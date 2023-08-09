(Alliance News) - SIF Italia Spa announced Wednesday that its board of directors resolved to appoint Fabio Re Ferré as a nonexecutive director, who will remain in office until the next shareholders' meeting, to replace Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino.

The board also appointed Mirko Reale Ruffino as interim CEO of the company and Cinzia Tarabella as chairman of the board.

As of today's date, Fabio Re Ferré and Mirko Reale Ruffino do not own shares in SIF, while Cinzia Tarabella is reported to hold 922,454 shares in SIF.

Finally, the board appointed Mirko Reale Ruffino as the new investor relator manager.

SIF Italia on Wednesday closed down 5.5 percent at EUR3.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

