SIF Italy increases profit in 2022; NFP unchanged

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of SIF Italia Spa approved the financial statements as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a net profit of EUR1.91 million compared to EUR1.53 million in 2021 with an increase of 25 percent.

The value of production for the period is shown to have increased from EUR7.035 million in 2021 to EUR8.684 million in 2022 with an increase of approximately 23% compared to the previous year, this effect is mainly attributable to the company's growth strategy aimed at increasing the number of properties administered both through the acquisition of condominium portfolios and through the purchase of shares in companies operating in the condominium administration sector.

Ebitda of EUR2.958 million in 2022 and EUR2.590 million in 2021 increased by EUR368,000 or a plus 14 percent due to increased revenues.

"The percentage margin, at around 34 percent, remains broadly in line with the previous year as a result of the increase in employees, also taking into account a revaluation of severance pay and finally to the additional costs incurred to maintain the stock market listing," the company note reads.

Ebit, amounting to EUR2.45 million in 2022 and EUR2.06 million in 2021, increased by EUR390,000, or a plus 19 percent from the previous year.

Net financial position was EUR2.92 million and remained broadly in line with the figure as of June 30, 2022.

SIF Italy closed the session Tuesday in the green 1.7 percent to EUR3.70 per share

