Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. S.I.F. Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIF   IT0005468290

S.I.F. ITALIA S.P.A.

(SIF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-29 am EDT
3.700 EUR   +1.65%
02:15aSIF Italy increases profit in 2022; NFP unchanged
AN
02/10ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: World TV France at the top; Illa bad
AN
01/24S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. acquired Benessere Condominio Srl for €0.03 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIF Italy increases profit in 2022; NFP unchanged

03/30/2023 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of SIF Italia Spa approved the financial statements as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a net profit of EUR1.91 million compared to EUR1.53 million in 2021 with an increase of 25 percent.

The value of production for the period is shown to have increased from EUR7.035 million in 2021 to EUR8.684 million in 2022 with an increase of approximately 23% compared to the previous year, this effect is mainly attributable to the company's growth strategy aimed at increasing the number of properties administered both through the acquisition of condominium portfolios and through the purchase of shares in companies operating in the condominium administration sector.

Ebitda of EUR2.958 million in 2022 and EUR2.590 million in 2021 increased by EUR368,000 or a plus 14 percent due to increased revenues.

"The percentage margin, at around 34 percent, remains broadly in line with the previous year as a result of the increase in employees, also taking into account a revaluation of severance pay and finally to the additional costs incurred to maintain the stock market listing," the company note reads.

Ebit, amounting to EUR2.45 million in 2022 and EUR2.06 million in 2021, increased by EUR390,000, or a plus 19 percent from the previous year.

Net financial position was EUR2.92 million and remained broadly in line with the figure as of June 30, 2022.

SIF Italy closed the session Tuesday in the green 1.7 percent to EUR3.70 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about S.I.F. ITALIA S.P.A.
02:15aSIF Italy increases profit in 2022; NFP unchanged
AN
02/10ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: World TV France at the top;..
AN
01/24S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. acquired Benessere Condominio Srl for €0.03 million.
CI
01/24S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. acquired Salvetti Srl for €0.32 million.
CI
2022S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. agreed to acquire 35.87% stake in Casadio, Aimi & Partners Italia ..
CI
2022Home Service Italia S.R.L announced that it has received funding from S.I.F. Italia S.p..
CI
2022S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. agreed to acquire remaining 60% stake in Gestionistabili S.r.l. fo..
CI
2022S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. agreed to acquire Studio Campana S.R.L. for €0.12 million.
CI
2021S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €2.752942 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,96 M 7,54 M 7,54 M
Net income 2021 1,53 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net cash 2021 2,99 M 3,24 M 3,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart S.I.F. ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
S.I.F. Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.I.F. ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.I.F. ITALIA S.P.A.17.46%14
KE HOLDINGS INC.28.44%22 399
CBRE GROUP, INC.-9.81%20 995
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.62%14 027
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.46%10 093
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-11.73%6 697
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer