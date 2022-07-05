Correction: extraordinary termination right of bondholders of the S IMMO green bonds 2021-2028 and 2022-2027

On 28 June 2022, S IMMO AG notified about the occurrence of a change of control event entitling bondholders of the 1.75% green bond 2021-2028, ISIN AT0000A2MKW4 and the 1.25% green bond 2022-2027, ISIN AT0000A2UVR4 to terminate their bonds. However, the e-mail address provided in the corporate news of 28 June 2022 for the communication with the paying agent (termination declarations, request for termination forms) was incorrect. The correct e-mail address is simmococ2022@erstegroup.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

