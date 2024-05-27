Making
an impact
Interim Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024
Key figures
01.01.-31.03.2024
01.01.-31.03.2023
Revenues
EUR m
93.5
80.0
EBITDA
EUR m
44.6
31.4
EBIT
EUR m
20.0
19.0
EBT
EUR m
6.5
5.8
Consolidated net income for the period
EUR m
0.5
-1.2
NOI ratio
in %
55.7
49.6
FFO I
EUR m
32.3
25.0
Earnings per share
EUR
0.09
0.01
Operating cash flow
EUR m
43.8
30.4
Operating cash flow per share
EUR
0.62
0.43
Cash flow from investing activities
EUR m
34.8
303.0
Cash flow from financing activities
EUR m
-163.8
-60.7
31 March 2024 31 December 2023
Total assets
EUR m
4,029.1
4,179.9
Equity
EUR m
1,707.1
1,701.8
Equity ratio
in %
42.4
40.7
Liabilities1
EUR m
2,322.0
2,478.0
Net loan-to-value ratio (net LTV)
in %
48.2
49.0
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter1
EUR m
350.6
445.6
Closing price at the end of the quarter
EUR
17.62
12.50
EPRA NTA per share
EUR
25.17
25.00
Book value per share
EUR
23.66
23.43
Share price discount on book value per share
in %
-26
-47
Property assets1
EUR m
3,428.3
3,477.6
whereof properties under construction and undeveloped land
EUR m
82.0
88.0
1 Including held for sale
S IMMO | Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2024 | Contents
1
Contents
p. 2 - Letter from the management p. 4 - S IMMO in the capital market
p. 10 - Business development and performance
p. 12 - Condensed consolidated interim financial
statements as of 31 March 2024
p. 23 - Financial calendar 2024 p. 24 - Contact/publication details
2
S IMMO | Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2024 | Letter from the management
To table of contents
S IMMO has begun the new financial year full of vigour and drive. In these interim financial statements, we will therefore be reporting on various exciting transactions, our operational achievements and the accordingly positive trends in our key performance indicators for the first quarter.
In the first quarter of 2024, we significantly increased total revenues from EUR 80.0m in the prior-year period to EUR 93.5m. This improvement is mainly due to acquisitions of profitable properties in the Czech Republic and Austria in the previous year, but also to a good like-for-like performance. Gross profit improved significantly from EUR 40.3m to EUR 54.2m, which corresponds to an increase of 35%. The result from property valuation, which is primarily due to market-related valuations in Germany, amounted to EUR -22.6m (Q1 2023: EUR -10.0m). Overall, we were therefore able to achieve a net result for the period of EUR 0.5m (Q1 2023: EUR -1.2m) - the result of a strong operating result, property valuation and non-cash effects in the financial result.
Capital market
S IMMO's share price performed extremely well in the first quar- ter. With a year-to-date performance of 40.96%, the share was trading at EUR 17.62 as of 31 March 2024. A new share buy- back programme was resolved at the start of the year with an authorised share buyback volume of up to 0.5% of share cap ital. By the end of the programme on 31 March 2024, 50,152 shares worth EUR 745,196 were bought back, with the result that S IMMO held a total of 3,316,689 treasury shares at the end of the first quarter.
"The success of our strategy is plain to see in our operating performance indicators.
Our business model is
already safeguarding our future
income today."
Radka Doehring
S IMMO | Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2024 | Letter from the management
3
To table of contents
Transactions
We began the year by optimising our portfolio strategy. The
focus is on the gradual streamlining of the portfolio, particularly small and mid-sized office properties with limited development potential. Disposals are planned in Croatia, Slovakia and Austria in particular. Moreover, the disposal programme that has been running in Germany since autumn 2022 has been widened to include the entire German portfolio. In line with our strategy, the proceeds from the disposals will be reinvested in high-yielding office and commercial properties in the CEE region.
