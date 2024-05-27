Q1 RESULTS
2024
MANAGEMENT BOARD S IMMO AG
3
Radka Doehring
Member of the Management Board
Tomáš Salajka
Member of the Management Board
Member of S IMMO Management Board since June 2023
More than 20 years experience in finance
Finance/Controlling/ICS, HR/Organisation, IT, Finance/Treasury,
Audit, Compliance, Investor Relations/Public
Relations/Marketing, Law, ESG
Member of S IMMO Management Board since February 2024
More than 20 years experience in the real estate sector
Risk Management, Investments/Transactions, Project Development, Asset Management
Akademiehof
Vienna, Austria
KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIALS
HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024
Operating figures as of 31 March
Change absolute
Change in %
2024
2023
Total revenues
EUR 93.5m
EUR 80.0m
EUR 13.5m
17%
Rental income
EUR 58.4m
EUR 47.6m
EUR 10.9m
23%
Occupancy rate1)
90.2%
90.6% (31.12.2023)
-0.4%
n.a.
Gross profit
EUR 54.2m
EUR 40.3m
EUR 13.9m
35%
Financial figures as of 31 March
Change absolute
Change in %
2024
2023
FFO I per share
EUR 0.46
EUR 0.35
EUR 0.10
30%
Property portfolio
EUR 3,428.3m
EUR 3,477.6m
EUR -49.3m
-1%
(IFRS Book value)
(31.12.2023)
Results from property valuation
EUR -22.6m
EUR -10.0m
EUR -12.5m
-125%
Net LTV
48.2%
49.0% (31.12.2023)
-0.8%
n.a.
EPRA NTA per share
EUR 25.17
EUR 25.00
EUR 0.17
0.7%
1) Excluding owner-operated hotels
5
Akademiehof
Vienna, Austria
Q1 RESULTS 2024 (1)
in EUR m
01-03/2024
01-03/2023
Change
Change in
absolute
%
Revenues
93.5
80.0
13.5
17
Rental income
58.4
47.6
10.8
23
Revenues from operating costs
20.9
19.1
1.8
10
Revenues from hotel operations
14.1
13.4
0.8
6
Other operating income
2.2
0.7
1.6
237
Property operating expenses
-29.4
-29.5
0.1
0,3
Hotel operating expenses
-12.0
-10.8
-1.2
11
Gross profit
54.2
40.3
13.9
35
Result from property disposals
0
0
0
0
Management expenses
-9.7
-8.9
-0.8
9
EBITDA
44.6
31.4
13.2
42
6
Einsteinova Business Center
Bratislava, Slovakia
Q1 RESULTS 2024 (2)
in EUR m
01-03/2024
01-03/2023
Change
Change in
absolute
%
EBITDA
44.6
31.4
13.2
42
Depreciation and amortisation
-2.0
-2.4
0.4
16
Results from property valuation
-22.6
-10.0
-12.6
125
Operating income (EBIT)
20.0
19.0
1.0
5
Financial result
-13.5
-13.2
-0.3
2
Earnings before tax (EBT)
6.5
5.8
0.7
13
Taxes on income
-6.1
-7.0
0.9
13
Consolidated net income
0.5
-1.2
1.7
141
of which attributable to
7
shareholders in the parent company
of which attributable to non- controlling interests
6.4 0.4 6.0 1336
-5.9
-1.6
-4.3
266
Einsteinova Business Center
Bratislava, Slovakia
DEBT FINANCING PROFILE
Maturity profile (in EUR m)
700
600
100
500
100
400
300
200
100
0
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
from 2030 on
Regular installments asset based loans
Maturity asset based loans
Bond repayments
Overview of the debt structure
Average cost of funding
8
Breakdown by instruments
Fixed vs. variable interest rates
Issued bonds
Bank loan -
Fixed-rate
7%
- non-current
non-current
26.4%
64.8%
Total bank loans
EUR 1,447m
Bank loan -
Variable-
current 8.8%
rate1
93%
- 99.8% of which are hedged
- Incl. hedging
Current cost of debt by instruments
Average: 2.47%
2.42%
2.60%
Real estate financing 2
Bonds
Cost of funding incl. hedging
2.29%
2.09%
2.16%
2.44%
2.47%
2020
2021
2022
2023
31 March
2024
The Mark
Bucharest, Romania
PORTFOLIO
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
BOOK VALUE BY TYPES OF USE1)
11
Residential
5.7%
EUR 197m
Land bank
2.4%
EUR 82m
Hotel
7.2%
EUR 245m
Retail
18.7%
EUR 642m
1) As of 31 March 2024
EUR 3,428m
Office
66.0%
IFRS book value
EUR 2,262m
Einsteinova Business Center
Bratislava, Slovakia
