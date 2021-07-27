S Energy : U.S. LNG exports in first half up 42% from a year ago -EIA

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports
accelerated in the first half of 2021, as colder weather drove
LNG spot prices in Asia and Europe higher, the U.S Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said in a report https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=48876&src=email
on Tuesday.
The Agency said exports averaged 9.6 billion cubic feet per
day (bcf/d) in the first six months of the year, up 42% from the
same period a year ago.
The price difference between the U.S. Henry Hub natural gas
benchmark and international natural gas prices have supported
record volumes of LNG exports, the EIA said, adding that exports
also increased because of new export capacity added in 2020.
U.S. natural gas futures surged to a 31-month peak earlier
this week, while European and Asian gas
contracts are trading over $12 and $14 per mmBtu respectively.
In July, the EIA projected exports would rise to 9.56 bcfd
in 2021 and 10.15 bcfd in 2022 from a record 6.53 bcfd in 2020.
