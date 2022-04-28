Log in
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/28 02:23:34 am EDT
22.83 EUR   +1.22%
S IMMO : Best annual profit in the company's history
PU
S IMMO : Annual Report 2021 (.pdf)
PU
S IMMO : Corporate Governance Report 2021 (.pdf)
PU
S Immo : Annual Report 2021 (.pdf)

04/28/2022
S IMMO AG is a property investment company headquartered in Vienna. We have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1987.

All our investments are in the European Union and our chief focus is on capital cities in Austria, Germany and CEE. Commercial properties (ofﬁces, shopping centres and hotels) make up about 65% of our property portfolio, with residential property accounting for around 35%.

We lead

V

S IMMO with a

focus on values.

This is based

on our convictions.

It is about more than just modern performance metrics or accounting principles. Professionalism goes beyond performance and ability. It is about professional values and how we interact with one another - within S IMMO, with our stakeholders and in society. We ﬁrmly believe that long-term, sustainable business success is only possible with a sense of decency. Our common goal is to create more value for our shareholders. After all, this also means more value for everyone.

O

More value through respect

Openness is just as important as determination

D

Our properties do not unlock their value until people use them. For this reason, open dialogue with our tenants and business partners is important to us. And open dialogue also requires action: What provides added value for the tenants also creates more value for S IMMO.

4

1

Our tenants' satisfaction matters to us. Wemaintain continuous dialogue with our tenants so that we can rapidly respond to their needs.

2

Long­term investments call for imagination:How can the property also meet future demands and expectations? Together with our network, we ﬁnd the solution.

3

A property and its rooms have to work for thetenants and the surroundings. Highest standards are important - we are investing in the future here. If we incorporate the best possible options today, our properties will remain attractive to our tenants tomorrow as well.

4

Particularly in Eastern Europe, bricks-and-

mortar and multi­channel retail play an important role. Regular contact and joint development with our tenants are key elements of our success.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 185 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2021 1 356 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 1 600 M 1 686 M 1 686 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 555
Free-Float 48,5%
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,55 €
Average target price 24,88 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Ettenauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Karin Rest Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Müller Head-Information Technology Specialist
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S IMMO AG3.68%1 686
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.27%34 495
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.33.53%34 385
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.36%32 079
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.64%31 492
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.22%29 619