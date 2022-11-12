Advanced search
    534598   INE735M01018

S. E. POWER LIMITED

(534598)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
18.25 INR   +0.27%
S E Power : Newspaper Advertisements

Date: 12th November, 2022

The Manager

The Asstt. Vice President

Department of Corporate Relationship

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

25 P. J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai-400001

Mumbai-400051

Ref.: Scrip Code: 534598

Scrip Symbol: SEPOWER

Sub.: Intimation regarding Publication of Financial Results in Newspapers

Dear Sir/Madam

Please find attached herewith the copy of Newspapers in which the financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on November 10, 2022, were published on November 11, 2022, pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly keep the same in your record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For S. E. Power Limited

SAURABH AGRAWAL

Digitally signed by

SAURABH AGRAWAL Date: 2022.11.12 10:26:17 +05'30'

(Saurabh Agrawal) Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

™ktËkuË rðÄk™'¼k{kt
¼ksÃk W{uËðkh™ku
¼khu rðhkuÄ
¼Y[rsÕ÷krðÄk™'¼k™eÃkkt[rðÄk™'¼kƒuXfkuÃkh ¼ksÃk™kW{uËðkhkuònuhÚkŒktsfne¾wþefne"{

rLkzh yLku rLk»Ãkûk

ðzkuËhk

¼Y[-yÚkofkhý

11 LkðuBçkh, 2022

09

þw¢ðkh

'ku™k™ku ðkÞËku Y.68 ðæÞku: [ktËe Y.167 Ze÷e: fkux™™ku ðkÞËku "kt'zeËeX Y.390 "ƒzâku

zurzÞkÃkkzk ƒuXf {kxu

yu{'eyuõ'Ãkh ¢qz Œu÷, ™u[h÷

W{uËðkh 'k{u rðhkuÄ: fkÞko÷Þu

¼ksÃk™k 't¼rðŒ ykÞkŒe

"u'™k ¼kð{kt ™h{kE™ku {knku÷

Œk¤k {khðk™e fkÞofhku™e [e{fe

hksÃkeÃk÷k,íkk.10

þtfh¼kE ð'kðk, ™{oËk rsÕ÷k

2022 "wshkŒ rðÄk™'¼k

Ãkt[kÞŒ 'ÇÞ

rnŒuþ

ð'kðk,

[qtxýe {kxu ¼ksÃku ™{oËk SÕ÷k™e

hýSŒ xu÷h, ™{oËk rsÕ÷k ¼ksÃk

¼kð ÚkÞk nŒk. yk 'k{u Œktƒw

ðkÞËkyku{kt

yu{'eyuõ'

¾kŒu

Y.63.81

fhkuz™kt 19850

™ktËkuË ƒuXf {kxu W{uËðkh™e

WÃk«{w¾ y™u zuzeÞkÃkkzk™k «¼khe

™ðuBƒh fkuLxÙuõx Y.2.60 ½xe

694 'kuËkyku{kt Y.67.98 fhkuz™kt

"kt'ze, {uLÚkk Œu÷™k ðkÞËkyku{kt

ònuhkŒ Œku fhe ÃkhtŒw zuzeÞkÃkkzk

hksw¼kE ð'kðk 'neŒ™k fkÞofhku

Y.676.85 Œu{ s 'e'wt ™ðuBƒh

fk{fks ÚkÞk nŒk. fkux™ ™ðuBƒh

Y.4.17 fhkuz™kt 43.2 x™™kt

ƒuXf {kxu W{uËðkh™k ™k{™e

íÞkt ykðe ÃknkutåÞk nŒk.yu{ýu

fkuLxÙuõx Y.0.50 ½xe Y.180™k

ðkÞËku 1 "kt'zeËeX Y.32,650™k

fk{fks ÚkÞkt nŒkt. ykuÃk™ ELxhuMx

ònuhkŒ ™ fhŒk ¼ksÃk fkÞofhku

hswykŒ fhe nŒe fu òu zurzÞkÃkkzk{kt

¼kð ÚkÞk nŒk. yu™seo 'u"{uLx™k

¼kðu

¾q÷e,

rËð'

Ëhr{Þk™

«Úk{ 'ºk™kt

ytŒu

yu{'eyuõ'

yðZð{kt {wfkÞk nŒk.yk Œ{k{™e

fkuE ykÞkŒe W{uËðkh fu BTP ™ku

{wtƒE

Y.51,541™k ¼kðu ¾q÷e, rËð'

«Úk{ 'ºk 'wÄe{kt Y.167 ½xe

ðkÞËkyku{kt

yu{'eyuõ'

