 regarding the needed capital to support the organic growth and through acquisitions carried out by the Company, the objective is to raise approximately 125 million lei through BVB. The share capital increase targets both organic growth through investments and identifying M&A opportunities in the region, which will help Promateris accelerate its expansion and strengthen its position in the region. Promateris seeks to acquire new companies to be integrated in the Group, in order to diversify its product portfolio. This will enable the production of high added value products and will support the creation of group synergies.

Since the share capital increase operation is subject to identifying both organic growth and acquisition opportunities, the details of the share capital increase operation are proposed to be delegated to the Board of Directors, who will be authorized to perform the operation for a period up to 3 years. The proposal of the Board of Directors will be further detailed in the convening notice for the General Meeting of the shareholders which will be published in due time to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

CEO

Tudor Alexandru GEORGESCU