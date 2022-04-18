S E Power : Outcome of Board Meeting

5. E. POWER LIMITED
CIN: L40106GJ2010PLC091880
Date: 18th April, 2022
The Manager
The Asstt. Vice President
Department of Corporate Relationship
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
25 P. J. Towers, Dalal Street
Bandra (East)
Mumbai-400001
Mumbai-400051
Ref.: Scrip Code: 534598
Scrip Symbol: SEPOWER
Sub.: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th April, 2022
Dear Sir,
With reference to our intimation letter dated April 09, 2022 regarding Board Meeting, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 18, 2022 has inter alia:
1.
Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022 as recommended by the Audit Committee.
The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 Noon. and concluded at /J. ;,zs- p.m.
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we enclose the following:
a.
Statements showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for
quarter/year ended March 31, 2022.
b.
Auditor's Reports with unmodified opinions on Audited Financial Results-Standalone
and Consolidated.
c.
Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Kindly keep the same in your record.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
Encl.: As above
Registered Office & Works
54/8, Pratapnagar, Jarod - Savli Road, Samlaya, Vadodara - 391520, Gujarat, India.
STATE!YIENT OF STANDALONE _AUDITEQ_FINANCE RESULTS f'_OR T~ ER AND YEAR ENDED _31ST MARCH 2022
PA RT -A
Sr. N o.
-
I INCOME
Income from Operations
Other Income
-
II Expenses:
Cost of Operations Change in Stock
Employee Benefit Expenses Financial Costs
Particulars
Depreciation and Am ortization Expenses Other Expenses
-
III Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax
-
IV Exceptional Items
Insurance Claim Received Loss due to Fire
-
V Profit before Tax
-
VI Tax Expense:
-
(1) Current Tax
-
(2) Deferred Tax
(3) Previous Year Income Tax
VII Profit/(Lo ss) from the period
VIII Other Comprehensive Income:
a)
b)
i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit and 1, i) Items that will be reclassified to profit and loss ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit and loss
-
IX Total Comprehensive In come for the period
Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face Value of Rs . 10/-)
Other Equity as per statement of assets and Liabilities
-
X Earning per Equity Share:
(1) Basic
Total Income
Total Expenses
31.03.2022 (Audited)
Quarter E nded 31.12.2021 (Unaudited)
1,248.50 17.03 1,265.54
1,252.19 13.90 1,266.09
1,029.16
1,012.78
(5.53)
(8.11)
49.02
52.29
23.59
84.89
110.50
114.95
156.31
133. 75
31.03.2021 (Audited)
887.97 15.63 903.60
724.62
15.68
45.17
116.86
98.72
108.41 1,109.46
(97.51)
(R s. in L akh)
Year Ended 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 (Audited) (Audited)
4,803.85 64.03
2,366.34 41.75
4,867.89 2,408.09
3,780.11 1,916.14
(13.49) (2.46)
194.92 159.94
332.32 490.75
445.00 421.81
536.40 346.91
5,275.26
3,333.09
(407.37) (925.00)
13.13
13.13
-217.76 (54.94)
(84.38)
(124.46)
(423.62)
(394.24) (979.94)
(21.24)
(31.32)
(106.62)
(99.22) (246.63)
(63.14)
(93.14)
(317.00)
(295.02)
(733.Sl)
(63.14)
(93.14)
(317.00)
(295.02)
(733.31)
4,061.00
4,061.00
4,061.00
4,061.00
4,061.00
(3,511.81)
(3,216.79)
(0.16) (0.16)
(0.23) (0.23)
(0.78) (0.78)
(0.73) (1.81)
(2) Diluted
(0.73) (1.81)
STA'I'EMENT OF STANDALONE AUDITED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES A_S __AT 31ST MARCH 2022
PART-B
Sr.
No.
(1) Non Current Assets
ASSETS
(a) Property, Plant and Equipment (b) Capital work-in-progress
(c) Investment Property
(d) Goodwill
(e) Other intangible assets
(f) Intangible assets under devlopment
(g) Biological Assets other than bearer plants (h) Financial assets
-
(i) Investments
-
(ii) Trade receivables
(iii) Loans
(iv) Other financial assets
(i) Deferred tax assets (net) G) Other assets
(2) Current Assets (a) Inventories
(b) Financial assets
(i) Investments
Particulars
II
EQUI TY AND LIABILITIES (1) Equity
(a) Equity Share capital (b) Other equity
(2) Liabilities Non-current liabilities (a) Financial Liabilities
(b) Provisions
(c) Deferred tax liabilities (Net) (d) Other non-current liabilities
(3) Current liabilities
-
(a) Financial liabilities
(iii) Other financial liabilities
-
(b) Other current liabilities
(c) Provisions
(d) Current tax liabilities (Net)
Year Ended 31.03.2022 (Audited)
(Rs. in Lakh) Year Ended 31.03.2021 (Audited)
6,680.00
6,449.30
75.00
75.00
1,258.17
1,158.95
2.90 2.90
358.68 159.27
139.45 132.73
622.32 459.30
6.55 -104.92
146.97 163.46
19.59 41.39
19.97 19.97
Total Assets 1----- ----' '-- --------'----1
Total Equity and Liabilities
9,329.59
8,557.35
4,061.00
4,061.00
(3,511.81)
(3,216.80)
7,824.48
6,721.32
556.67
793.32
265.56
71.90
97.18
65.58
36.52
61.03
9,329.59
8,557.35
S. E. POWER LIMITED
PART-C
(Rs. in Lakh)
Sr. No.
