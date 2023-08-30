S Immo AG is an Austria-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company specializes in the acquisition, letting and sale of properties. Furthermore, It offers real estate project developments, which includes Einsteinova office, Quartier Belvedere Central, and The Mark office project, among others, renovation of existing properties, asset and portfolio management and a range of services, such as facility management and brokerage. The Company's real estate portfolio comprises residential, office, retail and hotel properties. It operates four geographical segments: Austria, Germany, Central Europe (CEE) and Southeastern Europe (SEE). In addition, the Company is a parent of CEE Immobilien GmbH, Hansa Immobilien EOOD, Rega Property Invest sro, Ikaruspark GmbH, SC Societate Dezvoltare Comercial Sudului (SDCS) SRL, Maior Domus Hausverwaltung GmbH, and Eurocenter doo, among others.