Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. S. E. Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    534598   INE735M01018

S. E. POWER LIMITED

(534598)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
28.20 INR   +4.83%
03:54aS E POWER : Appointment
PU
03:34aS E POWER : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
03:34aS E POWER : Financial Result Updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S E Power : Appointment

04/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5. E. POWER LIMITED

CIN: L40106GJ2010PLC091880

The Manager

The Asstt. Vice President

Department of Corporate Relationship

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

25 P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai-400001

Mumbai-400051

Ref.: Scrip Code: 534598

Scrip Symbol: SEPOWER

Date: 18/04/2022

Sub: Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 30 & other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 18, 2022, has inter-alia,

  • Appointed M/s P A K M & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditor-of the Company for the financial year 2022-23.

Brief profile, M/s P AK M & Associates is enclosed herewith.

Thanking You

Registered Office & Works

54/B, Pratapnagar, Jarod - Savli Road, Samlaya, Vadodara - 391520, Gujarat, India. Phone +91 2667 251566 I E-mail: info@phoenixrubberreborn.comIwebsite:www.sepower.in

Annexure

A. Brief Profile of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23

Mis PAK M & Associates is a Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No. 023991N Firm is providing quality services with keeping in mind the adequate standards and regulations prescribed in that behalf by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. It has a good experience in auditing, taxations and allied work related to finance and accounts of private organizations, not for profit organizations, societies, trust etc.

Brief Details of Internal Auditor

Name of the Firm

p

A K M & Associates Chartered

Constitution

Firm Registration No. Address

Accountants Partnership Firm 023991N

Plot No. 4, LSC, 3rd Floor, Savita Vihar, Delhi 110092

Disclaimer

SE Power Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 07:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S. E. POWER LIMITED
03:54aS E POWER : Appointment
PU
03:34aS E POWER : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
03:34aS E POWER : Financial Result Updates
PU
01/24S. E. Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021S. E. Power Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021S. E. Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
2021S E POWER : SE Power to Install Solar Power Plant at Renewable Energy Company's Factory
MT
2021S. E. Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
2021S. E. Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2020S. E. Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 237 M 3,10 M 3,10 M
Net income 2021 -73,3 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net Debt 2021 748 M 9,80 M 9,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 145 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 14,2%
Chart S. E. POWER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
S. E. Power Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S. E. POWER LIMITED-34.95%15
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-6.02%25 867
MICHELIN (CGDE)-17.31%22 999
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-37.05%4 279
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-37.80%3 739
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-8.43%3 338