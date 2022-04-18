S E Power : Outcome of Board Meeting

5. E. POWER LIMITED

Date: 18th April, 2022

The Manager The Asstt. Vice President Department of Corporate Relationship National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex 25 P. J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai-400001 Mumbai-400051 Ref.: Scrip Code: 534598 Scrip Symbol: SEPOWER

Sub.: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th April, 2022

Dear Sir,

With reference to our intimation letter dated April 09, 2022 regarding Board Meeting, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 18, 2022 has inter alia:

Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022 as recommended by the Audit Committee.

The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 Noon. and concluded at /J. ;,zs- p.m.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we enclose the following:

a. Statements showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter/year ended March 31, 2022. b. Auditor's Reports with unmodified opinions on Audited Financial Results-Standalone and Consolidated. c. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

STATE!YIENT OF STANDALONE _AUDITEQ_FINANCE RESULTS f'_OR T~ ER AND YEAR ENDED _31ST MARCH 2022

PA RT -A

Sr. N o.

I INCOME Income from Operations Other Income

II Expenses: Cost of Operations Change in Stock Employee Benefit Expenses Financial Costs Particulars Depreciation and Am ortization Expenses Other Expenses

III Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax

IV Exceptional Items Insurance Claim Received Loss due to Fire

V Profit before Tax

VI Tax Expense: (1) Current Tax (2) Deferred Tax (3) Previous Year Income Tax



VII Profit/(Lo ss) from the period

VIII Other Comprehensive Income:

i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit and 1, i) Items that will be reclassified to profit and loss ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit and loss

IX Total Comprehensive In come for the period Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face Value of Rs . 10/-) Other Equity as per statement of assets and Liabilities

X Earning per Equity Share: (1) Basic Total Income Total Expenses 31.03.2022 (Audited) Quarter E nded 31.12.2021 (Unaudited) 1,248.50 17.03 1,265.54 1,252.19 13.90 1,266.09 1,029.16 1,012.78 (5.53) (8.11) 49.02 52.29 23.59 84.89 110.50 114.95 156.31 133. 75 1,363.05 1,390.55 31.03.2021 (Audited) 887.97 15.63 903.60 724.62 15.68 45.17 116.86 98.72 108.41 1,109.46 (97.51) (124.46) (205.86) (R s. in L akh) Year Ended 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 (Audited) (Audited) 4,803.85 64.03 2,366.34 41.75 4,867.89 2,408.09 3,780.11 1,916.14 (13.49) (2.46) 194.92 159.94 332.32 490.75 445.00 421.81 536.40 346.91 5,275.26 3,333.09 (407.37) (925.00) 13.13 13.13 -217.76 (54.94) (84.38) (124.46) (423.62) (394.24) (979.94) (21.24) (31.32) (106.62) (99.22) (246.63) (63.14) (93.14) (317.00) (295.02) (733.Sl) (63.14) (93.14) (317.00) (295.02) (733.31) 4,061.00 4,061.00 4,061.00 4,061.00 4,061.00 (3,511.81) (3,216.79) (0.16) (0.16) (0.23) (0.23) (0.78) (0.78) (0.73) (1.81) (2) Diluted



(0.73) (1.81)

STA'I'EMENT OF STANDALONE AUDITED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES A_S __AT 31ST MARCH 2022

PART-B

(1) Non Current Assets

ASSETS

(a) Property, Plant and Equipment (b) Capital work-in-progress

(c) Investment Property

(d) Goodwill

(e) Other intangible assets

(f) Intangible assets under devlopment

(g) Biological Assets other than bearer plants (h) Financial assets

(i) Investments

(ii) Trade receivables

(iii) Loans

(iv) Other financial assets

(i) Deferred tax assets (net) G) Other assets

(2) Current Assets (a) Inventories

(b) Financial assets

(i) Investments

(ii) Trade receivables

(iii) Cash and cash equivalents

Particulars

(iv) Bank balances other than Cash and Cash equivalents above

(v) Loans

(vi) Others (to be specified)

(c) Current Tax Assets (Net)

(d) Other current assets

EQUI TY AND LIABILITIES (1) Equity

(a) Equity Share capital (b) Other equity

(2) Liabilities Non-current liabilities (a) Financial Liabilities

(i) Borrowings

(ii) Other financial liabilities

(b) Provisions

(c) Deferred tax liabilities (Net) (d) Other non-current liabilities

(3) Current liabilities

(a) Financial liabilities (i) Borrowings (ii) Trade payables -total outstnading dues to micro small and medium enterprises -total outstnading dues to others (iii) Other financial liabilities

(b) Other current liabilities

(c) Provisions

(d) Current tax liabilities (Net)

Year Ended 31.03.2022 (Audited)

(Rs. in Lakh) Year Ended 31.03.2021 (Audited)

6,680.00

6,449.30

75.00

75.00

1,258.17

1,158.95

2.90 2.90

358.68 159.27

139.45 132.73

622.32 459.30

6.55 -104.92

146.97 163.46

19.59 41.39

19.97 19.97

Total Assets 1----- ----' '-- --------'----1

Total Equity and Liabilities

9,329.59

8,557.35

4,061.00 4,061.00 (3,511.81) (3,216.80) 7,824.48 6,721.32 556.67 793.32 265.56 71.90 97.18 65.58 36.52 61.03 9,329.59 8,557.35

PART-C

(Rs. in Lakh)

Sr. No.

