We are thrilled to announce that Promateris has been awarded the prestigious IFS HPC certification, achieving an impressive Higher Level score of 95.81% in our very first year! This prestigious certification is a testament to our commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability in our manufacturing processes.

The IFS HPC certification is a globally recognized standard that ensures products meet the highest safety, quality, and compliance standards. It covers various aspects of product development, manufacturing, and distribution, ensuring that consumers receive safe and high-quality products. For Promateris, this certification specifically validates our processes in producing biodegradable and compostable bags, as well as recycled bags.

Here's why this milestone is significant:

Quality Assurance: The IFS HPC certification ensures that our products are manufactured under strict quality control processes, giving our customers peace of mind regarding the safety and reliability of our biodegradable and compostable bags. Safety Commitment: This certification demonstrates our dedication to maintaining high safety standards, ensuring that our products are safe for both consumers and the environment. Sustainability: As a company focused on sustainability, the IFS HPC certification aligns with our mission to reduce environmental impact through eco-friendly products. It underscores our commitment to producing bags that are not only effective but also environmentally responsible.

Achieving the IFS HPC certification was a comprehensive process that involved rigorous audits and assessments of our manufacturing practices. Our team worked diligently to ensure that every aspect of our production met the highest standards set by the IFS HPC. This certification process evaluated our:

Production Processes: Ensuring that all stages of production, from raw material sourcing to final product, adhere to strict quality and safety standards.

Quality Management Systems: Assessing our systems for monitoring and maintaining quality throughout the production process.

Assessing our systems for monitoring and maintaining quality throughout the production process. Employee Training and Competency: Verifying that our staff is well-trained and competent in implementing and maintaining quality and safety standards.

