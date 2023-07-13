Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: S Foods Inc.

July 13, 2023

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 2292

URL: https://www.sfoods.co.jp

Representative: Shinnosuke Murakami

President and Representative Director

Contact: Kenji Unoki

Corporate Officer Supervising Administration Group

Phone: +81-798(43)1065

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 (March 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2023

103,043

7.9

3,985

(16.7)

4,019

(23.0)

3,704

10.8

May 31, 2022

95,530

16.7

4,786

29.7

5,219

37.7

3,343

30.7

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended May 31, 2023:

Three months ended May 31, 2022:

¥

4,842 million

[

18.1%]

¥

4,100 million

[

19.5%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2023

117.14

-

May 31, 2022

105.76

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2023

206,744

119,446

54.2

February 28, 2023

204,778

117,306

53.8

(Reference) Equity: As of

May 31, 2023:

¥

112,115 million

As of

February 28, 2023:

¥

110,092 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2023

-

39.00

-

39.00

78.00

Fiscal year ending February 29, 2024

-

Fiscal year ending February 29, 2024

42.00

-

42.00

84.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024(March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings per

to owners of parent

share

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

Yen

Full year

420,000

5.2

13,500

(7.4)

14,000

(11.6)

10,000

(5.4)

316.24

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended May 31, 2023

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

May 31, 2023:

32,267,721

shares

February 28, 2023:

32,267,721

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

May 31, 2023:

646,660

shares

February 28, 2023:

646,640

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended May 31, 2023:

31,621,079

shares

Three months ended May 31, 2022:

31,614,920

shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2023

As of May 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

46,862

35,355

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

35,212

39,985

Merchandise and finished goods

28,304

32,523

Work in process

2,049

7,893

Raw materials and supplies

5,644

6,344

Other

9,778

4,703

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(48)

(53)

Total current assets

127,803

126,753

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

60,419

60,365

Accumulated depreciation

(29,822)

(29,615)

Buildings and structures, net

30,597

30,750

Land

14,989

14,916

Other

44,843

45,316

Accumulated depreciation

(27,550)

(28,008)

Other, net

17,293

17,308

Accumulated impairment

(3,796)

(2,591)

Total property, plant and equipment

59,084

60,383

Intangible assets

Goodwill

197

182

Other

389

366

Total intangible assets

586

549

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

13,920

13,775

Retirement benefit asset

180

186

Other

3,391

5,283

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(188)

(187)

Total investments and other assets

17,304

19,058

Total non-current assets

76,974

79,990

Total assets

204,778

206,744

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2023

As of May 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

26,964

30,231

Short-term borrowings

12,275

11,981

Income taxes payable

2,792

1,385

Provision for bonuses

1,083

1,524

Other

12,457

14,208

Total current liabilities

55,572

59,329

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

350

300

Long-term borrowings

26,971

22,237

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

140

119

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

2,035

1,995

Other

2,401

3,314

Total non-current liabilities

31,899

27,967

Total liabilities

87,472

87,297

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,298

4,298

Capital surplus

18,754

18,754

Retained earnings

80,861

81,939

Treasury shares

(407)

(407)

Total shareholders' equity

103,507

104,585

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

3,332

3,591

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(61)

20

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,362

3,964

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(47)

(45)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

6,585

7,530

Non-controlling interests

7,213

7,331

Total net assets

117,306

119,446

Total liabilities and net assets

204,778

206,744

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended May 31, 2022

ended May 31, 2023

Net sales

95,530

103,043

Cost of sales

81,402

89,252

Gross profit

14,127

13,790

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,341

9,805

Operating profit

4,786

3,985

Non-operating income

Interest income

28

61

Dividend income

6

5

Rental income from buildings

51

46

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

4

1

method

Foreign exchange gains

285

-

Other

158

161

Total non-operating income

534

276

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

65

61

Foreign exchange losses

-

144

Rent cost

11

10

Other

24

26

Total non-operating expenses

101

243

Ordinary profit

5,219

4,019

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1

3

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

1,388

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

4

Subsidy income

115

1,584

Total extraordinary income

116

2,980

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

28

15

Loss on store closings

0

1

Loss on temporary store closings

30

-

Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current

50

1,583

assets

Loss on sale of investment securities

-

4

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

352

Total extraordinary losses

110

1,957

Profit before income taxes

5,225

5,041

Income taxes

1,761

1,155

Profit

3,463

3,886

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

120

181

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,343

3,704

