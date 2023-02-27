S C Promateris S A : Current report 27.02.2023

PRESS RELEASE
February 27th, 2023
According to the 2023 financial calendar, S.C. PROMATERIS S.A. hereby informs shareholders and investors that the Preliminary Financial Statements for the year 2022 will be sent to BVB (Bucharest Stock Exchange), ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) and will be made available on the company's website: https://www.promateris.com/ro/actionari, on 28.02.2023, 18.00.
General Director,
Tudor - Alexandru Georgescu
Disclaimer