Ãkh

WÃkh{kt Y.32,980 y™u ™e[k{kt

Ãkh 'ku™k™k

rðrðÄ

ðkÞËkyku{kt

ðå[u

rËÕneÚke

{nuþ Akuxw¼kR

W{uËðkh ¼ksÃku

Ëuþ™k

y"úýe

fku{kurzxe

Ëhr{Þk™ WÃkh{kt Y.51,674

Y.61,394 ™k MŒhu ƒku÷kE hÓkku

26,269

'kuËkyku{kt

fw÷

Y.32,350 ™k {Úkk¤u yÚkzkE,

16,272.420 rf÷ku y™u [ktËe™k

ËuzeÞkÃkkzk ƒuXf

ònuh

fÞkuo Œku

zurhðurxÔÍ

yuõ'[uLs

y™u ™e[k{kt Y.51,481 ™k

nŒku. [ktËe-r{™e ™ðuBƒh fkuLxÙuõx

Y.1,869.29 fhkuz™ku ÄtÄku ÚkÞku

«Úk{ 'ºk 'wÄe{kt Y.390 ½xe

rðrðÄ ðkÞËkyku{kt

886.974

{kxu

BTP ™k

ð'kðk™u W{uËðkh

y{u

fkÞko÷Þu

yu{'eyuõ' Ãkh rðrðÄ fku{kurzxe

{Úkk¤u yÚkzkE, «Úk{ 'ºk 'wÄe{kt

Y.151 ½xe Y.61,621 y™u

nŒku. ¢qz Œu÷ ™ðuBƒh ðkÞËku

Y.32,460™k MŒhu ÃknkUåÞku nŒku.

x™, ¢qz Œu÷{kt 1058500 ƒuh÷

{nuþ

Akuxw¼kR

ƒ™kððk™wt ™¬e ÚkÞwt

Œk¤k ƒtÄe fheþwt.

ðkÞËk,

ykuÃþL'

y™u

ELzuõ'

Y.68 ðÄe Y.51,574™k ¼kðu

[ktËe-{kE¢ku

™ðuBƒh fkuLxÙuõx

'ºk™e þYykŒ{kt Y.7,023™k

{uLÚkk Œu÷™k ðkÞËkyku{kt ™ðuBƒh

y™u ™u[h÷ "u'{kt 14862500

ð ' k ð k ™ u

y{u

su{™e

VTÞw['o{kt

"wYðkhu

«Úk{

'ºk

ÃknkUåÞku nŒku. yk 'k{u "kuÕz-

«Úk{ 'ºk 'wÄe{kt fku{kurzxe ðkÞËkyku{kt Y.8850

fkuLxÙuõx

1

rf÷kuËeX

Y.2.80

yu{yu{ƒexeÞq Œu{ s fkux™{kt

W { u Ë ð k h

nkuðk™e [[koyku ðå[u

rðYØ

yíÞkh

'wÄe{kt 2,54,150 'kuËkyku{kt

r"™e ™ðuBƒh fkuLxÙuõx 8 "úk{ËeX

½xe

Y.960.90

ÚkÞku

nŒku.

90625

"kt'ze,

{uLÚkk Œu÷{kt

ƒ™kððk™wt ™¬e

ËuzeÞkÃkkzk ¼ksÃk™k

'wÄe ÷zŒ ykÃke

fw÷

Y.20,754.86

fhkuz™wt

Y.21 ðÄe Y.40,876 y™u

fhkuz y™u ykuÃþL'{kt Y.11879 fhkuz™wt x™oykuðh

fk{fks™e ËÂüyu

yu{'eyuõ'

480.24 x™™k MŒhu hÓkku nŒku.

ÚkÞwt

nkuðk™e

yu{™ku s y{khu

x™oykuðh

™kUÄkÞwt

nŒwt,

su{kt

"kuÕz-Ãkux÷ ™ðuBƒh fkuLxÙuõx 1

ƒw÷zuõ' ðkÞËk{kt Y.26 fhkuz™kt fk{fks

Ãkh

fe{Œe

ÄkŒwyku{kt

'ku™k™k

ELzuõ' VTÞw['o™e ðkŒ fheyu Œku,

[[koyku

ðå[u

fkÞofhku{kt ¼khu hku»k

«[kh

fuðe heŒu

fku{kurzxe

ðkÞËk™kt

fk{fks™ku

"úk{ËeX Y.2 ðÄe Y.5,103™k

rðrðÄ ðkÞËkyku{kt Y.1,910.61

yu{'eyuõ' Ãkh «Úk{ 'ºk 'wÄe{kt

Ë u z e Þ k Ã k k z k

fhðk™ku, y{khu

rnM'ku

Y.8849.84

fhkuz™ku

¼kðu ÃknkUåÞku nŒku. 'ku™wt-r{™e

fhkuz™kt 3,699.609 rf÷ku y™u

ƒw÷zuõ'

ðkÞËk{kt

Y.26.17

¼ksÃk™k

fkÞofhku{kt ¼khu hku»k

MÚkkr™f W{uËðkh òuEyu. ™{oËk

y™u

ykuÃþL'™ku

rnM'ku

rz'uBƒh ðkÞËku 10 "úk{ËeX

Y.131 ½xe Y.61,668 ƒku÷kE

¼kðu ¾q÷e,

rËð' Ëhr{Þk™

[kËe™k

rðrðÄ ðkÞËkyku{kt

fw÷

fhkuz™kt 363 ÷kuxT' ™k ðuÃkkh

Vu÷kÞku Au. hksÃkeÃk÷k ¾kŒu ™ktËkuË

rsÕ÷k ¼ksÃk «{w¾ ½™~Þk{ ¼kE

Y.11878.85

fhkuz™ku

nŒku.