Quarter Ended 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 31.03.2021 (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 21.22 21.12 25.03 179.36 121.42 1,227.28 1,231.07 862.94 4,624.49 2,244.92 1,248.50 1,252.19 887.97 4,803.85 2,366.34 1,248.50 1,252.19 887.97 4,803.85 2,366.34 (3599) (31.29) (34.15) (47.70) (104.79) (5496) (22.17) (70.48) (91.38) (371.20) (90.95) (53.46) (104.63) (139.08) (475.99) 23.59 84.89 116.86 332.32 490.75 17.03 13.89 15.62 64.03 41.74 (97.51) (124.46) (205.87) (407.37) (925.00) 1,618.73 1,676.97 1,705.88 1,618.73 1,705.88 7,710.86 7,496.97 6,851.47 7,710.86 6,851.47 Total 9,329.59 9,173.94 8,557.35 9,329.59 8,557.35 Segment Liabilities (a) Non Conventional Energy 0.59 2.09 4.16 0.59 4.16 (b) Reclaimed Rubber 8,779.82 8,559.51 7,708.99 8,779.82 7,708.99 (c) Other Total 8,780.41 8,561.60 7,713.15 8,780.41 7,713.15 Capital Employed (Segment Assets- Segment Liabilites) (a) Non Conventional Energy 1,618.14 1,674.88 1,701.72 1,618.14 1,701.72 (b) Reclaimed Rubber (1,068.96) (1,062.54) (857.52) (1,068.96) (857.52) (c) Other Total 549.18 612.34 844.20 549.18 844.20 (c) Other

Particulars

Year Ended 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 (Audited) (Audited)

Segment Revenue

(a) Non Conventional Energy (b) Reclaimed Rubber

(c) Other

Total

Less: Inter Segment Revenue Net Income from Operations Segment Results:

Profit/(Loss) before tax, interest and Exceptional Items (a) Non Conventional Energy

(b) Reclaimed Rubber

(c) Other

Total Less:

(i) Finance costs Add.

(i) Other Un-allocable Income Total Profit/(Loss) Before Tax Segment Assets

(a) Non Conventional Energy (b) Reclaimed Rubber

Notes:

1 This Statement has been prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other recognised accounting practices and policies to the extent applicable.

2 The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on

The audit report

of the statutory auditors is being filed with the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The Statutory Auditors have expressed an Unmodified Opinion.

3 The Company has two primary business segments i.e. Non-Conventional Energy Division and Reclaimed Rubber Division.

4 The financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 are the balancing figures between audited results for the full financial year and published year to date figures upto the nine months of the respective financial years.

5 Previous periods/ year's figures have been reclassified/ regrouped whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

6 During the quarter ending on 31st march 2022, company has received insurance claim for loss of profit due to fire amounting to Rs. 13, 13,342/- against claim of Rs. 28,04,271/-

7 The company could not achieve its export obligation under EPCG scheme till November 2021. The main reason has been impact of covid and fire at Plant. The company has applied for extension of time line and the same is pending with competent authorities. The export obligation is Rs. .29 Cr and custom duty exemption availed on plant and machinery by the company in past is Rs. 7.88 Cr.

Place: New Delhi

Date : 19- o4 .?.D2.2-

MI S S. E. POWER LIMITED

Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March' 2022

Particulars

Cash Flows from 0Rerating Activities:

Net Profit before taxation, and extraordinary items Adjustments for

Depreciation Interest Expense Interest Income

Accumulated Depreciation (Ref. Note 27)

Operating Profit before working capital changes

Adjustments for

Short Term Loans & Advances Inventories and Trade Receivable Current Liabilities & Provisions Cash generated from operations

31-03-2022

(40,737,106) (92,500,292)

44,500,251 42,180,570

33,231,588 49,074,976

(785,112)

36,209,621 (18,328,969)

3,828,896 (36,242,526) 20,075,228

23,871,219 (29,238,019)

Direct Taxes

Cash flow before extraordinary item 23,871,219

Insurance Claim Received for "Loss of Profit" due to fire

(Ref Note 27) 1,313,342 Extraordinary items (Loss due to Fire)

Net Cash from/ (used) Operafina activities 25,184,561

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Interest Income

Proceed from Equity Capital Purchase of Fixed Assets Fixed Assets w/o due to fire Purchase of Trade Investments

Decrease/(lncrease) in Long Term Loans and Advances

Net Cash from/ (used) Investing activities

Net Cash from Financing activities: Proceeds/(Repayment) Short Term Borrowings Proceeds/(Repayment) of Long Term Borrowings Interest Expenses

Net Cash from/ (used) Financine: activities

Net Increase in Cash & Cash equivalents

Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of period

Cash & Cash equivalents at end of period

(802,708)

(Amount in ')

3/31/2021

(16,281,515)

888,895 7,965,816 (19,763,761)

-

(29,238,019)

5,493,883

(34,731,902)

785,112

802,708

-

(67,569,701)

- (671,673)

- (40,972,600) 46,057,468

(515,153)

-

-

(67,456,262) 5,372,424

(23,665,215) 13,272,797

110,315,548 53,341,896

(33,231,588)

(49,074,976)

53,418,745 17,539,717

11,147,044

(11,819,762)

(10,492,155)

1,327,607

654,889

(10,492,155)