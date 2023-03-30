Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. S IMMO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:28:04 2023-03-30 am EDT
13.10 EUR    0.00%
02:11aS Immo : Presentation annual results 2022 (
PU
03/20An unknown buyer signed an agreement to acquire 41 properties in Berlin from S IMMO AG.
CI
02/24Immofinanz to Sell Vienna Offices to S Immo for EUR411 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S IMMO : Presentation annual results 2022 (

03/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

| SIMMO Titel

ANNUAL RESULTS 2022

| SIMMO Titel

MANAGEMENT BOARD S IMMO AG

Herwig Teufelsdorfer, MRICS

Member of the Management Board

Holger Schmidtmayr, MRICS

Member of the Management Board

Member of S IMMO Management Board since April 2021

25 years experience in the real estate sector, e.g. COO of BUWOG AG

Controlling & Finance/ICS, Investors Relations/PublicRelations/Marketing, Legal, Auditing, Investments, Organisation/IT, Digitalisation/ESG, Germany

Member of S IMMO Management Board since October 2022More than 20 years experience in the real estate sector

Project Development, Asset Management, Human Resources,

Finance & Treasury, Risk Management, Compliance, Austria and CEE

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIALS

| SIMMO Titel

HIGHLIGHTS FY 2022

Operating figures as of 31 December

2022

2021

Total revenues

EUR 260.5m

EUR 196.9m

Rental income

EUR 155.7m

EUR 131.3m

Occupancy rate1

92.6%

94.0%

Gross profit

EUR 140.2m

EUR 109.5m

Gross profit from letting2

EUR 126.8m

EUR 102.0m

Financial figures as of 31 December

2022

2021

FFO I per share

EUR 0.92

EUR 0.86

Real estate portfolio (IFRS Book value)

EUR 3,274m (+15.6% y-o-y)

EUR 2,830.8m

Results from property valuation

EUR -78.4m

198.7m

LTV ratio

41.3%

40.4%

EPRA NTA per share

EUR 26.09

EUR 29.09

  • (1) Excluding owner-operated hotels

  • (2) Gross profit excluding Hotel-GOP

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about S IMMO AG
02:11aS Immo : Presentation annual results 2022 (
PU
03/20An unknown buyer signed an agreement to acquire 41 properties in Berlin from S IMMO AG.
CI
02/24Immofinanz to Sell Vienna Offices to S Immo for EUR411 Million
MT
02/24S IMMO AG Signs Letter of Intent with IMMOFINANZ AG for Purchase of Office Buildings in..
CI
02/24S IMMO AG (WBAG:SPI) signed a letter of intent to acquire office buildin..
CI
01/23Immofinanz, S Immo Sign Deal for Synergies, Further Integration
MT
01/23S IMMO AG and IMMOFINANZ AG Signs A Framework Agreement
CI
01/16Palmira Unternehmensimmobilien Club 2 Fund , a fund managed by Palmira Capital Partners..
CI
01/12Palmira Unternehmensimmobilien Club 2 Fund managed by Palmira Capital Partners GmbH acq..
CI
2022S Immo : Release according to Sec. 130 to 134 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018) (R..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S IMMO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 241 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2022 114 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 1 070 M 1 159 M 1 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,16x
Yield 2022 5,44%
Capitalization 924 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,27x
EV / Sales 2023 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 7,44%
Chart S IMMO AG
Duration : Period :
S IMMO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,10 €
Average target price 15,73 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herwig Teufelshofer Chairman-Management Board
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Karin Rest Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Müller Head-Information Technology Specialist
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S IMMO AG4.97%1 001
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.53%40 422
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.14%32 430
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.60%26 826
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.68%24 545
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.94%21 785
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer