S.F. Holding Makes More Than $2 Billion Offer for Majority Stake in Kerry Logistics -- 2nd Update

By Martin Mou



S.F. Holding Co. has made a cash offer to buy a 52% stake in Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. for a total consideration of 17.56 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$2.27 billion).

Shenzhen-listed S.F. Holding, one of China's largest couriers, late Tuesday offered to buy shares in Kerry Logistics for HK$18.80 each. It also said it will declare a special dividend of HK$7.28 a share.

That puts the entire offer price for the Kerry Logistics shares at HK$26.08 apiece.

Shares of both companies surged Wednesday as trading resumed. S.F. shares rose by the 10% daily trading limit to CNY117.10 on Shenzhen's stock exchange, while shares of Kerry Logistics jumped 6.6% to HK$25.00.

S.F. said it will raise funds to pay for the stake purchase and one of its units plans to take HK$24.0 billion in loans from a group of banks led by JPMorgan Chase Bank.

The deal could boost the company's international courier services, as Kerry Logistics has extensive operations across Asia, including regions important to Chinese customers, S.F. said.

S.F. is the dominant player in the premium segment of China's express-delivery market, which has boomed alongside the takeoff of online shopping in the country. However, S.F. and its major rivals have been locked in a price war, which weighs on their margins.

In a sign of the intense competition, most of the leading couriers reported a sharp drop in revenue per parcel in December. S.F.'s revenue per parcel for the month fell 12% from a year earlier, though stronger parcel volume helped total delivery revenue surge 31%.

In separate filings, S.F. also announced fundraising plans.

The company aims to raise up to CNY22.0 billion (US$3.42 billion) via a private share placement. S.F. may place up to 455.6 million shares, or a 10% stake, but it has yet to finalize the offer price.

The proceeds from the share sale will fund logistics projects, including the construction of a new transit center in a local airport, S.F. said.

Meanwhile, the company is considering another CNY20 billion in funding by issuing both onshore and offshore debt. Its debt financing will include corporate bonds, medium-term notes and short-term financing papers.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

02-10-21 0234ET