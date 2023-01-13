Advanced search
    2292   JP3399300007

S FOODS INC.

(2292)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-13 am EST
2833.00 JPY   -1.25%
01:40aS Foods : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter
PU
2022S Foods : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter
PU
2022S FOODS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
S Foods : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter

01/13/2023 | 01:40am EST
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: S Foods Inc.

January 13, 2023

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 2292

URL: https://www.sfoods.co.jp

Representative: Shinnosuke Murakami

President and Representative Director

Contact: Yosuke Yuasa

Director Supervising Administration Group

Phone: 0798(43)1065

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: January 16, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 (March 01, 2022 to November 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

November 30, 2022

295,375

12.6

10,626

(20.6)

11,913

(14.0)

7,041

(23.6)

November 30, 2021

262,238

8.1

13,376

41.2

13,852

42.8

9,220

8.7

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended November 30, 2022:

¥

11,679 million

[

15.0%]

Nine months ended November 30, 2021:

¥

10,158 million

[

20.0%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

November 30, 2022

222.70

-

November 30, 2021

291.67

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

November 30, 2022

207,858

115,440

52.1

February 28, 2022

181,518

106,157

54.7

(Reference) Equity: As of

November 30, 2022:

¥

108,336 million

As of

February 28, 2022:

¥

99,256 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

-

35.00

-

35.00

70.00

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023

-

39.00

-

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023

39.00

78.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023(March 01, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit

attributable

Basic earnings per

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to

owners

of

parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

375,000

4.5

14,800

(15.1)

15,000

(16.7)

10,000

(16.3)

316.31

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended November 30, 2022

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

November 30, 2022:

32,267,721

shares

February 28, 2022:

32,267,721

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

November 30, 2022:

646,620

shares

February 28, 2022:

652,801

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Nine months ended November 30, 2022:

31,618,566

shares

Nine months ended November 30, 2021:

31,612,416

shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of February 28,2022

As of November 30,2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

41,859

37,851

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

32,149

41,065

Merchandise and finished goods

25,207

35,390

Work in process

1,799

2,049

Raw materials and supplies

3,985

5,694

Other

6,321

9,605

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(38)

(54)

Total current assets

111,285

131,601

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

57,186

58,743

Accumulated depreciation

(27,798)

(29,546)

Buildings and structures, net

29,387

29,196

Land

15,299

15,121

Other

36,576

45,011

Accumulated depreciation

(25,584)

(27,414)

Other, net

10,991

17,597

Accumulated impairment

(3,515)

(3,692)

Total property, plant and equipment

52,163

58,222

Intangible assets

Goodwill

257

212

Other

481

416

Total intangible assets

739

629

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

13,887

13,819

Retirement benefit asset

151

170

Other

3,494

3,611

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(202)

(194)

Total investments and other assets

17,331

17,405

Total non-current assets

70,233

76,257

Total assets

181,518

207,858

(Million yen)

As of February 28,2022

As of November 30,2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

22,475

34,065

Short-term borrowings

5,533

13,284

Income taxes payable

1,770

1,863

Provision for bonuses

1,054

1,678

Other

10,880

12,088

Total current liabilities

41,714

62,980

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

450

350

Long-term borrowings

28,779

24,817

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

174

135

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

1,886

1,897

Other

2,357

2,237

Total non-current liabilities

33,647

29,437

Total liabilities

75,361

92,418

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,298

4,298

Capital surplus

18,739

18,754

Retained earnings

72,631

77,332

Treasury shares

(410)

(407)

Total shareholders' equity

95,258

99,978

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

2,956

2,917

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

13

48

Foreign currency translation adjustment

989

5,363

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

38

28

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,998

8,358

Non-controlling interests

6,900

7,104

Total net assets

106,157

115,440

Total liabilities and net assets

181,518

207,858

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)

(Million yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended November 30,2021

ended November 30,2022

Net sales

262,238

295,375

Cost of sales

219,913

256,347

Gross profit

42,325

39,027

Selling, general and administrative expenses

28,948

28,401

Operating profit

13,376

10,626

Non-operating income

Interest income

16

166

Dividend income

301

338

Rental income from buildings

98

160

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

7

8

method

Foreign exchange gains

-

478

Other

398

461

Total non-operating income

821

1,614

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

197

205

Foreign exchange losses

26

-

Rent cost

34

36

Other

88

86

Total non-operating expenses

346

327

Ordinary profit

13,852

11,913

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

10

29

Gain on sale of investment securities

3

-

Subsidy income

710

222

Compensation income

1

-

Total extraordinary income

725

251

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

240

96

Impairment losses

161

77

Loss on store closings

0

1

Loss on temporary store closings

363

39

Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current

-

50

assets

Other

3

9

Total extraordinary losses

770

274

Profit before income taxes

13,807

11,890

Income taxes

4,261

4,568

Profit

9,545

7,321

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

325

280

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,220

7,041

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

S Foods Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 06:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
