  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. S.G. Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGPL   PK0072601013

S.G. POWER LIMITED

(SGPL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
6.380 PKR   -3.92%
2022S.G. Power Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022S.G. Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022S G Power : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-9-30
PU
News 
Most relevantAll News

S G Power : Board Meeting for the Quarter Ended December 31,2022.

02/17/2023 | 05:06am EST
S.G. Power Limited

B-40, S.I.T.E., Karachi, Pakistan

Tel (021)32561193 (021)32593500

Email: info@sglyne.com internet: www.sglyne.com

Date: 17.02.2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Head of Operations

Central Depository Company

CDC House 99-B, Block - B, S.M.C.H.S.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Additional / Registrar of Companies

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 4th

Floor, State Life Building, No. 2, Wallace Road,

Karachi.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Corporate Supervision Department,

National Insurance Corporation Building,

Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad-44000, Pakistan.

Subject: BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM. at registered office of the company at B-40 S.I.IT.E., Karachi, to consider and approve the unaudited accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022

The Company has declared the "Close Period" from February 26, 2023 to February 28, 2023 as required under Clause (xxiii) of the Code of Corporate Governance contained in the Listing Regulation No. 35 of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

For S.G. Power Limited

(Company Secretary)

Disclaimer

S. G. Power Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 10:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
