Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: S Foods Inc.
July 13, 2023
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 2292
URL: https://www.sfoods.co.jp
Representative: Shinnosuke Murakami
President and Representative Director
Contact: Kenji Unoki
Corporate Officer Supervising Administration Group
Phone: +81-798(43)1065
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 (March 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2023
103,043
7.9
3,985
(16.7)
4,019
(23.0)
3,704
10.8
May 31, 2022
95,530
16.7
4,786
29.7
5,219
37.7
3,343
30.7
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended May 31, 2023:
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
¥
4,842 million
[
18.1%]
¥
4,100 million
[
19.5%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2023
117.14
-
May 31, 2022
105.76
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2023
206,744
119,446
54.2
February 28, 2023
204,778
117,306
53.8
(Reference) Equity: As of
May 31, 2023:
¥
112,115 million
As of
February 28, 2023:
¥
110,092 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2023
-
39.00
-
39.00
78.00
Fiscal year ending February 29, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending February 29, 2024
42.00
-
42.00
84.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024(March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings per
to owners of parent
share
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
Yen
Full year
420,000
5.2
13,500
(7.4)
14,000
(11.6)
10,000
(5.4)
316.24
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended May 31, 2023
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
May 31, 2023:
32,267,721
shares
February 28, 2023:
32,267,721
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
May 31, 2023:
646,660
shares
February 28, 2023:
646,640
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended May 31, 2023:
31,621,079
shares
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
31,614,920
shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2023
As of May 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
46,862
35,355
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
35,212
39,985
Merchandise and finished goods
28,304
32,523
Work in process
2,049
7,893
Raw materials and supplies
5,644
6,344
Other
9,778
4,703
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(48)
(53)
Total current assets
127,803
126,753
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
60,419
60,365
Accumulated depreciation
(29,822)
(29,615)
Buildings and structures, net
30,597
30,750
Land
14,989
14,916
Other
44,843
45,316
Accumulated depreciation
(27,550)
(28,008)
Other, net
17,293
17,308
Accumulated impairment
(3,796)
(2,591)
Total property, plant and equipment
59,084
60,383
Intangible assets
Goodwill
197
182
Other
389
366
Total intangible assets
586
549
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
13,920
13,775
Retirement benefit asset
180
186
Other
3,391
5,283
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(188)
(187)
Total investments and other assets
17,304
19,058
Total non-current assets
76,974
79,990
Total assets
204,778
206,744
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2023
As of May 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
26,964
30,231
Short-term borrowings
12,275
11,981
Income taxes payable
2,792
1,385
Provision for bonuses
1,083
1,524
Other
12,457
14,208
Total current liabilities
55,572
59,329
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
350
300
Long-term borrowings
26,971
22,237
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
140
119
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
2,035
1,995
Other
2,401
3,314
Total non-current liabilities
31,899
27,967
Total liabilities
87,472
87,297
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,298
4,298
Capital surplus
18,754
18,754
Retained earnings
80,861
81,939
Treasury shares
(407)
(407)
Total shareholders' equity
103,507
104,585
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
3,332
3,591
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(61)
20
Foreign currency translation adjustment
3,362
3,964
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(47)
(45)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
6,585
7,530
Non-controlling interests
7,213
7,331
Total net assets
117,306
119,446
Total liabilities and net assets
204,778
206,744
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended May 31, 2022
ended May 31, 2023
Net sales
95,530
103,043
Cost of sales
81,402
89,252
Gross profit
14,127
13,790
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,341
9,805
Operating profit
4,786
3,985
Non-operating income
Interest income
28
61
Dividend income
6
5
Rental income from buildings
51
46
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
4
1
method
Foreign exchange gains
285
-
Other
158
161
Total non-operating income
534
276
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
65
61
Foreign exchange losses
-
144
Rent cost
11
10
Other
24
26
Total non-operating expenses
101
243
Ordinary profit
5,219
4,019
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
1
3
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
-
1,388
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
4
Subsidy income
115
1,584
Total extraordinary income
116
2,980
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
28
15
Loss on store closings
0
1
Loss on temporary store closings
30
-
Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current
50
1,583
assets
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
4
Loss on valuation of investment securities
-
352
Total extraordinary losses
110
1,957
Profit before income taxes
5,225
5,041
Income taxes
1,761
1,155
Profit
3,463
3,886
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
120
181
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,343
3,704
