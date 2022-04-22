Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. S Chand and Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540497   INE807K01035

S CHAND AND COMPANY LIMITED

(540497)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-20
116.50 INR   +5.05%
08:38aS CHAND AND : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
02/04S Chand and Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/20S Chand and Company Secures New Loan Worth Over $1 Million from Indian Bank
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S Chand and : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

04/22/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S Chand And Company Limited

T

Registered Oﬀice: A-27, 2nd Floor, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 110044, India.

S.CHAND GROUP

P:+91 11 4973 1800 I f:+91 11 4973 1801 I E: info@schandqroup.com I .schand�roup.com ----

Date: April 22, 2022

To

To

Listing Department

Listing Department,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Sandra Kurla

Mumbai, Maharashtra 40000 I

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra

400051

Dear Sir,

Re: Intimation under Regulation 30 of The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

This is in rerence to the disclosure under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations submitted by the Company on November 13, 2019 & August 14, 2021 relating to proposed merger between its wholly owned subsidiaries namely Eurasia Publishing House Private Limited and Chhaya Prakashani Limited ("rmerly Chhaya Prakashani Private Limited). The Scheme r said merger was filed with the Hon 'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench, Kolkata ("Tribunal") r its approval. The Tribunal vide its order dated April 21, 2022 (i.e. Date of pronouncement of order) has approved the Scheme.

Copy of the said order is attached herewith.

Copy of the above mentioned order of Tribunal and scheme of said merger are also being uploaded on the website of the Company atwww.schandgroup.com.

Request you to kindly take note of the above.

Thanking You.

Yours Sincerely,

For S Chand And �-,

Jagdeep Singh

Company Secretary Membership No: Al5028 Address: A-27, 2 nd Floor,

Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi-110044

Encl. as above

CIN No. L22219DL1970PLCOOS400

IN THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL

KOLKATA BENCH -I

C.P (CAA) No. 199/KB/2021

Connected with C.A(CAA) NO 87/ KB/2021

In the matter of:

Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013; read with Companies (Compromises, Arrangements, and Amalgamation) Rules, 2016

In the Matter of:

Chhaya Prakashani Limited, a company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and having Company Identification Number (CIN: U22122WB2006 PLC 111821) and having its Registered Office at 1, Bidhan Sarani College Street, Kolkata - 700073, West Bengal.

…Transferee Company / Petitioner No 1

And

Eurasia Publishing House Private Limited, a company incorporated under the

provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and having Company Identification Number (CIN: U74899WB1961PTC234138) and having its Registered Office at 5f, Everest 46/C, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata - 700071, West Bengal.

Transferor Company / Petitioner No 2

And

In the matter of:

  • 1. Chhaya Prakashani Limited;

  • 2. Eurasia Publishing House Private Limited; …. Petitioner Companies

Date of Hearing: 06/04/2022 Order pronounced on: 21/04/2022

Coram:

Shri Rajasekhar V.K: Member (Judicial) Shri Balraj Joshi: Member (Technical)

Appearances (via video conferencing):

  • 1. Ms. Manju Bhuteria, Advocate

  • 2. Mr. N. Gurumurthy, FCA

  • 3. Mr. Madan Kumar Maroti, FCA

    } For the Petitioners

  • 4. Ms. Aisha Amin, Advocate

    Mr. Harihara Sahoo, Joint Director

    } For the Regional Director

    ORDER

    Rajasekhar V.K., Member (Judicial)

  • 1) The instant petition has been filed under Section 230(6) read with Section 232(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") for sanction of the Scheme of Amalgamation Of Eurasia Publishing House Private Limited being the Petitioner No. 2 above named ("Transferor Company " or " Petitioner No.2") with Chhaya Prakashani Limited, being the Petitioner No.1 above named ("Transferee Company" or "Petitioner No.1") with Appointed Date being 01st April 2020 in the manner and on the terms and conditions stated in the said Scheme of Amalgamation("Scheme").

