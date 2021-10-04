Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.C. Promateris S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   ROPRLAACNOR7

S.C. PROMATERIS S.A.

(PPL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S C Promateris S A : Financial Callendar 2018

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL TIMETABLE 2018

January 30, 2018

To,

BURSA DE VALORI BUCUREŞTI S.A. (BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE)

Re.: Financial communication timetable for 2018

We hereby present the financial communication timetable for 2018, prepared according to the Article 92 of Title II, Chapter IV, of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code:

1.

Presentation of preliminary financial results

for 2017

- February 15, 2018

2.

General Meeting of Shareholders for approval

of annual financial results

- April 26/27, 2018

3.

Presentation of the Annual Report - annual

financial results for 2017

- April 27, 2018

4.

Presentation of the Half-Yearly Report - half-yearly

financial results

- August 14, 2018

5.

Presentation of the Quarterly Report -

financial results for Q1 - 2018

- May 15, 2018

6.

Presentation of the Quarterly Report -

financial results for Q3 - 2018

- November 15, 2018

We mention that we did not schedule meetings with financial analysts, investment consultants, brokers and investors.

Kind Regards,

CEO,

Tudor - Alexandru Georgescu

Disclaimer

Prodplast SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:51:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.C. PROMATERIS S.A.
09:54aS C PROMATERIS S A : Financial Callendar 2018
PU
09/15S C PROMATERIS S A : GMS 14.09.2021 Resolution
PU
09/12S C PROMATERIS S A : GMS 14.09.2021 Informations According to art. 6 of A.S.F. Regulation ..
PU
09/12S C PROMATERIS S A : GMS 14.09.2021 Project of Decision Extraordinary General Meeting of S..
PU
09/12S C PROMATERIS S A : GMS 14.09.2021 Informative document for the item 16 of GMS agenda
PU
09/12S C PROMATERIS S A : GMS 14.09.2021 Convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
09/12S C PROMATERIS S A : GMS 14.09.2021 Correspondence Ballot Vote
PU
09/12S C PROMATERIS S A : GMS 14.09.2021 Special Power of Attorney for Items on the General Mee..
PU
09/12S C PROMATERIS S A : GMS 14.09.2021 Detailed Informations on Shareholders Rights
PU
08/31S C PROMATERIS S A : General Manager Report S1 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 116 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net income 2020 3,71 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net Debt 2020 28,2 M 6,63 M 6,63 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 215 M 50,4 M 50,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart S.C. PROMATERIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.C. Promateris S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,50 RON
Average target price 4,53 RON
Spread / Average Target -39,6%
Managers and Directors
Tudor-Alexandru Georgescu General Director
Gheorghe Luca Finance Director
Matei Dimitriu Chairman
Mihail-Dorin Dragne Director-Investments
Laurentiu Soare Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.C. PROMATERIS S.A.93.30%50
LG CHEM, LTD.-6.55%48 141
DOW INC.5.55%43 383
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION14.11%25 155
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.78.17%18 493
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.19%17 230