  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  S.C. Promateris S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PPL   ROPRLAACNOR7

S.C. PROMATERIS S.A.

(PPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-18
10.80 RON   +12.50%
2022S C Promateris S A : Promateris posts a turnover of EUR 27.2 MIL in Q3 2022
PU
2022S.C. Promateris S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022S C Promateris S A : Press release 28.10.2022
PU
S C Promateris S A : Financial Calendar 2023

01/20/2023 | 03:11am EST
FINANCIAL TIMETABLE 2023

January 20, 2023

To,

BURSA DE VALORI BUCUREŞTI S.A.

(BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE)

Re.: Financial communication timetable for 2023

We are sending you the financial communication calendar for 2023, prepared according to the provisions of Article 247 of ASF Regulation 5/2018 and Article 92 of Title II, Chapter IV, of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code:

EVENTS

DATE

Presentation of preliminary financial results for 2022

February 28, 2023

General Meeting of Shareholders for approval of annual

April 25/26, 2023

financial results

Presentation of the Annual Report - annual financial results

April 25/26, 2023

for 2022

Presentation of the Quarterly Report - financial results for Q1

May 15, 2023

- 2023

Presentation of the Half-Yearly Report - half-yearly financial

August 31, 2023

results

Presentation of the Quarterly Report - financial results for Q3

November 15, 2023

- 2023

CEO, Tudor - Alexandru Georgescu

Promateris HQ -

Șoseaua București-Târgoviște 1, Buftea, Ilfov, România

Fiscal code: RO 108

Phone: +4021 252

35 78 | Fax: +4021 252 36 17

Registration no: J23/835/2018

Email: office@promateris.com | promateris.com

Disclaimer

Prodplast SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
