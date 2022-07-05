Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  S Immo AG
  News
  Summary
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:01 2022-07-05 am EDT
22.60 EUR   -0.22%
05:43aCORRECTION : extraordinary termination right of bondholders of the S IMMO green bonds 2021-2028 and 2022-2027
PU
06/28S IMMO : Notice of extraordinary termination right of Bondholders of the 1.75% S IMMO Green Bond 2021-2028 as a result of a Change of Control event
PU
06/28S IMMO : Notice of extraordinary termination right of Bondholders of the 1.25% S IMMO Green Bond 2022-2027 as a result of a Change of Control event
PU
Correction: extraordinary termination right of bondholders of the S IMMO green bonds 2021-2028 and 2022-2027

07/05/2022 | 05:43am EDT
On 28 June 2022, S IMMO AG notified about the occurrence of a change of control event entitling bondholders of the 1.75% green bond 2021-2028, ISIN AT0000A2MKW4 and the 1.25% green bond 2022-2027, ISIN AT0000A2UVR4 to terminate their bonds. However, the e-mail address provided in the corporate news of 28 June 2022 for the communication with the paying agent (termination declarations, request for termination forms) was incorrect. The correct e-mail address is simmococ2022@erstegroup.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS. PERSONS READING THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 227 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2022 102 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2022 1 310 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 1 597 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart S IMMO AG
Duration : Period :
S Immo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,65 €
Average target price 23,84 €
Spread / Average Target 5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Ettenauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Karin Rest Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Müller Head-Information Technology Specialist
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S IMMO AG4.14%1 666
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.70%34 945
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.90%34 275
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.13%33 129
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.11.45%31 121
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.36%28 817