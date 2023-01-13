S Foods : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: S Foods Inc. January 13, 2023 Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Code number: 2292 URL: https://www.sfoods.co.jp Representative: Shinnosuke Murakami President and Representative Director Contact: Yosuke Yuasa Director Supervising Administration Group

Phone: 0798(43)1065

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: January 16, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 (March 01, 2022 to November 30, 2022)