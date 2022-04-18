S E Power : Appointment

5. E. POWER LIMITED CIN: L40106GJ2010PLC091880 The Manager The Asstt. Vice President Department of Corporate Relationship National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex 25 P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai-400001 Mumbai-400051 Ref.: Scrip Code: 534598 Scrip Symbol: SEPOWER Date: 18/04/2022

Sub: Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 30 & other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 18, 2022, has inter-alia,

• Appointed M/s P A K M & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditor-of the Company for the financial year 2022-23.

Brief profile, M/s P AK M & Associates is enclosed herewith.

A. Brief Profile of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23

Mis PAK M & Associates is a Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No. 023991N Firm is providing quality services with keeping in mind the adequate standards and regulations prescribed in that behalf by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. It has a good experience in auditing, taxations and allied work related to finance and accounts of private organizations, not for profit organizations, societies, trust etc.

Brief Details of Internal Auditor

Name of the Firm

p

A K M & Associates Chartered

Constitution

Firm Registration No. Address

Accountants Partnership Firm 023991N

Plot No. 4, LSC, 3rd Floor, Savita Vihar, Delhi 110092