HY RESULTS 2023
MANAGEMENT BOARD S IMMO AG
2
Radka Doehring
Member of the Management Board
Herwig Teufelsdorfer, MRICS
Member of the Management Board
Member of S IMMO Management Board since June 2023
More than 20 years experience in finance
Finance/Controlling/Internal Control System, HR, Finance/Treasury, Audit, Compliance, Organisation
Member of S IMMO Management Board since April 2021
More than 25 years experience in the real estate sector, e.g. COO of BUWOG AG
Investor Relations/Public Relations/Marketing, Law, Risk
Management, Investments, Digitisation/ESG/IT, Project
Development, Asset Management
Akademiehof
Vienna, Austria
KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIALS
HIGHLIGHTS HY 2023
Operating figures as of 30 June
2023
2022
Total revenues
EUR 161.4m
EUR 119.6m
Rental income
EUR 93.9m
EUR 73.0m
Occupancy rate1)
91.3%
92.6% (31 December 2022)
Gross profit
EUR 86.0m
EUR 63.4m
Financial figures as of 30 June
2023
2022
FFO I per share
EUR 0.71
EUR 0.42
Real estate portfolio (IFRS Book value)
EUR 2,849.2m
EUR 3,273.8m (31 December 2022)
Results from property valuation
EUR -80.8m
EUR 20.8m
EPRA LTV
35.4%
39.4% (31 December 2022)
EPRA NTA per share
EUR 25.20
EUR 26.09 (31 December 2022)
1) Excluding owner-operated hotels
4
Akademiehof
Vienna, Austria
HY RESULTS 2023 (1)
in EUR m
01-06/2023
01-06/2022
Revenues
161.4
119.6
Rental income
93.9
73.0
Revenues from operating costs
36.2
22.8
Revenues from hotel operations
31.4
23.7
Other operating income
1.7
0.9
Property operating expenses
-53.7
-38.5
Hotel operating expenses
-23.4
-18.5
Gross profit
86.0
63.4
Result from property disposals
0
0
Management expenses
-17.9
-14.5
EBITDA
68.1
48.9
5
Einsteinova Business Center
Bratislava, Slovakia
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
S IMMO AG published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 07:07:05 UTC.