Y.51,469™k ¼kðu ¾q÷e, Y.72

hÓkku nŒku.

rƒ™÷kun ÄkŒwyku™k

WÃkh{kt Y.7,049 y™u ™e[k{kt

Y.2,549.14 fhkuz™kt 413.332

ÚkÞk nŒk. ƒw÷zuõ' ™ðuBƒh

ƒuXf™k ¼ksÃk W{uËðkh™k [qtxýe

Ãkxu÷u sýkÔÞwt nŒwt fu ËurzÞkÃkkzk ƒuXf

fe{Œe

ÄkŒwyku™k

ðkÞËkyku{kt

ðÄe Y.51,546™k MŒhu ÃknkUåÞku

ðkÞËkyku{kt

yu{'eyuõ'

Y.6,952 ™k {Úkk¤u yÚkzkE,

x™™k ðuÃkkh ÚkÞk nŒk. yu™seo

ðkÞËku 14,414™k MŒhu ¾q÷e,

«[kh™e ÔÞðMÚkk "kuXððk {kxu™e

{kxu W{uËðkh ònuh fhðk™k ƒkfe

'ku™k-[ktËe{kt

yu{'eyuõ'

nŒku. [ktËe™k ðkÞËkyku{kt [ktËe

¾kŒu 16,199 'kuËkyku{kt

«Úk{ 'ºk 'wÄe{kt 1 ƒuh÷ËeX

'u"{uLx{kt ¢qz Œu÷™k ðkÞËkyku{kt

6 ÃkkuELx ðÄe 14,412™k MŒhu

yuf ƒuXf {¤e nŒe.su{kt ™{oËk

Au.yk fkÞofhku™e hsqykŒ yuðe

Ãkh

86,044 'kuËkyku{kt

fw÷

rz'uBƒh ðkÞËku 1 rf÷kuËeX

Y.2,452.82 fhkuz™k ðuÃkkh

Y.87 ½xe Y.6,977 ƒku÷kÞku

Y.924.28 fhkuz™kt 13,20,000

nŒku. ykuÃþL'™e ðkŒ fheyu Œku,

rsÕ÷k ¼ksÃk «{w¾ ½™~Þk{¼kE

Au fu fkuE ykÞkŒe fu yLÞ Ãkkxeo™ku

Y.4,459.75 fhkuz™kt fk{fks

'ºk™e þYykŒ{kt Y.61,360™k

ÚkÞk nŒk. yuÕÞwr{r™Þ{ ™ðuBƒh

nŒku, ßÞkhu ™u[h÷ "u' ™ðuBƒh

ƒuh÷ y™u ™u[h÷ "u'™k ðkÞËkyku{kt

fku{kurzxe ðkÞËk Ãkh™k ykuÃþL'{kt

Ãkxu÷ 'rnŒ {kuxe 'tÏÞk{kt fkÞofhku

W{uËðkh ™ nkuðku òuEyu, yu{™e

ÚkÞkt nŒkt. 'ku™k™k ðkÞËkyku{kt

¼kðu ¾q÷e, rËð' Ëhr{Þk™

ðkÞËku 1 rf÷kuËeX Y.1.90 ½xe

ðkÞËku 1 yu{yu{ƒexeÞqËeX

Y.945 fhkuz™kt 19446250

yu{'eyuõ' Ãkh Y.11,878.85

nksh hÌkk nŒk.yu ƒuXf{kt

hswykŒ y{khk {kuðze {tz¤ 'wÄe

yu{'eyuõ' 'ku™wt rz'uBƒh ðkÞËku

WÃkh{kt Y.61,607 y™u ™e[k{kt

Y.199.80 y™u s'Œ ™ðuBƒh

Y.1.40 ½xe Y.480.90 ƒku÷kE

yu{yu{ƒexeÞq™ku ÄtÄku ÚkÞku nŒku. f]r»k

fhkuz™wt

™kuþ™÷

x™oykuðh

y[k™f zuzeÞkÃkkzk ¼ksÃk fkÞofhku

Ãknkut[kzeþwt.y{khku ¼ksÃk™ku fkuE

10 "úk{ËeX 'ºk™e þYykŒ{kt

Y.61,136 ™k {Úkk¤u yÚkzkE,

ðkÞËku Y.3.35 ½xe Y.257™k

hÓkku nŒku.

f]r»k fku{kurzxeÍ™k

fku{kurzxeÍ{kt fkux™™k ðkÞËkyku{kt

™kUÄkÞwt nŒwt.

