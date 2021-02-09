Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.    002352   CNE100000L63

S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.

(002352)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S F : China's S.F. offers to buy 51.8% stake in Kerry Logistics

02/09/2021 | 11:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chinese logistics giant S.F. Holding Co has offered to buy a 51.8 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed Kerry Logistics Networks Ltd, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The offer, at HK$18.8 ($2.43) per share and valuing the total transaction at HK$17.6 billion, will be conducted by S.F. Holding unit Flourish Harmony Holdings Co Ltd, it said in the filing. The price represents a 19.83% discount to the stock's last close of HK$23.45 on Feb.4, prior to a trading halt.

Kerry Logistics Networks will retain its listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange upon completion of the deal, S.F. Holding said, although the public float would be reduced to 15% of the company from 25%.

Kerry Logistics said it will separately declare a special dividend of HK$7.28 per from the sales of its warehouse assets for HK$13.5 bln ($1.74 bln) to parent company Kerry Holdings. The company will also sell its Taiwan operations to the parent.

Kerry Logistics shares rose as much as 10.4% to HK$25.90 Wednesday morning, their highest since listing in December 2013.

The planned deal comes amid consolidation in China's logistics sector since late last year, a development sparked by the country's e-commerce boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerry will become S.F.'s international arm after the transaction is completed and together the companies will become Asia's biggest logistics operator, executives from both companies said at a Wednesday presser.

"We have been communicating with each other for three years. We think the transaction will benefit us in the future competition in the sector," said Dick Wong, S.F.'s chairman.

Kerry Logistics will become an asset-light company after the sale of its warehouses, said its group managing director William Ma.

S.F.'s purchase of the controlling stake, as well as Kerry Logistics' assets sale, are subject to shareholder approval. Global regulatory approval is expected to take six months to complete, with S.F. officially starting its offer period in the fourth quarter, Ma said.

Reuters previously reported that S.F. Holding was in talks to take Kerry private at a premium to Kerry's trading price. ($1 = 7.7516 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Meg Shen and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED 0.00% 23.45 End-of-day quote.37.94%
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. 1.09% 106.45 End-of-day quote.20.65%
All news about S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.
02/09S F : China's S.F. offers to buy 51.8% stake in Kerry Logistics
RE
02/09S.F. Holding Makes More Than $2 Billion Offer for Majority Stake in Kerry Log..
DJ
02/09S F : Plans Stake Purchase, Debt and Equity Fundraising
DJ
02/04MARKET CHATTER : SF Holding in Talks to Launch Go-Private Bid for Hong Kong's Ke..
MT
02/04MARKET CHATTER : SF Holding Eyes Minority Stake in Hong Kong's Kerry Logistics
MT
02/04China's SF in talks to take Kerry Logistics private - sources
RE
01/20Alibaba-backed logistics firm Best weighs sale in strategic review -sources
RE
01/18SF Holding's Sees 31% Jump in Logistics Revenue in 2020
MT
01/05MARKET CHATTER : SF Holding's Air Cargo Unit Expands Global Network to 77 Destin..
MT
01/05Chinese Shares Jump to Multi-Year Highs; SF Holding Rises 3% on New Air Cargo..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 153 B 23 839 M 23 839 M
Net income 2020 7 520 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Net Debt 2020 5 326 M 827 M 827 M
P/E ratio 2020 64,2x
Yield 2020 0,31%
Capitalization 484 B 75 186 M 75 164 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 135 294
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 95,57 CNY
Last Close Price 106,45 CNY
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Wang Chairman & General Manager
Wei Ting Ng Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Xun Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Jin Independent Director
Zhong Hui Zhou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.20.65%75 027
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.25.55%31 313
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.13.65%14 804
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.0.17%5 571
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG21.78%2 841
SINGAPORE POST LIMITED-1.42%1 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