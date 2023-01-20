S C Promateris S A : Financial Calendar 2023

FINANCIAL TIMETABLE 2023

January 20, 2023

To,

BURSA DE VALORI BUCUREŞTI S.A.

(BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE)

Re.: Financial communication timetable for 2023

We are sending you the financial communication calendar for 2023, prepared according to the provisions of Article 247 of ASF Regulation 5/2018 and Article 92 of Title II, Chapter IV, of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code:

EVENTS DATE Presentation of preliminary financial results for 2022 February 28, 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders for approval of annual April 25/26, 2023 financial results Presentation of the Annual Report - annual financial results April 25/26, 2023 for 2022 Presentation of the Quarterly Report - financial results for Q1 May 15, 2023 - 2023 Presentation of the Half-Yearly Report - half-yearly financial August 31, 2023 results Presentation of the Quarterly Report - financial results for Q3 November 15, 2023 - 2023

CEO, Tudor - Alexandru Georgescu