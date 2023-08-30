HY RESULTS 2023

MANAGEMENT BOARD S IMMO AG

Radka Doehring

Member of the Management Board

Herwig Teufelsdorfer, MRICS

Member of the Management Board

Member of S IMMO Management Board since June 2023

More than 20 years experience in finance

Finance/Controlling/Internal Control System, HR, Finance/Treasury, Audit, Compliance, Organisation

Member of S IMMO Management Board since April 2021

More than 25 years experience in the real estate sector, e.g. COO of BUWOG AG

Investor Relations/Public Relations/Marketing, Law, Risk

Management, Investments, Digitisation/ESG/IT, Project

Development, Asset Management

Akademiehof

Vienna, Austria

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIALS

HIGHLIGHTS HY 2023

Operating figures as of 30 June

2023

2022

Total revenues

EUR 161.4m

EUR 119.6m

Rental income

EUR 93.9m

EUR 73.0m

Occupancy rate1)

91.3%

92.6% (31 December 2022)

Gross profit

EUR 86.0m

EUR 63.4m

Financial figures as of 30 June

2023

2022

FFO I per share

EUR 0.71

EUR 0.42

Real estate portfolio (IFRS Book value)

EUR 2,849.2m

EUR 3,273.8m (31 December 2022)

Results from property valuation

EUR -80.8m

EUR 20.8m

EPRA LTV

35.4%

39.4% (31 December 2022)

EPRA NTA per share

EUR 25.20

EUR 26.09 (31 December 2022)

1) Excluding owner-operated hotels

Akademiehof

Vienna, Austria

HY RESULTS 2023 (1)

in EUR m

01-06/2023

01-06/2022

Revenues

161.4

119.6

Rental income

93.9

73.0

Revenues from operating costs

36.2

22.8

Revenues from hotel operations

31.4

23.7

Other operating income

1.7

0.9

Property operating expenses

-53.7

-38.5

Hotel operating expenses

-23.4

-18.5

Gross profit

86.0

63.4

Result from property disposals

0

0

Management expenses

-17.9

-14.5

EBITDA

68.1

48.9

Einsteinova Business Center

Bratislava, Slovakia

