S C Promateris S A : Financial Calendar 2023

FINANCIAL TIMETABLE 2023
January 20, 2023
To,
BURSA DE VALORI BUCUREŞTI S.A.
(BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE)
Re.: Financial communication timetable for 2023
We are sending you the financial communication calendar for 2023, prepared according to the provisions of Article 247 of ASF Regulation 5/2018 and Article 92 of Title II, Chapter IV, of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code:
|
EVENTS
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Presentation of preliminary financial results for 2022
|
|
February 28, 2023
|
|
|
|
General Meeting of Shareholders for approval of annual
|
|
April 25/26, 2023
|
financial results
|
|
|
|
Presentation of the Annual Report - annual financial results
|
|
April 25/26, 2023
|
for 2022
|
|
|
|
Presentation of the Quarterly Report - financial results for Q1
|
|
May 15, 2023
|
- 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Presentation of the Half-Yearly Report - half-yearly financial
|
|
August 31, 2023
|
results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Presentation of the Quarterly Report - financial results for Q3
|
November 15, 2023
|
- 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CEO, Tudor - Alexandru Georgescu
|
Promateris HQ -
|
Șoseaua București-Târgoviște 1, Buftea, Ilfov, România
|
Fiscal code: RO 108
|
Phone: +4021 252
|
35 78 | Fax: +4021 252 36 17
|
Registration no: J23/835/2018
|
Email: office@promateris.com | promateris.com
|
Disclaimer
Prodplast SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:10:01 UTC.