Ãkife ™{oËk rsÕ÷k ¼ksÃk WÃk«{w¾

Ãký fkÞofh Ãkkxeo rðYØ fk{ ™ fhu.

¼Y[,íkk.10

'wÄe

yufÄkhe

'¥kk {u¤ÔÞk

rhŒuþ ð'kðk™e W{uËðkh Œhefu

¼Y[

rsÕ÷k™e

Ãkkt[

ƒkË VheÚke Ãkqðo Äkhk'ÇÞ h{uþ

Ãk'tË"e

fhðk{kt ykðe

Au.

rðÄk™'¼k{kt

¼ksÃk

îkhk

r{†e™u Œf {¤e sŒk ÷kufku{kt

¼Y[ rsÕ÷k™e Ãkkt[ ƒuXfku WÃkh

W{uËðkhku™wt

r÷Mx ònuh

fhe

¼khu y'{ts' òuðk {¤e Au.

W{uËðkhku™k ™k{ ònuh ÚkŒk s

ËeÄwt Au.su{kt ¼Y[-153

[kh x{o Äkhk'ÇÞ y™u {tºke ÃkË

yk"uðk™ku y™u fkÞofhku{kt fne

rðÄk™'¼k{kt

ºký

x{oÚke

¼"kuðe [qfu÷ ytf÷uïh-154

¾wþe fne "{™e ÂMÚkrŒ ðå[u

yufÄkhk rðsuŒk Œu{s ™kÞƒ

{kt

Rïh®'n

™¬e

ÚkÞu÷

¼Y[ ºký x{o ƒkË

Ëtzf Ëw»ÞtŒ

Ãkxu÷™e

søÞkyu

Ã k x u ÷ ™ ™ e

W { u Ë ð k h k u ™ u

¼ksÃk Ãkûku Œu{™e xefex fkÃke

Ãkkt[{e x{o {kxu

Ãkqðo Äkhk'ÇÞ™u

ðÄkðe

÷E

Ãkqðo Äkhk'ÇÞ

h{uþ

r{†e™u

Ãký

Ãk'tË"e

rhÃkex fhŒkt

þ w ¼ u å A k y k u

xefex ykÃkŒkt ÷kufku{kt ykùÞo

WŒkhkE Au.

Ã k k X ð ð k { k t

'òoÞwt Au. ð»ko 2002 {kt ÚkÞu÷

{q¤

fkut"úu'e

™ðk W{uËðkhku™e

ykðe

nŒe.

