Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002352   CNE100000L63

S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.

(002352)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
55.42 CNY   -1.82%
03:31aChinese courier giant SF picks banks for $3 billion Hong Kong listing - Bloomberg News
RE
05/04China’s Logistics Sector Posts 3.9% Profit Growth in Q1
MT
04/28S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Approves the Cash Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese courier giant SF picks banks for $3 billion Hong Kong listing - Bloomberg News

05/05/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employees load goods into a cargo aircraft of SF Airlines, owned by SF Express Co, after the Singles Day online shopping festival, at Nantong airport in Nantong

(Reuters) - China's largest express delivery firm SF Holding Co Ltd has started preparations for its Hong Kong listing, which could raise up to $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Shenzhen-listed courier giant, also known as SF Express, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Huatai Securities and JPMorgan Chase & Co on the offering, according to the report.

A listing could happen as soon as this year, the report said, adding that talks were ongoing and details of the listing including the fundraising amount and timing could still change.

SF Express, Goldman, Huatai and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. 2.06% 14.34 End-of-day quote.12.56%
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. -1.82% 55.42 End-of-day quote.-4.05%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -2.25% 321.26 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
All news about S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.
03:31aChinese courier giant SF picks banks for $3 billion Hong Kong listing - Bloomberg News
RE
05/04China’s Logistics Sector Posts 3.9% Profit Growth in Q1
MT
04/28S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Approves the Cash Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
04/28SF Airlines Launches Wuhan-Abu Dhabi Air Cargo Route
MT
04/27SF Express Logs 68% Profit Growth in Q1 Even as Revenue Slides 3%
MT
04/26S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/25Kerry Logistics Network Shareholders to Vote May 11 on Proposed Share Issue
MT
04/09Zhidao Network Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. announced that it has received funding f..
CI
04/05China’s Logistics Activity Expands at Faster Pace in March; Storage Sector Growth..
MT
04/03Tranche Update on S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 300 B 43 404 M 43 404 M
Net income 2023 8 754 M 1 267 M 1 267 M
Net cash 2023 17 744 M 2 567 M 2 567 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,1x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 269 B 38 928 M 38 928 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 162 823
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 55,42 CNY
Average target price 69,32 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Wang Chairman & General Manager
Chit Ho Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Xun Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Jun Xu Deputy General Manager
Li Jin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.05%38 928
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.1.94%22 134
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.1.73%13 329
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.63%8 615
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG13.78%2 498
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-22.76%2 476
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer