S Chand and : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

S Chand And Company Limited

T

Registered Oﬀice: A-27, 2nd Floor, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 110044, India.

S.CHAND GROUP

P:+91 11 4973 1800 I f:+91 11 4973 1801 I E: info@schandqroup.com I .schand�roup.com ----

Date: April 22, 2022

To

Listing Department Listing Department, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Sandra Kurla Mumbai, Maharashtra 40000 I Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051 Dear Sir,

Re: Intimation under Regulation 30 of The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

This is in rerence to the disclosure under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations submitted by the Company on November 13, 2019 & August 14, 2021 relating to proposed merger between its wholly owned subsidiaries namely Eurasia Publishing House Private Limited and Chhaya Prakashani Limited ("rmerly Chhaya Prakashani Private Limited). The Scheme r said merger was filed with the Hon 'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench, Kolkata ("Tribunal") r its approval. The Tribunal vide its order dated April 21, 2022 (i.e. Date of pronouncement of order) has approved the Scheme.

Copy of the said order is attached herewith.

Copy of the above mentioned order of Tribunal and scheme of said merger are also being uploaded on the website of the Company atwww.schandgroup.com.

Request you to kindly take note of the above.

Thanking You.

Yours Sincerely,

For S Chand And

Jagdeep Singh

Company Secretary Membership No: Al5028 Address: A-27, 2 nd Floor,

Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi-110044

Encl. as above

CIN No. L22219DL1970PLCOOS400

IN THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL

KOLKATA BENCH -I

C.P (CAA) No. 199/KB/2021

Connected with C.A(CAA) NO 87/ KB/2021

In the matter of:

Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013; read with Companies (Compromises, Arrangements, and Amalgamation) Rules, 2016

In the Matter of:

Chhaya Prakashani Limited, a company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and having Company Identification Number (CIN: U22122WB2006 PLC 111821) and having its Registered Office at 1, Bidhan Sarani College Street, Kolkata - 700073, West Bengal.

…Transferee Company / Petitioner No 1

And

Eurasia Publishing House Private Limited, a company incorporated under the

provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and having Company Identification Number (CIN: U74899WB1961PTC234138) and having its Registered Office at 5f, Everest 46/C, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata - 700071, West Bengal.

…Transferor Company / Petitioner No 2

And

In the matter of:

1. Chhaya Prakashani Limited;

2. Eurasia Publishing House Private Limited; …. Petitioner Companies

Date of Hearing: 06/04/2022 Order pronounced on: 21/04/2022

Coram:

Shri Rajasekhar V.K: Member (Judicial) Shri Balraj Joshi: Member (Technical)

Appearances (via video conferencing):

1. Ms. Manju Bhuteria, Advocate

2. Mr. N. Gurumurthy, FCA

3. Mr. Madan Kumar Maroti, FCA } For the Petitioners

4. Ms. Aisha Amin, Advocate Mr. Harihara Sahoo, Joint Director } For the Regional Director ORDER Rajasekhar V.K., Member (Judicial)

1) The instant petition has been filed under Section 230(6) read with Section 232(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") for sanction of the Scheme of Amalgamation Of Eurasia Publishing House Private Limited being the Petitioner No. 2 above named ("Transferor Company " or " Petitioner No.2") with Chhaya Prakashani Limited, being the Petitioner No.1 above named ("Transferee Company" or "Petitioner No.1") with Appointed Date being 01st April 2020 in the manner and on the terms and conditions stated in the said Scheme of Amalgamation("Scheme").

2) The Petition has now come up for final hearing. Counsel for the petitioner submits as follows: - (a) The Scheme was approved by the Board of Directors of the Petitioner No 1 at their meeting held on 25th June,2020 and by the Board of Directors of the Petitioner No 2 at their meeting held on 01st July 2020. (b) The circumstances which justify and/or have necessitated the Scheme and the benefits of the same are, inter alia, as follows: -



a. The Transferor Company and the Transferee Company are primarily engaged in publishing Educational Books. Therefore, the business of the Transferor Company and the Transferee Company can be combined/adjusted and carried forward conveniently with combined strength;

b. The amalgamation will enable the Transferee Company to consolidate its line of business by restructuring and re-organizing its business activities and Capital Structure;

c. The amalgamation will enable the amalgamated company to broad base their business activities under the roof of the Transferee Company;

d. The amalgamation will result in economy of scale including a reduction in overhead expenses relating to management and administration in better and more productive utilization of various resources;

e. The business of the Transferor Company can be conveniently and advantageously combined together and in general with the business of the Transferee Company concerned and will be carried on more economically and profitably under the said Scheme;

f. The said Scheme of Amalgamation will enable the establishment of a larger company with larger resources and a larger capital base enabling further development of the business of the company concerned. The said scheme will also enable the undertakings and business of the said applicant company to obtain greater facilities possessed and enjoyed by one large company compared with a number of small Companies for raising capital,

securing and conducting trade on favorable terms, and other benefits;

g. The said scheme will contribute in furthering and fulfilling the objects of the Company concerned and, in the growth, and development of these businesses;

h. The said scheme will strengthen and consolidate the position of the amalgamated company and will enable the amalgamated company to increase its profitability;

i. The said scheme will enable the undertakings concerned to pool their resources and expand their activities;

j. The said scheme will enable the Companies concerned to rationalize and streamline their management, business, and finances and to eliminate duplication of work to their common advantages;

k. The said scheme will have beneficial results for the Companies concerned, their shareholders, employees, and all concerned;