fku{e h{¾ký ƒkË yuf ŒhVe

y™u

¼ksÃk{kt

ykþkyku Ãkh Ãkkýe

¼Y[

f'f

{ŒËk™ ÚkŒkt ¼ksÃk™e ÷nuh{kt

ò u z k Þ u ÷ k

ÂMÚkŒ

rsÕ÷k

¼Y[

rðÄk™'¼k{kt h{uþ

ðk"hk-151

Vhe "Þwt

¼ k

s

Ã k

r{†e st"e ƒnw{ŒeÚke [qtxkE

rðÄk™'¼k{kt

fkÞko÷Þ

¾kŒu

ykÔÞk nŒk. òufu íÞkhƒkË Ãkk'wt

'ŒŒ ºký x{oÚke rðsuŒk ƒu™÷

¼Y[

rðÄk™'¼k

ƒuXf™k

Ãk÷xkE sŒk h{uþ r{†e™u Ëqh

yYý®'n hýk ƒuXf SŒŒk

W{uËðkh h{uþ r{†e™wt rsÕ÷k

fhe {q¤ fkut"úu'e yuðk ¼ksÃk™k

ykÔÞk Au. stƒw'h-150 ƒuXf

¼ksÃk

't"X™

îkhk

Vxkfzk

Ãkqðo fkuÃkkuohuxh

Ëw»ÞtŒ

Ãkxu÷™u

WÃkh ¼ksÃku 'tŒ y™u ™kneÞuh

Vkuze yr¼ðkË™ fhkÞwt

nŒwt,

¼Y[ rðÄk™'¼k 2007 {kt

"wÁfw¤™k 't[k÷f ze.fu.Mðk{e™u

yk"uðk™ku y™u fkÞofhkuyu Œu{™u

Œf {¤Œk Ëw»ÞtŒ Ãkxu÷ ¼Y[

W{Ëuðkh ònuh fÞko Au. Œku

nkh Ãknuhkðe þw¼uåAkyku ÃkkXðe

rðÄk™'¼k{kt

st"e

ƒnw{Œe

ykrËðk'e Í½rzÞk-152 ƒuXf

nŒe. ¼Y[ ¼ksÃk™k W{uËðkh

{u¤ðe

nŒe. ƒkË{kt ºký

x{o

{kxu Œk÷wfk Ãkt[kÞŒ™k yæÞûk

h{uþ r{†eyu

fÌkwt

nŒwt fu,

GACL™k 'ÃxuBƒh 2022™k hkusÃkqhk ÚkÞu÷k ƒ Âºk{kr'f "k¤k™k ™kýkfeÞÃkrhýk{ku

ðzkuËhk, íkk.10

GACL™k ƒkuzo ykuV rzhuõx'o™e 9{e ™ðuBƒh 2022™k hkus "ktÄe™"h ¾kŒu ÞkuòÞu÷e {e®x"{kt ƒeò Âºk{kr'f y™u 30{e 'ÃxuBƒh 2022™k hkus Ãkqhk ÚkÞu÷k A {rn™k™k rƒ™-ykìrzxuz ™kýkfeÞ Ãkrhýk{ku™u {tsqhe ykÃke nŒe.

30{e 'ÃxuBƒh 2022™k hkus Ãkqhk ÚkÞu÷k Âºk{kr'f "k¤k Ëhr{Þk™ yk¢{f MÃkÄko y™u ƒòh™e yÂMÚkh ÂMÚkrŒ nkuðk AŒkt, ftÃk™e y"kW™k ð»ko™k '{k™ Âºk{kr'f "k¤k{kt Y.805.03 fhkuz™e 'k{u Y.1,107.65 fhkuz™k ðu[ký™k x™oykuðh 'kÚku 37.59%™ku ðÄkhku nkt'÷ fhe þfðk{kt 'V¤ hne Au. 30{e 'ÃxuBƒh 2022™k hkus Ãkqhk ÚkÞu÷k A {rn™k Ëhr{Þk™, GACL Y.2,214.27 fhkuz™wt ðu[ký™wt x™oykuðh nkt'÷ fhe þfâwt Au, su y"kW™k ð»ko™k '{k™ '{Þ"k¤k™u ÷"Œk Y.1,506.91 fhkuz™e 'h¾k{ýeyu 46.94%™ku ðÄkhku Ëþkoðu Au.

™kýkfeÞ ð»ko 2022-23™k ƒeò Âºk{kr'f '{Þ"k¤k {kxu fh Ãknu÷kt™ku ™Vku (PBT) Y.

113.94 fhkuz™e 'h¾k{ýeyu Y. 185.67 fhkuz Au, su y"kW™k ð»ko™k '{k™ Âºk{kr'f '{Þ"k¤k fhŒk 62.95%™ku ðÄkhku Ëþkoðu Au. 30{e 'ÃxuBƒh

2022™k hkus Ãkqhk ÚkÞu÷k A {rn™k {kxu fh Ãknu÷k™k ™Vk(PBT)yu 152.07%™e ð]rØ ™kutÄkðe Au, su ÃkkA÷k ð»ko™k '{k™ '{Þ"k¤k™k Y.207.06 fhkuz™e 'h¾k{ýeyu Y.521.93 fhkuz Au.

™kýkfeÞ ð»ko 2022-23™k ƒeò Âºk{kr'f "k¤k {kxu fh ÃkAe™ku ™Vku (PAT) Y. 75.04 fhkuz™e 'h¾k{ýeyu Y. 127.79 fhkuz Au, su y"kW™k ð»ko™k '{k™ Âºk{kr'f "k¤k fhŒk 70.30%™ku ðÄkhku Ëþkoðu Au. 30{e 'ÃxuBƒh 2022™k hkus Ãkqhk ÚkÞu÷k A {rn™k {kxu fh ÃkAe™k ™Vk{kt (PAT)

152.53%™ku ðÄkhku ™kutÄkÞku Au, su ÃkkA÷k ð»ko™k '{k™ '{Þ"k¤k {kxu™k Y.138.54 fhkuz™e 'k{u Y.349.86 fhkuz Au. Âºk{kr'f '{Þ"k¤k Ëhr{Þk™, ftÃk™eyu Ënus ¾kŒu 105KTPA õ÷kuhku{uÚku™, 10,000 TPA nkRzÙurs™ nkRzÙux y™u 525 TPD fkuÂMxf 'kuzk rðMŒhý «kusuõxT' þY fÞko Au.

™ktËkuËƒuXf{kxu¼ksÃk{ktÚkezku.Ëþo™kƒu™Ëuþ{w¾Lkuxefex

hksÃkeÃk¤k,íkk.10

"wshkŒ

rðÄk™'¼k

hksÃkeÃk¤k,íkk.10

2022 ™e [wtxýe {kxu ¼ksÃku

"wshkŒ rðÄk™'¼k 2022

™{oËk SÕ÷k™e ™ktËkuË ƒuXf

{kxu 148 ™ktËkuË ƒuXf {kxu zku.

