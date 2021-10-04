S C Promateris S A : Financial Callendar 2018

FINANCIAL TIMETABLE 2018
January 30, 2018
To,
BURSA DE VALORI BUCUREŞTI S.A. (BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE)
Re.: Financial communication timetable for 2018
We hereby present the financial communication timetable for 2018, prepared according to the Article 92 of Title II, Chapter IV, of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code:
|
1.
|
Presentation of preliminary financial results
|
|
|
for 2017
|
- February 15, 2018
|
2.
|
General Meeting of Shareholders for approval
|
|
|
of annual financial results
|
- April 26/27, 2018
|
3.
|
Presentation of the Annual Report - annual
|
|
|
financial results for 2017
|
- April 27, 2018
|
4.
|
Presentation of the Half-Yearly Report - half-yearly
|
|
|
financial results
|
- August 14, 2018
|
5.
|
Presentation of the Quarterly Report -
|
|
|
financial results for Q1 - 2018
|
- May 15, 2018
|
6.
|
Presentation of the Quarterly Report -
|
|
|
financial results for Q3 - 2018
|
- November 15, 2018
We mention that we did not schedule meetings with financial analysts, investment consultants, brokers and investors.
Kind Regards,
CEO,
Tudor - Alexandru Georgescu
Disclaimer
Prodplast SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:51:49 UTC.