We have already successfully put this strategy into practice several times. At the end of March, for example, we signed the contract to sell the Zagrebtower in Croatia. Meanwhile, at the end of February, we signed a declaration of intent, followed by the agreement to acquire a portfolio from CPI Property Group S.A. in the Czech Republic at the end of April. The acquisitions comprise four office and four commercial properties with a total leas- able area of around 136,000 m², a property value of around EUR 463m and annual rental income of around EUR 28.3m.
"The acquisitions in the Czech Republic mean additional rental income of around EUR 28.3m per year. Meanwhile, we have also had great success in our sales transactions."
Tomáš Salajka
Outlook
We are very satisfied with the company's performance and are convinced of the value-adding potential of our strategy. Against this backdrop, we will continue to work on implementing it with all our energy and dedication. This will allow us to safeguard our future income and continue our operating success.
As always, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the trust you have placed in us.
The Management Board team
Radka Doehring
Tomáš Salajka
4
To table of contents
S IMMO | Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2024 | S IMMO in the capital market
S IMMO in the capital market
International capital market environment
The first quarter of 2024 began hesitantly on the capital markets, impacted by geopolitical conflicts such as the ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine and the war in Gaza, fears of recession and uncertainty regarding possible political upheavals in the current bumper election year. Despite the many negative fac- tors, the general sentiment was positively influenced by the prospect of interest rate cuts in the near future, manageable inflation rates, increased investor confidence and resilient consumer spending.
For example, the Dow Jones index (DJIA) closed the first quarter with a year-to-date performance of 5.62%, while the broad- based S&P 500 index in the US gained 10.16%. The German benchmark index DAX also performed well, with an increase of 10.39%. Austria's benchmark ATX index posted a modest performance of 2.94%, while the Austrian IATX sector index closed the first quarter with a price increase of 10.01%. An overview of the development of the S IMMO share and of the indices relevant to the company is shown in the table below.
S IMMO share and share buyback programme
S IMMO's share price enjoyed an extremely positive trend in the first quarter. With a year-to-date performance of 40.96%, the share was trading at EUR 17.62 as of 31 March 2024. This meant that the S IMMO share significantly outperformed the IATX and ATX indices. Analysts covering the S IMMO share gave it a positive "BUY" recommendation. Their price targets are
between EUR 17.00 and EUR 20.00.
Share price development
indexed 01 January 2024 to 31 March 2024 S IMMO share ATX IATX
140
130
120
110
100
90
01/2402/2403/24
At the beginning of the year, another share buyback programme was resolved, which was scheduled to run from 15 January 2024 to 31 March 2024, but actually ended on 15 February 2024 when the maximum permitted buyback price of EUR 15.00 was reached. The authorised volume for the share buyback was up to 0.5% of the share capital. 50,152 shares worth EUR 745,196 were bought back, meaning that S IMMO held a total of 3,316,689 treasury shares as of 31 March 2024.
The market capitalisation of S IMMO AG as of 31 March 2024 was EUR 1,296.99m, and the company's share capital amounted to EUR 267.5m divided into 73,608,896 bearer shares.
Overview of S IMMO share and indices
S IMMO share
ATX
IATX
DAX
DJIA
S&P 500
31
December 2023
12.50
3,434.97
320.93
16,751.64
37,689.54
4,769.83
31
March 2024
17.62
3,535.79
353.04
18,492.49
39,807.37
5,254.35
Year-to-date performance
40.96%
2.94%
10.01%
10.39%
5.62%
10.16%
S IMMO | Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2024 | S IMMO in the capital market
Performance as of 31 March 2024
S IMMO share
Three months
40.96%
One year
32.68%
Three years, p.a.
