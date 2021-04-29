Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. S Immo AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S IMMO : planning office development in Budapest

04/29/2021 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S IMMO AG is ramping up its development activities in CEE with a new office project in Budapest. An ensemble consisting of three state-of-the-art office buildings offering roughly 29,000 m² of usable space will be built on Vaci Ut, one of the most important office locations in the Hungarian capital. The most significant structure is an 11-storey building located directly on Vaci Ut. The company plans to obtain sustainability certification according to BREEAM and WELL.

Friedrich Wachernig, Member of S IMMO AG's Management Board, commented: 'Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, we see a very stable market trend in Budapest overall and believe that economic growth will resume following the crisis. Therefore, I am not only looking ahead to the future with a great deal of optimism but am also confident that this development project will be a sustainable, high-quality addition to our CEE portfolio.'

ORCA Group, a team of internationally experienced property managers, was brought on board as a partner for the development and project management.

The Prague office of the British architectural firm Chapman Taylor is responsible for the general planning in cooperation with Bánáti + Hartvig Architects, one of the biggest architectural firms in Budapest.

Intense planning activities will be completed in 2021, and construction is scheduled to start in 2022. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S IMMO AG
03:23aS IMMO  : planning office development in Budapest
PU
04/15S IMMO  : "Investor of the Year" at the SEE Real Estate Awards
PU
04/08S IMMO  : Statement on the request to convene an extraordinary shareholders' mee..
PU
04/08S IMMO  : Presentation annual results 2020 (
PU
04/08S IMMO  : Strong annual result at EUR 56.9m thanks to a robust business model
PU
04/08S IMMO  : Non-financial report 2020 (
PU
03/30S IMMO  : postpones its Annual General Meeting
PU
03/15IMMOFINANZ  : Mulls Takeover Bid For 70% Stake In S IMMO
MT
03/02S IMMO  : Management Team newly appointed
PU
02/09S IMMO AG : Release according to Sec. 130 to 134 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (Bö..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 196 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2021 87,1 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 1 529 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 1 525 M 1 845 M 1 850 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 555
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart S IMMO AG
Duration : Period :
S Immo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,60 €
Last Close Price 21,50 €
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruno Ettenauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schmidtmayr Member-Supervisory Board & Compliance Officer
Herwig Teufelsdorfer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S IMMO AG26.77%1 845
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.70%44 094
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.71%38 132
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.69%33 765
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED15.90%27 583
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.06%26 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