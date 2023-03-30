S IMMO : Presentation annual results 2022 (

| SIMMO Titel
ANNUAL RESULTS 2022
MANAGEMENT BOARD S IMMO AG
Herwig Teufelsdorfer, MRICS
Member of the Management Board
Holger Schmidtmayr, MRICS
Member of the Management Board
Member of S IMMO Management Board since April 2021
25 years experience in the real estate sector, e.g. COO of BUWOG AG
Controlling & Finance/ICS, Investors Relations/PublicRelations/Marketing, Legal, Auditing, Investments, Organisation/IT, Digitalisation/ESG, Germany
Member of S IMMO Management Board since October 2022More than 20 years experience in the real estate sector
Project Development, Asset Management, Human Resources,
Finance & Treasury, Risk Management, Compliance, Austria and CEE
KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIALS
HIGHLIGHTS FY 2022
Operating figures as of 31 December
|
2022
|
2021
|
Total revenues
EUR 260.5m
|
EUR 196.9m
|
Rental income
EUR 155.7m
|
EUR 131.3m
|
Occupancy rate1
92.6%
|
94.0%
|
Gross profit
EUR 140.2m
|
EUR 109.5m
|
Gross profit from letting2
EUR 126.8m
|
EUR 102.0m
|
Financial figures as of 31 December
|
2022
|
2021
|
FFO I per share
EUR 0.92
|
EUR 0.86
|
Real estate portfolio (IFRS Book value)
EUR 3,274m (+15.6% y-o-y)
|
EUR 2,830.8m
|
Results from property valuation
EUR -78.4m
|
198.7m
|
LTV ratio
41.3%
|
40.4%
|
EPRA NTA per share
EUR 26.09
|
EUR 29.09
Disclaimer
S IMMO AG published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:10:03 UTC.