2
3
4
5
Quarter Ended
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
31.03.2021
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
21.22
21.12
25.03
179.36
121.42
1,227.28
1,231.07
862.94
4,624.49
2,244.92
1,248.50
1,252.19
887.97
4,803.85
2,366.34
1,248.50
1,252.19
887.97
4,803.85
2,366.34
(3599)
(31.29)
(34.15)
(47.70)
(104.79)
(5496)
(22.17)
(70.48)
(91.38)
(371.20)
(90.95)
(53.46)
(104.63)
(139.08)
(475.99)
23.59
84.89
116.86
332.32
490.75
17.03
13.89
15.62
64.03
41.74
(97.51)
(124.46)
(205.87)
(407.37)
(925.00)
1,618.73
1,676.97
1,705.88
1,618.73
1,705.88
7,710.86
7,496.97
6,851.47
7,710.86
6,851.47
Total
9,329.59
9,173.94
8,557.35
9,329.59
8,557.35
Segment Liabilities
(a) Non Conventional Energy
0.59
2.09
4.16
0.59
4.16
(b) Reclaimed Rubber
8,779.82
8,559.51
7,708.99
8,779.82
7,708.99
(c) Other
Total
8,780.41
8,561.60
7,713.15
8,780.41
7,713.15
Capital Employed
(Segment Assets- Segment Liabilites)
(a) Non Conventional Energy
1,618.14
1,674.88
1,701.72
1,618.14
1,701.72
(b) Reclaimed Rubber
(1,068.96)
(1,062.54)
(857.52)
(1,068.96)
(857.52)
(c) Other
Total
549.18
612.34
844.20
549.18
844.20
(c) Other
Particulars
Year Ended 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 (Audited) (Audited)
Segment Revenue
(a) Non Conventional Energy (b) Reclaimed Rubber
(c) Other
Total
Less: Inter Segment Revenue Net Income from Operations Segment Results:
Profit/(Loss) before tax, interest and Exceptional Items (a) Non Conventional Energy
(b) Reclaimed Rubber
(c) Other
Total Less:
(i) Finance costs Add.
(i) Other Un-allocable Income Total Profit/(Loss) Before Tax Segment Assets
(a) Non Conventional Energy (b) Reclaimed Rubber
Notes:
1 This Statement has been prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other recognised accounting practices and policies to the extent applicable.
2 The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on
The audit report
of the statutory auditors is being filed with the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The Statutory Auditors have expressed an Unmodified Opinion.
3 The Company has two primary business segments i.e. Non-Conventional Energy Division and Reclaimed Rubber Division.
4 The financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 are the balancing figures between audited results for the full financial year and published year to date figures upto the nine months of the respective financial years.
5 Previous periods/ year's figures have been reclassified/ regrouped whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.
6 During the quarter ending on 31st march 2022, company has received insurance claim for loss of profit due to fire amounting to Rs. 13, 13,342/- against claim of Rs. 28,04,271/-
7 The company could not achieve its export obligation under EPCG scheme till November 2021. The main reason has been impact of covid and fire at Plant. The company has applied for extension of time line and the same is pending with competent authorities. The export obligation is Rs. .29 Cr and custom duty exemption availed on plant and machinery by the company in past is Rs. 7.88 Cr.
Place: New Delhi
For and on b
Date : 19- o4 .?.D2.2-
MI S S. E. POWER LIMITED
Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March' 2022
Particulars
Cash Flows from 0Rerating Activities:
Net Profit before taxation, and extraordinary items Adjustments for
Depreciation Interest Expense Interest Income
Accumulated Depreciation (Ref. Note 27)
Operating Profit before working capital changes
Adjustments for
Short Term Loans & Advances Inventories and Trade Receivable Current Liabilities & Provisions Cash generated from operations
31-03-2022
(40,737,106) (92,500,292)
44,500,251 42,180,570
33,231,588 49,074,976
(785,112)
36,209,621 (18,328,969)
3,828,896 (36,242,526) 20,075,228
23,871,219 (29,238,019)
Direct Taxes
-
Cash flow before extraordinary item 23,871,219
Insurance Claim Received for "Loss of Profit" due to fire
(Ref Note 27) 1,313,342 Extraordinary items (Loss due to Fire)
Net Cash from/ (used) Operafina activities 25,184,561
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Interest Income
Proceed from Equity Capital Purchase of Fixed Assets Fixed Assets w/o due to fire Purchase of Trade Investments
Decrease/(lncrease) in Long Term Loans and Advances
Net Cash from/ (used) Investing activities
Net Cash from Financing activities: Proceeds/(Repayment) Short Term Borrowings Proceeds/(Repayment) of Long Term Borrowings Interest Expenses
Net Cash from/ (used) Financine: activities
Net Increase in Cash & Cash equivalents
Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of period
Cash & Cash equivalents at end of period
(802,708)
(Amount in ')
3/31/2021
(16,281,515)
888,895 7,965,816 (19,763,761)
-
(29,238,019)
5,493,883
(34,731,902)
785,112
802,708
-
(67,569,701)
- (671,673)
- (40,972,600) 46,057,468
(515,153)
-
-
(67,456,262) 5,372,424
(23,665,215) 13,272,797
110,315,548 53,341,896
(33,231,588)
(49,074,976)
53,418,745 17,539,717
11,147,044
(11,819,762)
(10,492,155)
1,327,607
654,889
(10,492,155)