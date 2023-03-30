CEO and Tarabella sell 28 percent of SIF Italia to private equity fund

(Alliance News) - SIF Italia Spa announced Wednesday that CEO and majority shareholder Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino and board member Cinzia Tarabella have sold 28 percent of the company to Oxy Capital SGOIC SA for EUR7.9 million.

Oxy is a private equity fund with nearly EUR1 billion in assets under management, present in Lisbon and Milan. Oxy has already invested in the property administration sector in Portugal and Spain.

SIF Italia's stock is trading at EUR3.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

