    A095910   KR7095910006

S-ENERGY CO.,LTD.

(A095910)
S Energy : U.S. LNG exports in first half up 42% from a year ago -EIA

07/27/2021 | 11:49am EDT
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports accelerated in the first half of 2021, as colder weather drove LNG spot prices in Asia and Europe higher, the U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=48876&src=email on Tuesday.

The Agency said exports averaged 9.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in the first six months of the year, up 42% from the same period a year ago.

The price difference between the U.S. Henry Hub natural gas benchmark and international natural gas prices have supported record volumes of LNG exports, the EIA said, adding that exports also increased because of new export capacity added in 2020.

U.S. natural gas futures surged to a 31-month peak earlier this week, while European and Asian gas contracts are trading over $12 and $14 per mmBtu respectively.

In July, the EIA projected exports would rise to 9.56 bcfd in 2021 and 10.15 bcfd in 2022 from a record 6.53 bcfd in 2020. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 255 B 222 M 222 M
Net income 2020 -19 984 M -17,4 M -17,4 M
Net Debt 2020 20 807 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,20x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 65 059 M 56,4 M 56,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 60,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sang-Min Park Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung-Min Hong Chairman
Jin-Dong Kim Independent Director
Joon-Ik Park Director
Ki-Taek Choi Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S-ENERGY CO.,LTD.-41.48%57
TONGWEI CO., LTD.11.91%29 872
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.0.69%24 179
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD100.09%14 776
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.7.81%13 778
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.36.30%13 684