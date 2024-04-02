April 02, 2024 at 02:44 am EDT

(Alliance News) - SIF Italia Spa reported that it closed 2023 with a consolidated net profit of EUR209,000, down 89% from EUR1.9 million in 2022.

Consolidated production value amounted to EUR7.6 million, down 13% from EUR8.7 million in the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated Ebitda is EUR1.7 million, down 43% from EUR3.0 million in 2022.

Ebit is EUR570,000 from EUR2.5 million recorded as of December 31, 2022.

Consolidated Net Financial Position is negative EUR2.6 million slightly improving from EUR2.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

SIF Italia's stock closed 6.7 percent in the red at EUR1.68 per share.

