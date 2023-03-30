Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. S.I.F. Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIF   IT0005468290

S.I.F. ITALIA S.P.A.

(SIF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:27:51 2023-03-30 am EDT
3.700 EUR    0.00%
04:54aCEO and Tarabella sell 28 percent of SIF Italia to private equity fund
AN
02:15aSIF Italy increases profit in 2022; NFP unchanged
AN
02/10ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: World TV France at the top; Illa bad
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEO and Tarabella sell 28 percent of SIF Italia to private equity fund

03/30/2023 | 04:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - SIF Italia Spa announced Wednesday that CEO and majority shareholder Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino and board member Cinzia Tarabella have sold 28 percent of the company to Oxy Capital SGOIC SA for EUR7.9 million.

Oxy is a private equity fund with nearly EUR1 billion in assets under management, present in Lisbon and Milan. Oxy has already invested in the property administration sector in Portugal and Spain.

SIF Italia's stock is trading at EUR3.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 6,96 M 7,54 M 7,54 M
Net income 2021 1,53 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net cash 2021 2,99 M 3,24 M 3,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart S.I.F. ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.I.F. ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.I.F. ITALIA S.P.A.17.46%14
KE HOLDINGS INC.28.44%22 399
CBRE GROUP, INC.-9.81%20 995
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.62%14 027
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.46%10 093
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-11.73%6 697
