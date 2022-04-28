S Immo : Corporate Governance Report 2021 (.pdf)

Corporate governance report

1. Clear commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance

The Austrian Code of Corporate Governance (ÖCGK) contains rules and principles relating to transparency and sound corpo­rate management. S IMMO AG has subscribed to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance since 2007. This code is avail­able on the website of the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance. Notwithstanding the exceptions set out and ex­plained below, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of S IMMO AG declare full observance of and compliance with the C Rules of the ÖCGK.

Exceptions to the C Rules:

The C Rules of the ÖCGK below are not fully complied with by S IMMO AG:

C Rule 2: "Shares are to be construed in accordance with the principle of one share - one vote."

Information on corporate governance: www.simmoag.at/en/cg www.corporate-governance.at

The 73,608,896 shares in S IMMO AG are fundamentally con­strued in accordance with the principle "one share - one vote". All shares carry the same rights. In particular, there are no regis­tered shares with special rights such as nomination of Super­visory Board members or preference shares. The only restriction regarding the voting right associated with all shares exists in the context of the maximum voting right provided for in section 13 (3) of the articles of incorporation. At the Annual General Meet­ing, the voting rights of each shareholder are accordingly limited to 15% of the issued share capital. For this purpose, shares held by companies that together constitute a group for the pur­

poses of section 15 Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) are to be aggregated, as are shares held by third parties for the account of the relevantshareholder or the account of a company forming part of a group with that shareholder. Holdings of shares by shareholders exercising their voting rights in concert in virtue of an agreement or as part of coordinated behaviour are also to be aggregated. The maximum voting right was adopted at the 17th Annual Gen­eral Meeting of S IMMO AG on 03 May 2006.

C Rule 62: "The company shall have compliance with the C Rules of the Code evaluated periodically, but at least every three years, by an external institution and a report on the ﬁnd­ings of the evaluation is to be published in the corporate gover­nance report."

The company does not have compliance with the C Rules eval­uated by an external institution. Based on the company's cir­cumstances, the Management Board and Supervisory Board do not consider it to be necessary to commission a company to perform such an evaluation.

2. Composition of managing bodies

Management Board

In the past ﬁnancial year, the Management Board team of

S IMMO AG was restructured. Mr. Ettenauer was appointed

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer with effect from 15 March 2021 for a period of three years. Mr. Teufelsdorfer was appointed Chief

Investment Ofﬁcer of the company for a period of three years effective 12 April 2021. The mandate of Mr. Wachernig was also extended by a further three years until 30 June 2024 in the function of Chief Operating Ofﬁcer. The Management Board mandate of Mr. Vejdovszky ended on 31 March 2021. As of 31 December 2021, the Management Board therefore consisted of three members. More detailed information about the indi­vidual members of the Management Board and their respon­sibilities is shown in the overview of management bodies in this report. The members of the Management Board keep each other informed of all important business events and develop­ments at all times and discuss the progress of business. There is an ongoing exchange of information with the managers responsible for the various departments.

Supervisory Board

As of 31 December 2021, the Supervisory Board consisted of eleven members - eight capital market representatives and three employee representatives. Information on the Supervisory Board members, their positions on the Supervisory Board and, where applicable, on other individual Supervisory Board com­mittees, can be found in the overview of management bodies.

Criteria for independence

S IMMO AG's Supervisory Board has established the following criteria for the independence of its members as required under C Rule 53 of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance:

A Supervisory Board member should not have been a mem­ ber of the Management Board or an executive ofﬁcer of S IMMO AG or one of its subsidiaries in the preceding ﬁve years.

A Supervisory Board member should not maintain, or in the preceding year have maintained, a business relationship of ma­terial importance to that Supervisory Board member with S IMMO AG or one of its subsidiaries. This also applies to busi­ness relationships with enterprises in which the Supervisory Board member has a material interest. The approval of individu­al transactions by the Supervisory Board in accordance with L Rule 48 does not automatically mean that a person is not independent.

A Supervisory Board member should not have served as statutory auditor of S IMMO AG, or have had an interest in or been an employee of the auditing ﬁrm in the preceding three years.

A Supervisory Board member should not be a member of the management board of another company if a member of the Management Board of S IMMO AG is a member of that com­pany's supervisory board.

A Supervisory Board member should not be a member of the Supervisory Board for longer than 15 years. This does not apply to Supervisory Board members who are shareholders with an entrepreneurial investment or who represent the interests of such a shareholder.

A Supervisory Board member should not be a close family member (direct descendant, spouse, life partner, parent, uncle, aunt, sibling, niece, nephew) of a member of the Management Board or of persons in any of the positions described above.

