    STZ   ROSTZOACNOR8

S.C. SINTEZA S.A.

(STZ)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-12
0.3980 RON   +2.05%
S C Sinteza S A : OGSM resolutions April 20th, 2022

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
CURRENT REPORT IN ACCORDANCE WITH ASF REGULATION 5/2018

  • RECIPIENT OF THE REPORT : BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

    ASF ( FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY)

  • DATE OF THE REPORT : 20.04.2022

  • NAME OF THE ISSUING COMPANY : SINTEZA SA

  • HEAD OFFICE : Sos . Borsului no. 35, Oradea jud.BIHOR

  • PHONE : 0259456116; 0259444969, FAX: 0259462224

  • UNIQUE ORC REGISTRATION CODE : 67329

  • ORDER NUMBER ORC : J / 05/197/1991

  • SUBSCRIBED AND PAYED SHARE CAPITAL : 9916888,50 LEI

  • REGULATED MARKET ON WHICH THE ISSUED SECURITIES ARE TRADED : BVB

IMPORTANT EVENT TO REPORT : Decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 20.04.2022

The legally convened ordinary general meeting of shareholders, held on April 20, 2022 at 12.00 with the participation of a percentage of 83.0555% of the share capital, decides the following:

1. The annual financial statements as at 31 December 2021 are approved on the basis of the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the financial year 2021,

  • - income total ……… .. 43 .601,517 lei

  • - costs total …… .. 42,288,406 lei

  • - net profit ....................... 1,313,111 lei as well as the proposal of the Board of Directors that the profit remaining after the distribution to the legal reserve be used to cover the losses of the previous years .;

  • 2. The discharge of the directors of the company for the financial year 2021 is approved;

  • 3. The remuneration report for the year 2021 is approved;

  • 4. The company's Income and Expenditure Budget for 2022 is approved:

    • - income total …………… 53,096,632 she

    • - costs total ………… .. 51,570,548 lei

    • - gross profit…. ……………… .1,526,084 lei

    • - net profit ...................... …… .. 1,526,084 lei

  • 5. It is approved the date of 17.05.2022 as the date of registration and the establishment of the date of 16.05.2022 as ex-date;

6. Authorization of the Chairman of the Board of Directors to sign on behalf of the shareholders the OGMS decisions and any other documents related to them and to fulfill any act or formality required by law for the registration and enforcement of OGMS decisions, including the formalities of their publication and registration at the Trade Register Office or at any other competent authority (ASF, BVB, Depozitarul Central SA, other public or private entities). The Chairman of the Board of Directors may delegate all or part of the above powers to another person to fulfill this mandate.

Pursuant to this decision, all the formalities related to the publicity and registration of the corresponding mentions at the Trade Register Office are to be fulfilled, by the care of the Board of Directors of the company.

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Alexandru Savin

Disclaimer

Sinteza SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
