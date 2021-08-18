Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. S.D. Standard Drilling Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDSD   CY0101550917

S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC

(SDSD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S D Standard Drilling : SDSD - SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION REGISTERED

08/18/2021 | 08:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SDSD - SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION REGISTERED

18.08.2021 13:50

Cyprus, 18 August 2021 Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from S.D. Standard Drilling Plc (the 'Company') on 14 June 2021, where the Ordinary General Meeting made the resolution to reduce the share capital through cancellation of the 8,225,380 shares the Company bought back through share buy back program that was published on 8 December 2020. The share capital reduction process has now been completed by the registration of the Court Order and the minutes for the reduction of capital with the Registrar of Companies. The new share capital of the Company is USD 15,734,487 divided by 524,482,901 ordinary shares, each with a par value of USD 0.03. For further information please contact: General Manager Evangelia Panagide at +357 99 77 11 16, or Chairman of the Board Martin Nes at +47 92 01 48 14 * * * This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

S.D. Standard Drilling plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 12:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
08:24aS D STANDARD DRILLING : Sdsd - share capital reduction registered
PU
08/05S D STANDARD DRILLING ( "") HAS TODA : S.D Standard Drilling Plc. (the "Company"..
AQ
06/27SDSD : Acquires 750.000 shares in weatherford
AQ
06/25SDSD : Partners with espen westeren
AQ
06/24S.D. Standard Drilling plc Announces the Agreement with Investment Profession..
CI
06/11SDSD : Entered into MOA for sale of Standard Olympus
AQ
06/03SDSD : Espen landmark fjermestad appointed head of investments
AQ
06/03S.D. Standard Drilling plc Announces Espen Landmark Fjermestad Is Appointed H..
CI
06/03S.D. Standard Drilling Plc's Equity Buyback announced on June 3, 2020, has ex..
CI
05/21S D STANDARD DRILLING : Sdsd-annual general meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -26,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -26,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 27,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,6 M 74,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,52x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,72x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
S.D. Standard Drilling Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evangelia Panagide General Manager
Christos Neocleous Chief Financial Officer
Martin Nes Chairman
George Crystallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Pandelides Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.D. STANDARD DRILLING PLC17.41%75
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-13.11%6 953
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION1.64%4 657
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.10.41%2 759
TRANSOCEAN LTD.34.20%2 019
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%1 894