S Immo AG is an Austria-based real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in the real estate investments in the form of the buying and selling of properties, project development, letting and asset management, revitalisation and refurbishment of buildings and the operation of hotels and shopping centers. The Company's segment are based on countries (Austria, Germany, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia. The Austria segment includes all of the Groupâs Austrian subsidiaries, apart from those with property in Germany. The Germany segment includes the German subsidiaries and Austrian subsidiaries which hold properties in Germany. The Company's subsidiary S IMMO Germany GmbH controls the activities of the Austrian S IMMO AG in Germany. The core business of S IMMO Germany is the purchase, development and inventory management of real estate in the German market.