S E Power : Newspaper Advertisements

Sub.: Intimation regarding Publication of Financial Results in Newspapers
Dear Sir/Madam
Please find attached herewith the copy of Newspapers in which the financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on November 10, 2022, were published on November 11, 2022, pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Notice under section 13(2) of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of
Security Interest Act, 2002 (The Act)
S.
Name of Borrower(s)
Particulars of Mortgaged
Date Of
Outstanding Amount
NO
(A)
property/ (ies) (B)
NPA(C)
( Rs.) (D)
1
LOAN ACCOUNT NO.
SHOP NO. UG-10, RAJMAHAL AC
13.10.2022 Rs. 26,67,669.51/-
HLAPSUR00424773
MALL, NEAR SITANAGAR, R.S NO.
(Rupees Twenty Six Lakh
1. KRISHNAA CREATIONS
576 & 580/2, BLOCK NO. 627 & 632.
Sixty Seven Thousand
(THROUGH ITS PARTNER)
TPS NO.12(PUNA) F.P. NO 12/A &
Six Hundred Sixty Nine &
2. BIREN GOVINDLAL SHAH
23,O.P. NO.12 & 23, PUNAGAM,
Paise Fifty One Only) as
ALIAS BIREN G SHAH
SURAT- 395006, GUJARAT
on 13.10.2022
3. DEEPA BIREN SHAH
2
LOAN ACCOUNT NO.
SHOP NO. UG-10, RAJMAHAL AC
13.10.2022 Rs. 13,40,122.18/-
HLAPSUR00424757
MALL, NEAR SITANAGAR, R.S NO.
(Rupees Thirteen Lakh
1. KRISHNAA CREATIONS
576 & 580/2, BLOCK NO. 627 & 632..
Forty Thousand One
(THROUGH ITS PARTNER)
TPS NO.12(PUNA) F.P. NO 12/A &
Hundred Twenty Two and
2. BIREN GOVINDLAL SHAH
23,O.P. NO.12 & 23, PUNAGAM,
Paise Eighteen Only) as
ALIAS BIREN G SHAH
SURAT- 395006, GUJARAT
on 13.10.2022
3. DEEPA BIREN SHAH
3
LOAN ACCOUNT NO.
FLAT NO./SHOP NO. UG-10,
14.10.2022 Rs. 5,39,590.27/- (Rupees
HLAPSRM00502312
RAJMAHAL AC MALL, R.S. NO. 576,
Five Lakh Thirty-Nine
1. KRISHNAA CREATIONS
580/2, BLOCK NO. 627, 632, T.P.S NO.
Thousand Five Hundred
(THROUGH ITS PARTNER)
12 (PUNA), F.P. NO. 12/A, 23,
Ninety and Paisa
2. BIREN GOVINDLAL SHAH
OPPOSITE NO. 12, 23, NEAR
Twenty Seven Only) as
ALIAS BIREN G SHAH
STINAGAR, PUNA GAM,
on 14.10.2022
3. DEEPA BIREN SHAH
SURAT-395006, GUJARAT
4
LOAN ACCOUNT NO.
ROW HOUSE / FLAT NO. B-74,
31.10.2022 Rs. 26,33,656.92/-
HLAPSUA00326800
JALARAM NAGAR UNDER GUJARAT
(Rupees Twenty Six
1. ANIL KUMAR RAMBABU
HOUSING BOARD, NEAR PIYUSH
Lakh Thirty Three
SHARMA
POINT, BAMROLI - ALTHAN ROAD,
Thousand Six Hundred
ALIAS ANIL RAMBABU SHARMA
PANDESARA, SURAT-394221,
Fifty Six and Paise
PROPRIETOR
GUJARAT
Ninety Two Only ) as on
MUDGAL TRADING
31.10.2022
CORPORATION
ASHUTOSH ANIL SHARMA
SUREKHA ANIL KUMAR SHARMA
ARCHIT A SHARMA
5
LOAN ACCOUNT NO.
FLAT NO. 301, 3RD FLOOR, VRAJ
28.10.2022 Rs. 55,16,289.68/-
HLAPRAJ00351532
VATIKA, R S NO. 95/1 PAIKI, NEAR
(Rupees Fifty Five Lakh
1. RANK DINESHBHAI
AALAP AVENUE GATE,
Sixteen Thousand Two
MADHAVJIB
PUSHKARDHAM MAIN ROAD, OFF
Hundred Eighty Nine and
2. RANK RANJANBEN
UNIVERSITY ROAD, RAJKOT-360005,
Paise Sixty Eight Only)
DINESHBHAI
GUJARAT
as on 28.10.2022
6
LOAN ACCOUNT NO.
506, AKIK COMPLEX, NEAR
13.10.2022 Rs. 5,77,120.62/- (Rupees
HLAPAHE00088923
PAKWAN RESTAURANT, SG ROAD
Five Lakh Seventy Seven
1. TARUNMOHAN GUPTA
BODAKDEV, AHMEDABAD - 380054
Thousand One Hundred
ALIAS TARAUNMOHAN
GUJARAT
Twenty & Paise
CHANDRAMOHAN GUPTA
Sixty Two Only) as on
2. ANITA TARUN GUPTA
13.10.2022
ALIAS ANITA GUPTA
7
LOAN ACCOUNT NO.
FLAT NO. C-407, 4 TH FLOOR,
18.10.2022 Rs. 8,21,511.14/- (Rupees
HHLAHE00417068
SHANTIDHAM CHSL, SUR NO. 181/1,
Eight Lakh Twenty One
1. SHRIMALI NAYANJYOTI
222/1, TPS NO. 19, FP NO. 85, NR.
Thousand Five
2. SHRIMALI MONTU BABUBHAI
HARIOM NAGAR, OPP. VARAHI
Hundred Eleven and
SCHOOL, D CABIN,
Paise Fourteen Only) as
AHMEDABAD-382424, GUJARAT
on 18.10.2022
That the above named borrower(s) have failed to maintain the financial discipline towards their loan account (s) and as per books of accounts maintained in the ordinary course of business by the Company, Column D indicates the outstanding amount. Due to persistent default in repayment of the Loan amount on the part of the Borrower(s) the above said loan account has been classified by the Company as Non Performing Asset (as on date in Column C) within the guidelines relating to assets classification issued by Regulating Authority. Consequently, notices under Sec. 13(2) of the Act were also issued to each of the borrower.
In view of the above, the Company hereby calls upon the above named Borrower(s) to discharge in full his/their liabilities towards the Company by making the payment of the entire outstanding dues indicated in Column D above including up to date interest, costs, and charges within 60 days from the date of publication of this notice, failing which, the Company shall be entitled to take possession of the Mortgaged Property mentioned in Column B above and shall also take such other actions as is available to the Company in law.
Please note that in terms of provisions of sub-Section (8) of Section 13 of the SARFAESI Act, "A borrower can tender the entire amount of outstanding dues together with all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the Secured Creditor only till the date of publication of the notice for sale of the secured asset(s) by public auction, by inviting quotations, tender from public or by private treaty. Further it may also be noted that in case Borrower fails to redeem the secured asset within aforesaid legally prescribed time frame, Borrower may not be entitled to redeem the property."
In terms of provision of sub-Section (13) of Section 13 of the SARFAESI Act, you are hereby prohibited from transferring, either by way of sale, lease or otherwise (other than in the ordinary course of his business) any of the secured assets referred to in the notice, without prior written consent of secured creditor.
SE Power Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 05:51:03 UTC.