{kxu 'ki™k ykùÞo™e ðå[u zku.

Ëþo™kƒu™ Ëuþ{w¾™k ™k{™e ònuhkŒ

Ëþo™kƒu™ Ëuþ{w¾™k ™k{™e

¼ksÃk™ku Ëhuf W{uËðkh fkÞofŒko

ÚkE Au.zku.Ëþo™kƒu™ Ëuþ{w¾™u xefex

ònuhkŒ

fhe nŒe.hksÃkeÃk÷k

s Au y™u «ò 'rnŒ 't"X™™k

ykÃkŒk yk ƒuXf™k ƒeò ËkðuËkh

'VuË xkðh ¾kŒu ™{oËk rsÕ÷k

'kÚk 'nfkhÚke

rðsÞe

ÚkE

"wshkŒ «Ëuþ ¼ksÃk ykrËòŒe

¼ksÃk «{w¾ ½™~Þk{ Ãkxu÷,

rðfk'™u ðu" ykÃkðk frxƒØ Au.

{ku[ko™k

yæÞûk n»koË ð'kðk™k

{nk{tºke ™e÷ hkð, hksÃkeÃk÷k

yk «'t"u rsÕ÷k ¼ksÃk «{w¾

'{Úkofku{kt ¼khu ™khks"e AðkE

þnuh ¼ksÃk «{w¾ h{ý®'n

{kYrŒ®'n yxkuËrhÞk, {nk{tºke

Au.{kuxe 'tÏÞk{kt '{Úkofku yu{™k

hkXkuz, hksÃkeÃk÷k ™"hÃkk÷efk

r™h÷ Ãkxu÷, rËÔÞuþ Ãkxu÷, Ãkqðo

r™ðk'MÚkk™u yufºk ÚkE

yÃkûk

«{w¾ fw÷Ëe®'n "kurn÷ 'rnŒ

«Ëuþ {nk{tºke ¼hŒ®'n Ãkh{kh

W{uËðkhe fhðk n»koË ð'kðk Ãkh

¼ksÃk

fkÞofhkuyu

Vxkfzk

'rnŒ™k f'f ¾kŒu h{uþ r{†e

Ëƒký fÞwO nŒwt. "wshkŒ «Ëuþ ¼ksÃk

Vkuze zku.Ëþo™kƒu™ Ëuþ{w¾™wt

'rnŒ™k

Œ{k{

W{uËðkhku™u

ykrËðk'e {kuh[k™k «Ëuþ «{w¾

Vq÷nkhÚke

Mðk"Œ fÞwO

nŒwt.Œku

rxrfx™k

ðÄk{ýkt{kt òuzkE

n»koË ð'kðk™k '{Úko™{kt

™ktËkuË

ƒeS ƒksw zurzÞkÃkkzk ƒuXf

Œuyku™u þw¼uåAk ÃkkXðe nŒe.

rðÄk™'¼k™k ¼ksÃk fkÞofŒkoyku

{kxu W{uËðkh™k ™k{™e ònuhkŒ

¼Y[

rðÄk™'¼k{kt

W{xe Ãkzâk nŒk y™u ¼ksÃku ònuh

nsw ƒkfe Au. zku.Ëþo™kƒu™

Äkhk'ÇÞ Ëw»ÞtŒ Ãkxu÷™e xefex

fhu÷k W{uËðkh™ku rðhkuÄ fhe n»koË

Ëuþ{w¾™k

ÃkeŒk Mð.[tËw¼kE

fÃkkE sŒkt Œu{™k '{Úkofkuyu

ð'kðk™u

yÃkûk W{uËðkhe

fhðk

Ëuþ{w¾ Ãký ™ktËkuË ƒuXf ÃkhÚke

'kur'Þ÷ {erzÞk Ãkh hkS™k{kt

yk"ún

fÞkuo nŒku.™{oËk

rsÕ÷k

Äkhk'ÇÞ [qtxkÞk nŒk, ƒkË

Ähe ËeÄk nŒk. su{kt ðkuzo ™t.-

¼ksÃk™k Ãkqðo WÃk«{w¾ yþkuf Ãkxu÷u

Œuykuyu fkut"úu'™k rËø"s ™uŒk

5 ™k fkuÃkkuohuxh yÃkoý òu»keyu

sýkÔÞwt nŒwt fu yíÞkh 'wÄe n»koË

yun{Ë Ãkxu÷™u 2 ð¾Œu ¼Y[

'kur'Þ÷ {erzÞk Ãkh hkS™k{w

ð'kðk s yuf yuðk ™uŒk Au su 'ŒŒ

÷kuf'¼k

ƒuXf ÃkhÚke BnkŒ

ònuh fhe ËeÄwt nŒwt. íÞkhu

2 x{o rðÄk™'¼k [qtxýe SíÞk

¼ksÃk{ktÚke hkS™k{w ™ ykÃke

Au, ¼ksÃk W{uËðkh ™rn ƒË÷u Œku

fkuÃkkuohux

Œhefu

hkS™k{w

n»koË n»koË ð'kðk™u ¼ksÃk™k Œ{k{

ykÃkŒkt ÷kufkuyu

÷kufku™k {kuZu

nkuÆku ÃkhÚke hkS™k{wt ykÃke yÃkûk

[[ko™k yuhýu [Zâk nŒk.

