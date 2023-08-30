2

In summing up the first half of 2023 in this report and ­issuing an outlook for the remaining months, we are aware that the general conditions are undeniably difficult. You are familiar enough with the current market conditions - rising interest rates, persistent inflation, the war in Ukraine - which ­naturally also affect the real estate sector. In particular, inflation and high interest rates are creating an economic environment that is challenging for our sector.

The effects of this macroeconomic situation are also evident in this report. This relates in particular to the valuation result, since it is unfortunately unavoidable to carry out devaluations in some markets in the current environment. However, this is countered by a stronger-than-average operating result, of which we are particularly proud. We managed to increase rental income sig- nificantly, while the result from hotel operations also saw a considerable improvement. The gross profit of EUR 86.0m was therefore considerably higher than the prior-year level (EUR 63.4m) - a sign that our strategy of increasingly investing in high-yielding properties is having a very positive impact on our profitability. As a result of the above-mentioned devaluations due to market conditions in the amount of EUR -80.0m, net ­income for the period as of 30 June 2023 came to EUR -40.2m.

Our operating result thus impressively demonstrates that our business model and day-to-day work with our properties are bearing fruit, even if the conditions to fully reap this success are not yet in place at present.