S D Standard Drilling : SDSD - SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION REGISTERED

SDSD - SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION REGISTERED

18.08.2021 13:50

Cyprus, 18 August 2021 Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from S.D. Standard Drilling Plc (the 'Company') on 14 June 2021, where the Ordinary General Meeting made the resolution to reduce the share capital through cancellation of the 8,225,380 shares the Company bought back through share buy back program that was published on 8 December 2020. The share capital reduction process has now been completed by the registration of the Court Order and the minutes for the reduction of capital with the Registrar of Companies. The new share capital of the Company is USD 15,734,487 divided by 524,482,901 ordinary shares, each with a par value of USD 0.03. For further information please contact: General Manager Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16, or Chairman of the Board Martin Nes at +47 92 01 48 14 * * * This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.