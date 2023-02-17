S G Power : Board Meeting for the Quarter Ended December 31,2022.

S.G. Power Limited

B-40, S.I.T.E., Karachi, Pakistan

Tel (021)32561193 (021)32593500

Email: info@sglyne.com internet: www.sglyne.com

Date: 17.02.2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Head of Operations

Central Depository Company

CDC House 99-B, Block - B, S.M.C.H.S.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Additional / Registrar of Companies

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 4th

Floor, State Life Building, No. 2, Wallace Road,

Karachi.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Corporate Supervision Department,

National Insurance Corporation Building,

Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad-44000, Pakistan.

Subject: BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM. at registered office of the company at B-40 S.I.IT.E., Karachi, to consider and approve the unaudited accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022

The Company has declared the "Close Period" from February 26, 2023 to February 28, 2023 as required under Clause (xxiii) of the Code of Corporate Governance contained in the Listing Regulation No. 35 of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

For S.G. Power Limited

(Company Secretary)