S E Power : Newspaper Advertisements

Notice under section 13(2) of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of

Security Interest Act, 2002 (The Act)

S. Name of Borrower(s) Particulars of Mortgaged Date Of Outstanding Amount NO (A) property/ (ies) (B) NPA(C) ( Rs.) (D) 1 LOAN ACCOUNT NO. SHOP NO. UG-10, RAJMAHAL AC 13.10.2022 Rs. 26,67,669.51/- HLAPSUR00424773 MALL, NEAR SITANAGAR, R.S NO. (Rupees Twenty Six Lakh 1. KRISHNAA CREATIONS 576 & 580/2, BLOCK NO. 627 & 632. Sixty Seven Thousand (THROUGH ITS PARTNER) TPS NO.12(PUNA) F.P. NO 12/A & Six Hundred Sixty Nine & 2. BIREN GOVINDLAL SHAH 23,O.P. NO.12 & 23, PUNAGAM, Paise Fifty One Only) as ALIAS BIREN G SHAH SURAT- 395006, GUJARAT on 13.10.2022 3. DEEPA BIREN SHAH 2 LOAN ACCOUNT NO. SHOP NO. UG-10, RAJMAHAL AC 13.10.2022 Rs. 13,40,122.18/- HLAPSUR00424757 MALL, NEAR SITANAGAR, R.S NO. (Rupees Thirteen Lakh 1. KRISHNAA CREATIONS 576 & 580/2, BLOCK NO. 627 & 632.. Forty Thousand One (THROUGH ITS PARTNER) TPS NO.12(PUNA) F.P. NO 12/A & Hundred Twenty Two and 2. BIREN GOVINDLAL SHAH 23,O.P. NO.12 & 23, PUNAGAM, Paise Eighteen Only) as ALIAS BIREN G SHAH SURAT- 395006, GUJARAT on 13.10.2022 3. DEEPA BIREN SHAH 3 LOAN ACCOUNT NO. FLAT NO./SHOP NO. UG-10, 14.10.2022 Rs. 5,39,590.27/- (Rupees HLAPSRM00502312 RAJMAHAL AC MALL, R.S. NO. 576, Five Lakh Thirty-Nine 1. KRISHNAA CREATIONS 580/2, BLOCK NO. 627, 632, T.P.S NO. Thousand Five Hundred (THROUGH ITS PARTNER) 12 (PUNA), F.P. NO. 12/A, 23, Ninety and Paisa 2. BIREN GOVINDLAL SHAH OPPOSITE NO. 12, 23, NEAR Twenty Seven Only) as ALIAS BIREN G SHAH STINAGAR, PUNA GAM, on 14.10.2022 3. DEEPA BIREN SHAH SURAT-395006, GUJARAT 4 LOAN ACCOUNT NO. ROW HOUSE / FLAT NO. B-74, 31.10.2022 Rs. 26,33,656.92/- HLAPSUA00326800 JALARAM NAGAR UNDER GUJARAT (Rupees Twenty Six 1. ANIL KUMAR RAMBABU HOUSING BOARD, NEAR PIYUSH Lakh Thirty Three SHARMA POINT, BAMROLI - ALTHAN ROAD, Thousand Six Hundred ALIAS ANIL RAMBABU SHARMA PANDESARA, SURAT-394221, Fifty Six and Paise PROPRIETOR GUJARAT Ninety Two Only ) as on MUDGAL TRADING 31.10.2022 CORPORATION

ASHUTOSH ANIL SHARMA SUREKHA ANIL KUMAR SHARMA ARCHIT A SHARMA

5 LOAN ACCOUNT NO. FLAT NO. 301, 3RD FLOOR, VRAJ 28.10.2022 Rs. 55,16,289.68/- HLAPRAJ00351532 VATIKA, R S NO. 95/1 PAIKI, NEAR (Rupees Fifty Five Lakh 1. RANK DINESHBHAI AALAP AVENUE GATE, Sixteen Thousand Two MADHAVJIB PUSHKARDHAM MAIN ROAD, OFF Hundred Eighty Nine and 2. RANK RANJANBEN UNIVERSITY ROAD, RAJKOT-360005, Paise Sixty Eight Only) DINESHBHAI GUJARAT as on 28.10.2022 6 LOAN ACCOUNT NO. 506, AKIK COMPLEX, NEAR 13.10.2022 Rs. 5,77,120.62/- (Rupees HLAPAHE00088923 PAKWAN RESTAURANT, SG ROAD Five Lakh Seventy Seven 1. TARUNMOHAN GUPTA BODAKDEV, AHMEDABAD - 380054 Thousand One Hundred ALIAS TARAUNMOHAN GUJARAT Twenty & Paise CHANDRAMOHAN GUPTA Sixty Two Only) as on 2. ANITA TARUN GUPTA 13.10.2022 ALIAS ANITA GUPTA 7 LOAN ACCOUNT NO. FLAT NO. C-407, 4 TH FLOOR, 18.10.2022 Rs. 8,21,511.14/- (Rupees HHLAHE00417068 SHANTIDHAM CHSL, SUR NO. 181/1, Eight Lakh Twenty One 1. SHRIMALI NAYANJYOTI 222/1, TPS NO. 19, FP NO. 85, NR. Thousand Five 2. SHRIMALI MONTU BABUBHAI HARIOM NAGAR, OPP. VARAHI Hundred Eleven and SCHOOL, D CABIN, Paise Fourteen Only) as AHMEDABAD-382424, GUJARAT on 18.10.2022

That the above named borrower(s) have failed to maintain the financial discipline towards their loan account (s) and as per books of accounts maintained in the ordinary course of business by the Company, Column D indicates the outstanding amount. Due to persistent default in repayment of the Loan amount on the part of the Borrower(s) the above said loan account has been classified by the Company as Non Performing Asset (as on date in Column C) within the guidelines relating to assets classification issued by Regulating Authority. Consequently, notices under Sec. 13(2) of the Act were also issued to each of the borrower.

In view of the above, the Company hereby calls upon the above named Borrower(s) to discharge in full his/their liabilities towards the Company by making the payment of the entire outstanding dues indicated in Column D above including up to date interest, costs, and charges within 60 days from the date of publication of this notice, failing which, the Company shall be entitled to take possession of the Mortgaged Property mentioned in Column B above and shall also take such other actions as is available to the Company in law.

Please note that in terms of provisions of sub-Section (8) of Section 13 of the SARFAESI Act, "A borrower can tender the entire amount of outstanding dues together with all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the Secured Creditor only till the date of publication of the notice for sale of the secured asset(s) by public auction, by inviting quotations, tender from public or by private treaty. Further it may also be noted that in case Borrower fails to redeem the secured asset within aforesaid legally prescribed time frame, Borrower may not be entitled to redeem the property."

In terms of provision of sub-Section (13) of Section 13 of the SARFAESI Act, you are hereby prohibited from transferring, either by way of sale, lease or otherwise (other than in the ordinary course of his business) any of the secured assets referred to in the notice, without prior written consent of secured creditor.

Place: SURAT/RAJKOT/AHMEDABAD

For Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

Authorized Officer