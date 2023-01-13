S Foods : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: S Foods Inc.
January 13, 2023
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 2292
URL:
https://www.sfoods.co.jp
Representative: Shinnosuke Murakami
President and Representative Director
Contact: Yosuke Yuasa
Director Supervising Administration Group
Phone: 0798(43)1065
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: January 16, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 (March 01, 2022 to November 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
November 30, 2022
295,375
12.6
10,626
(20.6)
11,913
(14.0)
7,041
(23.6)
November 30, 2021
262,238
8.1
13,376
41.2
13,852
42.8
9,220
8.7
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended November 30, 2022:
¥
11,679 million
[
15.0%]
Nine months ended November 30, 2021:
¥
10,158 million
[
20.0%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
November 30, 2022
222.70
-
November 30, 2021
291.67
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
November 30, 2022
207,858
115,440
52.1
February 28, 2022
181,518
106,157
54.7
(Reference) Equity: As of
November 30, 2022:
¥
108,336 million
As of
February 28, 2022:
¥
99,256 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
-
35.00
-
35.00
70.00
Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023
-
39.00
-
Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023
39.00
78.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023(March 01, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit
attributable
Basic earnings per
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to
owners
of
parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
375,000
4.5
14,800
(15.1)
15,000
(16.7)
10,000
(16.3)
316.31
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended November 30, 2022
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
November 30, 2022:
32,267,721
shares
February 28, 2022:
32,267,721
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
November 30, 2022:
646,620
shares
February 28, 2022:
652,801
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended November 30, 2022:
31,618,566
shares
Nine months ended November 30, 2021:
31,612,416
shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of February 28,2022
As of November 30,2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
41,859
37,851
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
32,149
41,065
Merchandise and finished goods
25,207
35,390
Work in process
1,799
2,049
Raw materials and supplies
3,985
5,694
Other
6,321
9,605
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(38)
(54)
Total current assets
111,285
131,601
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
57,186
58,743
Accumulated depreciation
(27,798)
(29,546)
Buildings and structures, net
29,387
29,196
Land
15,299
15,121
Other
36,576
45,011
Accumulated depreciation
(25,584)
(27,414)
Other, net
10,991
17,597
Accumulated impairment
(3,515)
(3,692)
Total property, plant and equipment
52,163
58,222
Intangible assets
Goodwill
257
212
Other
481
416
Total intangible assets
739
629
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
13,887
13,819
Retirement benefit asset
151
170
Other
3,494
3,611
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(202)
(194)
Total investments and other assets
17,331
17,405
Total non-current assets
70,233
76,257
Total assets
181,518
207,858
(Million yen)
As of February 28,2022
As of November 30,2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
22,475
34,065
Short-term borrowings
5,533
13,284
Income taxes payable
1,770
1,863
Provision for bonuses
1,054
1,678
Other
10,880
12,088
Total current liabilities
41,714
62,980
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
450
350
Long-term borrowings
28,779
24,817
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
174
135
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
1,886
1,897
Other
2,357
2,237
Total non-current liabilities
33,647
29,437
Total liabilities
75,361
92,418
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,298
4,298
Capital surplus
18,739
18,754
Retained earnings
72,631
77,332
Treasury shares
(410)
(407)
Total shareholders' equity
95,258
99,978
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
2,956
2,917
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
13
48
Foreign currency translation adjustment
989
5,363
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
38
28
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,998
8,358
Non-controlling interests
6,900
7,104
Total net assets
106,157
115,440
Total liabilities and net assets
181,518
207,858
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)
(Million yen)
For the nine months
For the nine months
ended November 30,2021
ended November 30,2022
Net sales
262,238
295,375
Cost of sales
219,913
256,347
Gross profit
42,325
39,027
Selling, general and administrative expenses
28,948
28,401
Operating profit
13,376
10,626
Non-operating income
Interest income
16
166
Dividend income
301
338
Rental income from buildings
98
160
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
7
8
method
Foreign exchange gains
-
478
Other
398
461
Total non-operating income
821
1,614
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
197
205
Foreign exchange losses
26
-
Rent cost
34
36
Other
88
86
Total non-operating expenses
346
327
Ordinary profit
13,852
11,913
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
10
29
Gain on sale of investment securities
3
-
Subsidy income
710
222
Compensation income
1
-
Total extraordinary income
725
251
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
240
96
Impairment losses
161
77
Loss on store closings
0
1
Loss on temporary store closings
363
39
Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current
-
50
assets
Other
3
9
Total extraordinary losses
770
274
Profit before income taxes
13,807
11,890
Income taxes
4,261
4,568
Profit
9,545
7,321
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
325
280
Profit attributable to owners of parent
9,220
7,041
