Q1 RESULTS

2024

MANAGEMENT BOARD S IMMO AG

3

Radka Doehring

Member of the Management Board

Tomáš Salajka

Member of the Management Board

Member of S IMMO Management Board since June 2023

More than 20 years experience in finance

Finance/Controlling/ICS, HR/Organisation, IT, Finance/Treasury,

Audit, Compliance, Investor Relations/Public

Relations/Marketing, Law, ESG

Member of S IMMO Management Board since February 2024

More than 20 years experience in the real estate sector

Risk Management, Investments/Transactions, Project Development, Asset Management

Akademiehof

Vienna, Austria

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIALS

HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024

Operating figures as of 31 March

Change absolute

Change in %

2024

2023

Total revenues

EUR 93.5m

EUR 80.0m

EUR 13.5m

17%

Rental income

EUR 58.4m

EUR 47.6m

EUR 10.9m

23%

Occupancy rate1)

90.2%

90.6% (31.12.2023)

-0.4%

n.a.

Gross profit

EUR 54.2m

EUR 40.3m

EUR 13.9m

35%

Financial figures as of 31 March

Change absolute

Change in %

2024

2023

FFO I per share

EUR 0.46

EUR 0.35

EUR 0.10

30%

Property portfolio

EUR 3,428.3m

EUR 3,477.6m

EUR -49.3m

-1%

(IFRS Book value)

(31.12.2023)

Results from property valuation

EUR -22.6m

EUR -10.0m

EUR -12.5m

-125%

Net LTV

48.2%

49.0% (31.12.2023)

-0.8%

n.a.

EPRA NTA per share

EUR 25.17

EUR 25.00

EUR 0.17

0.7%

1) Excluding owner-operated hotels

5

Akademiehof

Vienna, Austria

Q1 RESULTS 2024 (1)

in EUR m

01-03/2024

01-03/2023

Change

Change in

absolute

%

Revenues

93.5

80.0

13.5

17

Rental income

58.4

47.6

10.8

23

Revenues from operating costs

20.9

19.1

1.8

10

Revenues from hotel operations

14.1

13.4

0.8

6

Other operating income

2.2

0.7

1.6

237

Property operating expenses

-29.4

-29.5

0.1

0,3

Hotel operating expenses

-12.0

-10.8

-1.2

11

Gross profit

54.2

40.3

13.9

35

Result from property disposals

0

0

0

0

Management expenses

-9.7

-8.9

-0.8

9

EBITDA

44.6

31.4

13.2

42

6

Einsteinova Business Center

Bratislava, Slovakia

Q1 RESULTS 2024 (2)

in EUR m

01-03/2024

01-03/2023

Change

Change in

absolute

%

EBITDA

44.6

31.4

13.2

42

Depreciation and amortisation

-2.0

-2.4

0.4

16

Results from property valuation

-22.6

-10.0

-12.6

125

Operating income (EBIT)

20.0

19.0

1.0

5

Financial result

-13.5

-13.2

-0.3

2

Earnings before tax (EBT)

6.5

5.8

0.7

13

Taxes on income

-6.1

-7.0

0.9

13

Consolidated net income

0.5

-1.2

1.7

141

of which attributable to

7

shareholders in the parent company

of which attributable to non- controlling interests

6.4 0.4 6.0 1336

-5.9

-1.6

-4.3

266

Einsteinova Business Center

Bratislava, Slovakia

DEBT FINANCING PROFILE

Maturity profile (in EUR m)

700

600

100

500

100

400

300

200

100

0

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

from 2030 on

Regular installments asset based loans

Maturity asset based loans

Bond repayments

Overview of the debt structure

Average cost of funding

8

Breakdown by instruments

Fixed vs. variable interest rates

Issued bonds

Bank loan -

Fixed-rate

7%

- non-current

non-current

26.4%

64.8%

Total bank loans

EUR 1,447m

Bank loan -

Variable-

current 8.8%

rate1

93%

  1. 99.8% of which are hedged
  2. Incl. hedging

Current cost of debt by instruments

Average: 2.47%

2.42%

2.60%

Real estate financing 2

Bonds

Cost of funding incl. hedging

2.29%

2.09%

2.16%

2.44%

2.47%

2020

2021

2022

2023

31 March

2024

The Mark

Bucharest, Romania

PORTFOLIO

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO

BOOK VALUE BY TYPES OF USE1)

11

Residential

5.7%

EUR 197m

Land bank

2.4%

EUR 82m

Hotel

7.2%

EUR 245m

Retail

18.7%

EUR 642m

1) As of 31 March 2024

EUR 3,428m

Office

66.0%

IFRS book value

EUR 2,262m

Einsteinova Business Center

Bratislava, Slovakia