0.34%
S IMMO share information
5
To table of contents
ISIN
Ticker symbols
Market
Market segment
Index
Market capitalisation (31 March 2024)
Number of securities (31 March 2024)
Market makers
AT0000652250/SPI
Reuters: SIAG.VI/Bloomberg: SPI:AV
Vienna Stock Exchange
Prime Market
IATX/GPR General
EUR 1,296.99m
73,608,896
Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
S IMMO bonds as of 31 March 2024
Total nominal value
ISIN
Maturity
Coupon
EUR '000
AT0000A1DBM5
09 April 2025
3.250%
15,890.00
AT0000A285H4
22 May 2026
1.875%
150,000.00
AT0000A2UVR4 (green bond)
11
January 2027
1.250%
25,058.50
AT0000A1DWK5
21 April 2027
3.250%
34,199.00
AT0000A2MKW4 (green bond)
04 February 2028
1.750%
70,449.50
AT0000A35Y85 (green bond)
12
July 2028
5.500%
75,000.00
AT0000A2AEA8
15
October 2029
2.000%
100,000.00
AT0000A1Z9C1
06 February 2030
2.875%
50,000.00
The corporate bond with a volume of EUR 100m and a coupon of 1.75% p.a. that matured in February 2024 was repaid entirely using cash and cash equivalents.
Extraordinary General Meeting and changes on the Management Board
At the request of CPI Property Group S.A., an Extraordinary General Meeting was held on 29 January 2024. A resolution was passed to revoke the appointment of Ulrich Steffen Ritter, John Verpeleti and Martin Němeček and to fill their positions as well as that of Karin Rest, who had resigned her mandate with effect from 15 January 2024. The following persons were newly elected to the Supervisory Board: Martin Matula (chairman of the
Supervisory Board), Vladislav Jirka
(first deputy chairman), Matej Csenky
Website:
(second deputy chairman) and Vít
www.simmoag.at/en
Urbanec.
An amendment to the articles of association was also resolved, under which the Management Board may in the future hold the General Meeting as a virtual or hybrid event as an alternative to a purely physical meeting, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board.
In addition to changes on the Supervisory Board, there were also changes on the Management Board in the first quarter. The Supervisory Board and Herwig Teufelsdorfer agreed to termi-
6
contents
S IMMO | Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2024 | S IMMO in the capital market
Share data
To table of
Earnings per share (EPS)
FFO I per share
Closing price
Average daily turnover for the last 100 days
EPRA NTA per share
Book value per share
Share price discount on book value per share
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
EUR
0.09
0.01
EUR
0.46
0.35
31 December
31 March 2024
2023
EUR
17.62
12.50
shares1
23,442
25,100
EUR
25.17
25.00
EUR
23.66
23.43
in %
-26
-47
1 Double counting
Shareholder structure
Free float
CPI Property Group S.A.
11.63%
88.37%1, of which 50.00%
plus 1 share
indirectly via
IMMOFINANZ AG
1 Based on the number of share capital held as reported by IMMOFINANZ AG and CPI Property Group S.A. on 28 December 2022.
As of 28 December 2022
nate his Management Board contract with effect from 02 Febru- ary 2024. Tomáš Salajka, who is also a member of the Management Board of CPI, was appointed to the Management Board to replace Mr Teufelsdorfer.
Annual General Meeting 2024 and allocation of profits
The 35th Annual General Meeting of S IMMO AG was held in person on 03 May 2024. According to the agenda, a resolution was passed not to distribute a dividend and to carry the entire distributable net profit forward to new account so that the funds can be used to strengthen the balance sheet. All voting results from the Annual General Meeting can be found on the com pany's website at www.simmoag.at/agm.
Shareholder structure
No changes in the company's shareholder structure were reported to S IMMO AG in the first quarter. According to a shareholding notification dated 28 December 2022, CPI Property Group S.A. thus still held 88.37% of the voting rights in S IMMO AG as of 31 March 2024, thereof 50% plus one share indirectly via IMMOFINANZ AG. The corresponding shareholding notifications can be viewed at www.simmoag.at/en/investor-relations/s-immo-share.html.The current shareholder structure of S IMMO AG as of 31 March 2024 is shown in the chart on the left.
