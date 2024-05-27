S IMMO has begun the new financial year full of vigour and drive. In these interim financial statements, we will therefore be reporting on various exciting transactions, our operational achievements and the accordingly positive trends in our key performance indicators for the first quarter.

In the first quarter of 2024, we significantly increased total revenues from EUR 80.0m in the prior-year period to EUR 93.5m. This improvement is mainly due to acquisitions of profitable properties in the Czech Republic and Austria in the previous year, but also to a good like-for-like performance. Gross profit improved significantly from EUR 40.3m to EUR 54.2m, which corresponds to an increase of 35%. The result from property valuation, which is primarily due to market-related valuations in Germany, amounted to EUR -22.6m (Q1 2023: EUR -10.0m). Overall, we were therefore able to achieve a net result for the period of EUR 0.5m (Q1 2023: EUR -1.2m) - the result of a strong operating result, property valuation and non-cash effects in the financial result.

Capital market

S IMMO's share price performed extremely well in the first quar- ter. With a year-to-date performance of 40.96%, the share was trading at EUR 17.62 as of 31 March 2024. A new share buy- back programme was resolved at the start of the year with an authorised share buyback volume of up to 0.5% of share cap­ ital. By the end of the programme on 31 March 2024, 50,152 shares worth EUR 745,196 were bought back, with the result that S IMMO held a total of 3,316,689 treasury shares at the end of the first quarter.