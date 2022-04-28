S Immo : Annual Report 2021 (.pdf)

S IMMO AG is a property investment company headquartered in Vienna. We have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1987.

All our investments are in the European Union and our chief focus is on capital cities in Austria, Germany and CEE. Commercial properties (ofﬁces, shopping centres and hotels) make up about 65% of our property portfolio, with residential property accounting for around 35%.

It is about more than just modern performance metrics or accounting principles. Professionalism goes beyond performance and ability. It is about professional values and how we interact with one another - within S IMMO, with our stakeholders and in society. We ﬁrmly believe that long-term, sustainable business success is only possible with a sense of decency. Our common goal is to create more value for our shareholders. After all, this also means more value for everyone.

More value through respect

Openness is just as important as determination

Our properties do not unlock their value until people use them. For this reason, open dialogue with our tenants and business partners is important to us. And open dialogue also requires action: What provides added value for the tenants also creates more value for S IMMO.

Our tenants' satisfaction matters to us. Wemaintain continuous dialogue with our tenants so that we can rapidly respond to their needs.

Long­term investments call for imagination:How can the property also meet future demands and expectations? Together with our network, we ﬁnd the solution.

A property and its rooms have to work for thetenants and the surroundings. Highest standards are important - we are investing in the future here. If we incorporate the best possible options today, our properties will remain attractive to our tenants tomorrow as well.

Particularly in Eastern Europe, bricks-and-

mortar and multi­channel retail play an important role. Regular contact and joint development with our tenants are key elements of our success.