    PPL   ROPRLAACNOR7

S.C. PROMATERIS S.A.

(PPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
10.50 RON   -4.55%
06:01aS C Promateris S A : Current report 27.02.2023
PU
02/06S C Promateris S A : Current report 06.02.2023
PU
01/20S C Promateris S A : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
S C Promateris S A : Current report 27.02.2023

02/27/2023 | 06:01am EST
PRESS RELEASE

February 27th, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

According to the 2023 financial calendar, S.C. PROMATERIS S.A. hereby informs shareholders and investors that the Preliminary Financial Statements for the year 2022 will be sent to BVB (Bucharest Stock Exchange), ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) and will be made available on the company's website: https://www.promateris.com/ro/actionari, on 28.02.2023, 18.00.

General Director,

Tudor - Alexandru Georgescu

Disclaimer

Prodplast SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 188 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net income 2021 18,2 M 3,91 M 3,91 M
Net Debt 2021 41,7 M 8,94 M 8,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 301 M 64,6 M 64,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 2,50%
Chart S.C. PROMATERIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Promateris S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tudor-Alexandru Georgescu General Director
Gheorghe Luca Finance Director
Matei Dimitriu Chairman
Mihail-Dorin Dragne Investments Director
Laurentiu Soare Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.C. PROMATERIS S.A.16.67%65
DOW INC.14.69%40 735
LG CHEM, LTD.11.50%37 457
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.72%18 882
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-3.42%16 239
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.99%13 589