  • 2) The Petition has now come up for final hearing. Counsel for the petitioner submits as follows: -

    • (a) The Scheme was approved by the Board of Directors of the Petitioner No 1 at their meeting held on 25th June,2020 and by the Board of Directors of the Petitioner No 2 at their meeting held on 01st July 2020.

    • (b) The circumstances which justify and/or have necessitated the Scheme and the benefits of the same are, inter alia, as follows: -

  • a. The Transferor Company and the Transferee Company are primarily engaged in publishing Educational Books.

    Therefore, the business of the Transferor Company and the Transferee Company can be combined/adjusted and carried forward conveniently with combined strength;

  • b. The amalgamation will enable the Transferee Company to consolidate its line of business by restructuring and re-organizing its business activities and Capital

    Structure;

  • c. The amalgamation will enable the amalgamated company to broad base their business activities under the roof of the Transferee Company;

  • d. The amalgamation will result in economy of scale including a reduction in overhead expenses relating to management and administration in better and more productive utilization of various resources;

  • e. The business of the Transferor Company can be conveniently and advantageously combined together and in general with the business of the Transferee Company concerned and will be carried on more economically and profitably under the said Scheme;

  • f. The said Scheme of Amalgamation will enable the establishment of a larger company with larger resources and a larger capital base enabling further development of the business of the company concerned. The said scheme will also enable the undertakings and business of the said applicant company to obtain greater facilities possessed and enjoyed by one large company compared with a number of small Companies for raising capital,

securing and conducting trade on favorable terms, and other benefits;

  • g. The said scheme will contribute in furthering and fulfilling the objects of the Company concerned and, in the growth, and development of these businesses;

  • h. The said scheme will strengthen and consolidate the position of the amalgamated company and will enable the amalgamated company to increase its profitability;

  • i. The said scheme will enable the undertakings concerned to pool their resources and expand their activities;

  • j. The said scheme will enable the Companies concerned to rationalize and streamline their management, business, and finances and to eliminate duplication of work to their common advantages;

  • k. The said scheme will have beneficial results for the Companies concerned, their shareholders, employees, and all concerned;

  • (c) The Statutory Auditors of Petitioner No 1 have by their certificate dated 24th March 2021 confirmed that the accounting treatment in the Scheme is in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

  • (d) No proceedings are pending under Sections 210 to 227 of the Companies Act, 2013 against the Petitioners.

  • (e) The exchange ratio of shares in consideration of the Amalgamation has been fixed on a fair and reasonable basis and on the basis of the Report dated 25-06-2020 thereon of Vishal Gupta, IBBI, Registered Valuer.

  • (f) By an order dated 11th August 2021 in Company Application No. C.A (CAA) No.87/(KB)/2021 this Tribunal made the

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

S Chand and Company Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 12:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S CHAND AND COMPANY LIMITED
08:38aS CHAND AND : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
02/04S Chand and Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
01/20S Chand and Company Secures New Loan Worth Over $1 Million from Indian Bank
MT
2021INeuron Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. announced that it has received funding from S Chand and ..
CI
2021S Chand Completes First Tranche of Acquisition of Minority Stake in Education Technolog..
MT
2021S Chand and Company Launches Digital Learning Mobile App for West Bengal Board Students
MT
2021S Chand to Acquire Minority Stake in Education Technology Startup
MT
2021S Chand and Company Limited Launches Learnflix Bangla
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : S Chand and Company Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2021
CI
2021S Chand and Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 009 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 083 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 610
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart S CHAND AND COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
S Chand and Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 116,50 INR
Average target price 159,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Himanshu Gupta Managing Director
Saurabh Mittal Chief Financial Officer
Desh Raj Dogra Chairman
Jagdeep Singh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Archana Capoor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S CHAND AND COMPANY LIMITED6.25%54
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-18.28%2 122
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-32.48%590
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.20.00%520
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.-36.54%460
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD.-3.62%278