All of the Supervisory Board members in ofﬁce as of 31 Decem­ber 2021 have declared themselves independent within the meaning of C Rule 53 and within the meaning of C Rule 54.

3. Details of the activities and procedures of the Management Board and Supervisory Board

The activities of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the collaboration between the two bodies are based on the applicable laws, the articles of incorporation and the rules and procedures.

The Management Board runs the company - its allocation of tasks is set out in the overview of management bodies. The Management Board also provides the Supervisory Board withinformation about all material aspects of the progress of busi­ness and all strategic considerations. They jointly pursue the aim of managing the company responsibly with a long­term approach oriented towards sustainable value creation and last­ing corporate success. The Management Board and Supervis­ory Board work closely together in the interests of the company. The intensive, ongoing dialogue between the two bodies forms the basis for this.

In its meetings, the Supervisory Board monitors the manage­ ment of the business as well as the ﬁnances, strategy, perfor­mance, ESG topics and risk management of the company. In­ vestment projects above a speciﬁc volume require approval by the Supervisory Board. As of 31 December 2021, the Supervis­ory Board consisted of eight capital market representatives and three employee representatives - eleven members in total.

The Supervisory Board has formed four committees from among its members, which are listed below. In the 2021 report­ing year, 13 Supervisory Board meetings were held, some of which were held in person and some via telephone or video conference due to COVID­19. Each member of the Supervisory Board participated in more than half of the Supervisory Board meetings in person or by telephone or video conference (a de­ tailed list of attendances in the past ﬁnancial year can be found below).

The committees of the Supervisory Board

Audit Committee

The functions of the Audit Committee include monitoring the ac­counting and reporting process and the work of the auditors, monitoring the effectiveness of the Internal Control System and the risk management system, and monitoring the process of auditing the Group's ﬁnancial statements. As of 31 December 2021, the Audit Committee consisted of the following members: Mr. Rapf (chairman), Mr. Aschauer (deputy chairman), Mr. Böhm, Mr. Nacos and Mr. Schmidtmayr (delegated as employee repre­sentative). The Audit Committee met four times in the reporting year.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee (since 03 November 2021)

The Committee for Management Board Matters existed until 03 November 2021. Its scope of work included negotiating, con­cluding and amending contracts with Management Board members. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee was formed on 03 November 2021. The competencies of the Com­mittee for Management Board Matters were expanded. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is now responsible for negotiating, concluding and amending contracts with

members of the Management Board. The committee prepares the principles for the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board members and submits proposals to the

full Supervisory Board for ﬁlling vacancies on the Management

Board and Supervisory Board. As of 31 December 2021, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee consisted of the following members: Ms. Rest (chairwoman), Mr. Hager (deputy chairman), Mr. Rapf and Mr. Feuerstein (delegated as employee representative).

ESG Committee (since 10 September 2021)

The ESG Committee deals in particular with sustainability mat­ters and the social, economic and environmental responsibility

of the company. This includes deﬁning an ESG strategy, dealing with regulatory requirements and addressing ESG­related risks. As of 31 December 2021, the ESG Committee was composed of the following members: Ms. Rest (chairwoman), Ms. Bomba

and Ms. Wagerer (delegated as employee representative). The ESG Committee met once in the reporting year 2021.

Strategy Committee (since 03 November 2021)

The responsibilities of the Strategy Committee include the preparation and evaluation of decisions on general business policy and the preparation of decisions of the Supervisory Board

that are strategically signiﬁcant for the company. As of 31 De­cember 2021, the Strategy Committee had the following mem­bers: Ms. Rest (chairwoman), Mr. Hager (deputy chairman), Mr. Beckermann, Ms. Bomba and Ms. Wagerer (delegated as employee representative). The Strategy Committee met once in

the 2021 ﬁnancial year.

The following table shows the individual attendance of Super­visory Board members at Supervisory Board and committee meetings.

Attendance in 2021 (in person and via telephone or video conference)

SBM

SBM

SBMFirst half-year 2021

Karin Rest (chairwoman)

Christian Hager (ﬁrst deputy)

Manfred Rapf (second deputy)

Hanna Bomba

Holger Schmidtmayr (since 26 January 2021 as employee representative)

Elisabeth Wagerer (since

26 January 2021 as employee representative)

28 January 17 February 22 FebruarySBM 02 March 2021

SBM 15 March 2021

AC 15 March 2021

SBM 29 March 2021

AC 29 MarchSBM 02 June

2021

2021

2021

2021 2021

Second half-year 2021

Karin Rest (chairwoman)

Christian Hager (ﬁrst deputy)

Manfred Rapf (second deputy)

Ewald Aschauer (since

14 October 2021)

Florian Beckermann (since 14 October 2021)

Hanna Bomba

Christian Böhm (since 14 October 2021)