S IMMO | Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2024 | S IMMO in the capital market
Calculation of FFO I
in EUR '000
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Net income for the period
477
-1,168
Non-cash taxes
5,235
5,916
Adjusted net income for the period
5,712
4,748
Non-cash revaluation result
22,560
10,023
Non-cash depreciation and amortisation
1,999
2,367
Income from property disposals
0
0
Other non-cash/non-recurring effects
3,613
2,804
Non-cash valuation of financial instruments
-9,084
6,149
Non-cash FX result
7,471
-1,115
FFO I (without results from disposals)
32,271
24,975
FFO I per share in EUR
0.46
0.35
EPRA key figures
7
To table of contents
in EUR
EPRA NRV per share
EPRA NTA per share
EPRA NDV per share
EPRA net initial yield in %
EPRA LTV in %
31 December
31 March 2024
2023
- 28.01
- 25.00
- 25.77
- 5.6
- 47.8
in EUR '000
EPRA earnings and EPRA earnings per share (EPRA EPS)
Earnings for the period according to IFRS income
Results from property valuations
Income from property disposals (including transaction costs)
Tax on income from disposals
31 March 2024 31 March 2023
6,375444
22,56010,023
00
1,27622,752
in EUR '000
Fair value investment properties
Annualised cash rental income (gross)
Non-recoverable property operating expenses
Annualised cash rental income (net)
EPRA net initial yield in %
31 March 2024
3,248,928
226,827
-38,628
188,198
5.8
31 December 2023
3,335,992
224,472
-37,785
186,687
5.6
Changes in fair value of financial instruments
Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments
EPRA adjustments for companies measured according to the equity method
Minority interests in respect of the above
EPRA earnings
EPRA earnings per share (EPRA EPS) in EUR
-4,2536,149
1,665-17,093
00
-2,421-1,117
25,202 21,157
0.360.30
EPRA key figures
S IMMO publishes EPRA key figures such as EPRA Net Re instatement Value (EPRA NRV), EPRA Net Tangible Assets (EPRA NTA) and EPRA Net Disposal Value (EPRA NDV). Due to the change in the portfolio strategy and the increased market uncertainties, the adjustment of the deferred taxes in
EPRA NTA is carried out in such a way that only 50% of the relevant deferred taxes are added as a lump sum. The exact description of the key figures can be found on the EPRA website (www.epra.com).
8
To table of contents
S IMMO | Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2024 | S IMMO in the capital market
EPRA NRV, EPRA NTA, EPRA NDV
31 March 2024
in EUR '000
EPRA NRV
EPRA NTA
EPRA NDV
Equity attributable to shareholders
1,663,421
1,663,421
1,663,421
Per share in EUR
23.66
23.66
23.66
Intangible assets
0
-1,044
0
Revaluation of other non-current investments
132,638
132,638
112,395
Fair value of derivative financial instruments
-93,805
-93,805
0
Deferred taxes on derivative financial instruments
5,101
5,101
0
Other deferred taxes
138,989
62,721
0
Fair value of liabilities
0
0
51,547
Deferred taxes on adjustments of liabilities
0
0
-11,856
Ancillary acquisition costs
132,256
0
0
Calculated EPRA key figure
1,978,599
1,769,032
1,815,507
Calculated EPRA key figure per share in EUR
28.15
25.17
25.83
31 December 2023
in EUR '000
EPRA NRV
EPRA NTA
EPRA NDV
Equity attributable to shareholders
1,648,388
1,648,388
1,648,388
Per share in EUR
23.43
23.43
23.43
Intangible assets
0
-1,194
0
Revaluation of other non-current investments
130,981
130,981
111,006
Fair value of derivative financial instruments
-87,059
-87,059
0
Deferred taxes on derivative financial instruments
3,665
3,665
0
Other deferred taxes
140,251
63,452
0
Fair value of liabilities
0
0
69,519
Deferred taxes on adjustments of liabilities
0
0
-15,989
Ancillary acquisition costs
134,292
0
0
Calculated EPRA key figure
1,970,519
1,758,233
1,812,923
Calculated EPRA key figure per share in EUR
28.01
25.00
25.77
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
S IMMO AG published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 06:16:02 UTC.