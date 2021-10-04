S C Promateris S A : Financial Callendar 2018

FINANCIAL TIMETABLE 2018

January 30, 2018

To,

BURSA DE VALORI BUCUREŞTI S.A. (BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE)

Re.: Financial communication timetable for 2018

We hereby present the financial communication timetable for 2018, prepared according to the Article 92 of Title II, Chapter IV, of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code:

1. Presentation of preliminary financial results for 2017 - February 15, 2018 2. General Meeting of Shareholders for approval of annual financial results - April 26/27, 2018 3. Presentation of the Annual Report - annual financial results for 2017 - April 27, 2018

4. Presentation of the Half-Yearly Report - half-yearly financial results - August 14, 2018 5. Presentation of the Quarterly Report - financial results for Q1 - 2018 - May 15, 2018 6. Presentation of the Quarterly Report - financial results for Q3 - 2018 - November 15, 2018

We mention that we did not schedule meetings with financial analysts, investment consultants, brokers and investors.

Kind Regards,

CEO,

Tudor - Alexandru Georgescu