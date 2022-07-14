Log in
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  03:54 2022-07-14 am EDT
22.65 EUR   -0.22%
04:14aS IMMO AG : Significantly improved ESG ratings
PU
07/05CORRECTION : extraordinary termination right of bondholders of the S IMMO green bonds 2021-2028 and 2022-2027
PU
06/28S IMMO : Notice of extraordinary termination right of Bondholders of the 1.75% S IMMO Green Bond 2021-2028 as a result of a Change of Control event
PU
S IMMO AG: Significantly improved ESG ratings

07/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
In recent months, S IMMO has considerably intensified its sustainability work. This has now also been recognised by international rating agencies. The company has succeeded in clearly positioning itself within the Austrian real estate industry in terms of sustainability.

Sustainability and ESG have become increasingly important for companies in recent years - a trend that is expected to continue in the future. S IMMO is actively embracing this development and has progressively professionalised sustainability management and established it structurally at all corporate levels. Signifcant measures in the area of sustainability, such as the introduction of a central environmental data management, climate risk management and a digital whistleblower system, have been implemented in recent months. Now the focus is primarily on realising potential savings in energy, water and greenhouse gases, as well as on addressing the needs of employees and tenants alike.

The implementation of these measures are now also reflected in third-party assessments. S IMMO was able to improve its Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating from 21 to 15 and is now classified as "low risk". The three-part ISS ESG QualityScore also shows significant improvements compared to the previous year, with a jump from an average of 5.67 to 2.67 in the last rating update on 7 July 2022. In addition, S IMMO was able to boost its MSCI ESG rating from BBB to A already at the end of last year.

Herwig Teufelsdorfer, CIO of S IMMO AG, comments: "ESG and sustainability have to become second nature, it is not enough to just consider them. To this end, S IMMO is fully aware of its responsibility to create sustainable value. We take tangible and foresighted action to contribute to the well-being of our stakeholders and the environment. It is important to maintain this approach going forward - because even if the ESG transformation comes with associated costs, half-heartedness in implementation will cost much more".

Copyright ©2022 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved. This [publication/ article/ section] contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legal-disclaimers

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