W{uËðkhe fhðk Ëƒký fheþwt.

ykÃke nŒe.zku.Ëþo™kƒu™ Ëuþ{w¾ yu{.ƒe.ƒe.ƒe.yu' y™u yu{. ze ("kÞ™ufku÷kuSMx) ™e ze"úe Ähkðu Au.Œuykuyu "wshkŒ yÒk ykÞku"™k rzhuõxh y™u ¼ksÃk

ykrËòrŒ {kuh[k™k hküÙeÞ WÃkkæÞûk 'rnŒ ¼ksÃk™k y™uf nkuÆkyku Ãkh fk{ fÞwO Au.

AHMEDABAD | FRIDAY, 11 NOVEMBER 2022

19

.

CHANGE OF NAME

I HAVE CHANGE MY OLD

NAME FROM ANAKKATHIL

VELUNNY SURESH BABU

TO NEW NAME SURESH

ANAKKATHIL VELUNNI & I

WILL BE KNOWN AS NEW

NAME WHICH PLEASE NOTE.

SD- SURESH ANAKKATHIL VELUNNI

ADD:- A-201, KANKAVATI PARK,NEAR

GOVT.HOSPITAL, DAHELI, VALSAD

GUJARAT- 396105

CHANGE OF NAME

I HAVE CHANGE MY OLD

NAME FROM LEELIBEN

KISHORBHAI GANGANI

TO NEW NAME GANGANI

LILABEN KISHORBHAI & I

WILL BE KNOWN AS NEW

NAME WHICH PLEASE NOTE.

SD- GANGANI LILABEN KISHORBHAI

ADD:- A-903, AAVKAR RESIDENCY, NEAR

SHYAM SHIKHAR RESIDENCY,MOTA

VARACHHA,SURAT-394101

<

Notice under section 13(2) of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of

Security Interest Act, 2002 (The Act)

S.

Name of Borrower(s)

Particulars of Mortgaged

Date Of

Outstanding Amount

NO

(A)

property/ (ies) (B)

NPA(C)

( Rs.) (D)

1

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

SHOP NO. UG-10, RAJMAHAL AC

13.10.2022 Rs. 26,67,669.51/-

HLAPSUR00424773

MALL, NEAR SITANAGAR, R.S NO.

(Rupees Twenty Six Lakh

1. KRISHNAA CREATIONS

576 & 580/2, BLOCK NO. 627 & 632.

Sixty Seven Thousand

(THROUGH ITS PARTNER)

TPS NO.12(PUNA) F.P. NO 12/A &

Six Hundred Sixty Nine &

2. BIREN GOVINDLAL SHAH

23,O.P. NO.12 & 23, PUNAGAM,

Paise Fifty One Only) as

ALIAS BIREN G SHAH

SURAT- 395006, GUJARAT

on 13.10.2022

3. DEEPA BIREN SHAH

2

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

SHOP NO. UG-10, RAJMAHAL AC

13.10.2022 Rs. 13,40,122.18/-

HLAPSUR00424757

MALL, NEAR SITANAGAR, R.S NO.

(Rupees Thirteen Lakh

1. KRISHNAA CREATIONS

576 & 580/2, BLOCK NO. 627 & 632..

Forty Thousand One

(THROUGH ITS PARTNER)

TPS NO.12(PUNA) F.P. NO 12/A &

Hundred Twenty Two and

2. BIREN GOVINDLAL SHAH

23,O.P. NO.12 & 23, PUNAGAM,

Paise Eighteen Only) as

ALIAS BIREN G SHAH

SURAT- 395006, GUJARAT

on 13.10.2022

3. DEEPA BIREN SHAH

3

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

FLAT NO./SHOP NO. UG-10,

14.10.2022 Rs. 5,39,590.27/- (Rupees

HLAPSRM00502312

RAJMAHAL AC MALL, R.S. NO. 576,

Five Lakh Thirty-Nine

1. KRISHNAA CREATIONS

580/2, BLOCK NO. 627, 632, T.P.S NO.

