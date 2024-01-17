(Alliance News) - SIF Italia Spa has announced that it has appointed Vincenzo Acunto as the company's new board member and chief executive officer.

Acunto takes the place of Fabio Re Ferrè, who resigned in October. The successor does not hold shares in the company.

In addition, Mirko Reale Ruffino has resigned his proxies and powers granted to agoso and resigned as chief executive officer of the company, effective immediately. He will remain as a nonexecutive director.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.