John Nacos (since 14 October 2021)

Andreas Feuerstein (since

22 October 2021 as employee representative)

Holger Schmidtmayr (since 26 January 2021 as employee representative)

Elisabeth Wagerer (since

26 January 2021 as employee representative)

SBM=Supervisory Board Meeting AC=Audit Committee SC=Strategy Committee ESG=ESG Committee

SBM 28 July 2021

SBM 10 Sep-tember 2021

AC 10 Sep-tember 2021

SBM 30 Sep-tember 2021

SBM 03 No-vember 2021

SC 17 No-vember 2021

SBM 02 De-cember 2021

AC 02 De-cemberSBM 06 De-cemberESG 20 De-cember

2021 2021 2021

Not a member or at this time not yet a member of the Supervisory Board or the relevant committee

4. Diversity concept and measures for the advancement of women

Diversity and equal opportunities are key aspects of S IMMO's corporate philosophy. S IMMO AG has set itself the goal of con­tinuously increasing the proportion of women in management positions and is expressly committed to the advancement of women. The company places great emphasis on the advance­ ment of women when ﬁlling senior managerial positions. As of

31 December 2021, 52.6% of the workforce and 42.9% of man­agers (excluding the Management Board) were female. More­ over, the company offers ﬂexible working time solutions tailored to the needs of its employees. As of 31 December 2021, 21.1% of all employees worked part­time at the company's location in Vienna. When making appointments to the Management Board

Bruno Ettenauer

and Supervisory Board, emphasis is placed on the maximum degree of professional skill and international experience in the interests of the company. In addition, the company makes a conscious effort to ensure a diverse composition with regard to professional qualiﬁcations and educational background, re­gardless of gender. There were no women on the Management Board of S IMMO AG in the reporting year. When appointing the Management Board, particular attention was paid to seeking and recruiting qualiﬁed female candidates. Unfortunately, des­ pite a conscientious process, it was not possible to increase the proportion of women on the company's Management Board. In accordance with the legal requirements for a 30% quota of women, three members of the Supervisory Board must be female. S IMMO met these requirements as of 31 December 2021.

Herwig Teufelsdorfer

Friedrich Wachernig

Management BoardBruno Ettenauer, MRICS

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer (CEO)

Born: 25 January 1961

Appointed until: 14 March 2024

First appointed: 15 March 2021

Responsible for ﬁnance, investor relations/ public relations/marketing, legal/ compliance, audit

Herwig Teufelsdorfer, MRICS

Member of the Management Board/ Chief Investment Ofﬁcer (CIO)

Born: 17 March 1969

Appointed until: 11 April 2024

First appointed: 12 April 2021

Responsible for investment, risk management, organisation,

IT/digitalisation, ESG, markets: Germany

Friedrich Wachernig, MBA

Member of the Management Board/ Chief Operating Ofﬁcer (COO)

Born: 28 June1966

Appointed until: 30 June 2024

First appointed: 15 November 2007

Responsible for project development, asset management, HR, markets: Austria and CEE

After studying law at the University of

Vienna, Mr. Ettenauer's career took him into the banking world, where he held various management positions at institu­tions including PSK Bank, Creditanstalt and Bank Austria Creditanstalt over the years. From 2006 to 2015, Mr. Ettenauer was CEO of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG and from 2016 to 2021 a managing part­ner at ETTERRA Real Estate before be­coming CEO of S IMMO AG.

Other appointments:

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory

Board of KA Finanz AG

Member of the Supervisory Board of

COVID­19 Finanzierungsagentur des Bundes GmbH (COFAG)

After studying business engineering for mechanical engineering at Graz Univer­ sity of Technology, Mr. Teufelsdorfer start­ed as a management consultant at GCI Management. This was followed by management positions at Vivico Real Estate GmbH and Bundesimmobilien­gesellschaft (BIG). He then served as managing director at Bank Austria Real Invest AM GmbH and board member of

IVG Austria AG and the listed BUWOG

AG. Most recently, he was a managing partner of 21st Real Estate GmbH in Ber­lin before being appointed to the Man­agement Board of S IMMO AG as CIO.

Mr. Wachernig began his career at Eraproject GmbH, a subsidiary of ERA Bau AG, after studying economics at the

Vienna University of Economics and

Business. This was followed by various development and management func­tions at Strabag AG, Raiffeisen Evolution GmbH and Porr Solutions GmbH with re­sponsibility for Eastern European coun­tries. Mr. Wachernig has been a member of the Management Board of S IMMO AG since 2007.

Until 31 March 2021

Ernst Vejdovszky

Born: 30 October 1953

First appointed: 01 January 2001

Responsible for ﬁnance, corporate communications, investor relations, acquisition, sales, risk management, audit, asset management in Germany