Thousand Five Hundred

(THROUGH ITS PARTNER)

12 (PUNA), F.P. NO. 12/A, 23,

Ninety and Paisa

2. BIREN GOVINDLAL SHAH

OPPOSITE NO. 12, 23, NEAR

Twenty Seven Only) as

ALIAS BIREN G SHAH

STINAGAR, PUNA GAM,

on 14.10.2022

3. DEEPA BIREN SHAH

SURAT-395006, GUJARAT

4

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

ROW HOUSE / FLAT NO. B-74,

31.10.2022 Rs. 26,33,656.92/-

HLAPSUA00326800

JALARAM NAGAR UNDER GUJARAT

(Rupees Twenty Six

1. ANIL KUMAR RAMBABU

HOUSING BOARD, NEAR PIYUSH

Lakh Thirty Three

SHARMA

POINT, BAMROLI - ALTHAN ROAD,

Thousand Six Hundred

ALIAS ANIL RAMBABU SHARMA

PANDESARA, SURAT-394221,

Fifty Six and Paise

PROPRIETOR

GUJARAT

Ninety Two Only ) as on

MUDGAL TRADING

31.10.2022

CORPORATION

  1. ASHUTOSH ANIL SHARMA
  2. SUREKHA ANIL KUMAR SHARMA
  3. ARCHIT A SHARMA

5

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

FLAT NO. 301, 3RD FLOOR, VRAJ

28.10.2022 Rs. 55,16,289.68/-

HLAPRAJ00351532

VATIKA, R S NO. 95/1 PAIKI, NEAR

(Rupees Fifty Five Lakh

1. RANK DINESHBHAI

AALAP AVENUE GATE,

Sixteen Thousand Two

MADHAVJIB

PUSHKARDHAM MAIN ROAD, OFF

Hundred Eighty Nine and

2. RANK RANJANBEN

UNIVERSITY ROAD, RAJKOT-360005,

Paise Sixty Eight Only)

DINESHBHAI

GUJARAT

as on 28.10.2022

6

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

506, AKIK COMPLEX, NEAR

13.10.2022 Rs. 5,77,120.62/- (Rupees

HLAPAHE00088923

PAKWAN RESTAURANT, SG ROAD

Five Lakh Seventy Seven

1. TARUNMOHAN GUPTA

BODAKDEV, AHMEDABAD - 380054

Thousand One Hundred

ALIAS TARAUNMOHAN

GUJARAT

Twenty & Paise

CHANDRAMOHAN GUPTA

Sixty Two Only) as on

2. ANITA TARUN GUPTA

13.10.2022

ALIAS ANITA GUPTA

7

LOAN ACCOUNT NO.

FLAT NO. C-407, 4 TH FLOOR,

18.10.2022 Rs. 8,21,511.14/- (Rupees

HHLAHE00417068

SHANTIDHAM CHSL, SUR NO. 181/1,

Eight Lakh Twenty One

1. SHRIMALI NAYANJYOTI

222/1, TPS NO. 19, FP NO. 85, NR.

Thousand Five

2. SHRIMALI MONTU BABUBHAI

HARIOM NAGAR, OPP. VARAHI

Hundred Eleven and

SCHOOL, D CABIN,

Paise Fourteen Only) as

AHMEDABAD-382424, GUJARAT

on 18.10.2022

That the above named borrower(s) have failed to maintain the financial discipline towards their loan account (s) and as per books of accounts maintained in the ordinary course of business by the Company, Column D indicates the outstanding amount. Due to persistent default in repayment of the Loan amount on the part of the Borrower(s) the above said loan account has been classified by the Company as Non Performing Asset (as on date in Column C) within the guidelines relating to assets classification issued by Regulating Authority. Consequently, notices under Sec. 13(2) of the Act were also issued to each of the borrower.

In view of the above, the Company hereby calls upon the above named Borrower(s) to discharge in full his/their liabilities towards the Company by making the payment of the entire outstanding dues indicated in Column D above including up to date interest, costs, and charges within 60 days from the date of publication of this notice, failing which, the Company shall be entitled to take possession of the Mortgaged Property mentioned in Column B above and shall also take such other actions as is available to the Company in law.

Please note that in terms of provisions of sub-Section (8) of Section 13 of the SARFAESI Act, "A borrower can tender the entire amount of outstanding dues together with all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the Secured Creditor only till the date of publication of the notice for sale of the secured asset(s) by public auction, by inviting quotations, tender from public or by private treaty. Further it may also be noted that in case Borrower fails to redeem the secured asset within aforesaid legally prescribed time frame, Borrower may not be entitled to redeem the property."

In terms of provision of sub-Section (13) of Section 13 of the SARFAESI Act, you are hereby prohibited from transferring, either by way of sale, lease or otherwise (other than in the ordinary course of his business) any of the secured assets referred to in the notice, without prior written consent of secured creditor.

Place: SURAT/RAJKOT/AHMEDABAD

For Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

Authorized Officer

